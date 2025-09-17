BTC $115,516.32 -0.96%
Price Analysis

Bonk Price Prediction: Solana Treasury Giant Backs BONK – Can BONK Become the Next $1 Meme Coin?

Bonk Price Prediction
BONK staking just got institutional backing – Bonk price prediction flips bullish as traders eye the next $1 meme coin.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758108449-bonk-price-prediction

Sharps Technology, the fourth-largest Solana treasury holder, has announced plans to stake part of its assets using bonkSOL – the liquid staking solution tied to Bonk’s ecosystem – supporting a bullish Bonk price prediction.

Sharps Technology currently holds 2 million SOL tokens, worth over $400 million at the time of writing. By converting a portion of these into bonkSOL, the firm will begin earning passive staking rewards on its treasury.

“We are proud that STSS continues to support the most productive and dynamic teams and communities within the Solana ecosystem,” said James Zhang, the company’s strategic advisor.

bonkSOL enables liquid staking, meaning token holders can earn yield while retaining full control of their staked assets – allowing them to trade or deploy the tokens across Solana-based dApps without missing out on rewards.

According to Solana Compass, 218,472 SOL are currently staked via bonkSOL, which is offering an attractive 6.93% APY at press time.

Bonk Price Prediction: $BONK Targets 400%+ Gain as Bullish Momentum Builds

Bonk has posted a modest 1% gain in the past 24 hours, but the bigger signal lies in trading volumes — up 12%, now accounting for nearly 20% of the token’s circulating supply.

Institutional adoption is starting to play a key role in the Bonk ecosystem. Sharps Technology’s decision to stake through bonkSOL has not only boosted credibility, but could spark a wave of treasury moves that increase demand for BONK.

bonk price chart

As interest in Solana continues to surge, Bonk is well-positioned for a major leg up.

The chart shows a clean descending triangle breakout. If momentum holds, BONK could first retest its recent swing high at $0.000040.

A breakout from there opens the door to $0.00012 — a 421% move from current levels.

While a $1 BONK target remains out of reach for now, these near-term upside levels make the token one of the most promising Solana-based bets of the year.

While BONK may offer impressive gains, the biggest returns often come from getting in before the breakout, which is why savvy investors are now turning their attention to early-stage presales.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): The Next Dogecoin? Presale Surges Past $2.25M

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme coin engineered for full-send degens who believe charts only move one way – up.

Think Shiba Inu on a caffeine binge, laser-focused on green candles, screaming “buy the dip” into a bullhorn.

That’s the MAXI mindset.

maxi doge crypto presale

But it’s not just about memes. Maxi Doge brings real firepower through the Maxi Fund, which deploys up to 25% of presale capital into the cycle’s most explosive tokens.

With 1000X leverage and zero interest in stop losses, the goal is simple – go big or go bigger. Every dollar in the fund is aimed at compounding gains and funneling that energy back into Maxi Doge.

To buy $MAXI, head to the Maxi Doge website and hook up your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap crypto for $MAXI or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Visit the Official Website Here
More Articles

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Helius Raises $500M for SOL Buys – Wall Street Just Getting Started
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-17 18:32:39
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shytoshi Breaks Silence After $2.3 Million Exploit – What Happens Next Could Shock Everyone
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-17 18:21:03
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
