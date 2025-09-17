Bonk Price Prediction: Solana Treasury Giant Backs BONK – Can BONK Become the Next $1 Meme Coin?

BONK staking just got institutional backing – Bonk price prediction flips bullish as traders eye the next $1 meme coin.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Sharps Technology, the fourth-largest Solana treasury holder, has announced plans to stake part of its assets using bonkSOL – the liquid staking solution tied to Bonk’s ecosystem – supporting a bullish Bonk price prediction.

Sharps Technology currently holds 2 million SOL tokens, worth over $400 million at the time of writing. By converting a portion of these into bonkSOL, the firm will begin earning passive staking rewards on its treasury.

“We are proud that STSS continues to support the most productive and dynamic teams and communities within the Solana ecosystem,” said James Zhang, the company’s strategic advisor.

bonkSOL enables liquid staking, meaning token holders can earn yield while retaining full control of their staked assets – allowing them to trade or deploy the tokens across Solana-based dApps without missing out on rewards.

According to Solana Compass, 218,472 SOL are currently staked via bonkSOL, which is offering an attractive 6.93% APY at press time.

Bonk Price Prediction: $BONK Targets 400%+ Gain as Bullish Momentum Builds

Bonk has posted a modest 1% gain in the past 24 hours, but the bigger signal lies in trading volumes — up 12%, now accounting for nearly 20% of the token’s circulating supply.

Institutional adoption is starting to play a key role in the Bonk ecosystem. Sharps Technology’s decision to stake through bonkSOL has not only boosted credibility, but could spark a wave of treasury moves that increase demand for BONK.

As interest in Solana continues to surge, Bonk is well-positioned for a major leg up.

The chart shows a clean descending triangle breakout. If momentum holds, BONK could first retest its recent swing high at $0.000040.

A breakout from there opens the door to $0.00012 — a 421% move from current levels.

While a $1 BONK target remains out of reach for now, these near-term upside levels make the token one of the most promising Solana-based bets of the year.

