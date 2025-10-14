BONK Price Prediction: Safety Shot Rebrands to Bonk Inc for Nasdaq Listing – Can BONK Reclaim 2024 Highs?

BONK price prediction eyes 2024 highs as Safety Shot rebrands to Bonk Inc trading under ticker BNKK on Nasdaq with token down 17.98% at $0.00001629 holding $1.3B market cap.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 14, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

BONK price prediction discussions are heating up after a surprising corporate shift that’s sending ripples across both Wall Street and the crypto community.

Beverage company Safety Shot, Inc. has officially rebranded to Bonk, Inc., marking the first time a memecoin-linked brand has found a home on a major U.S. exchange.

The firm began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BNKK” on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Today, the BONK ecosystem officially has a home in the public markets!



We will begin trading on the Nasdaq under our new name Bonk and new ticker symbol “BNKK” at the open of trading on Friday, October 10, 2025.$SHOT ➡️ $BNKK



Read more: https://t.co/rzIr9ZdVKm #Crypto… pic.twitter.com/pu1E0Zs4M7 — Sure Shot (@drinksafetyshot) October 9, 2025

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and board member, emphasized that this move officially gives the BONK ecosystem a home in the public markets.

BONK Down 17.98% but Holds $1.3B Market Cap

The BONK token is currently trading at $0.00001629, down 17.98% over the past seven days following a market-wide liquidation flush.

Despite the pullback, BONK maintains a market cap above $1.3 billion, ranking among the top 65 cryptocurrencies globally.

Analysts suggest BONK’s recent weakness may be temporary, with the token showing signs of stabilization.

Technical charts indicate that clearing resistance around $0.0000165 to $0.0000186 could trigger a move toward 2024 highs near $0.00005916, over 100% upside from current levels.

BONK price prediction: Rounded Bottom Pattern Indicates Potential Trend Reversal

After a volatile sell-off earlier this month, BONK appears to be staging a sharp recovery.

The 2-day chart shows BONK bounced aggressively from the 0.00001134 USDT support zone, forming a rounded bottom pattern, a classic reversal indicator.

BONK is now trading near 0.0000166 USDT, testing descending trendline resistance from its August highs.

A breakout above this line would signal trend reversal, supported by rising On-Balance Volume (OBV), suggesting strong accumulation at lower levels.

The next key zone lies between 0.00001764 and 0.00001870 USDT.

A sustained close above this level could trigger a rally toward 0.00002607 USDT and potentially 0.00003000 USDT.

Snorter Bot Raises $4.7M for Faster Solana Memecoin Trading

Now that Solana memecoins are back in the spotlight, with premier Bonk launchpad memecoin USELESS surpassing FARTCOIN to reach a new all-time high, Solana degens are scanning for new memecoin plays.

Getting into memecoin plays now requires fast sniping bots.

One hot Telegram bot degens are banking on is Snorter (SNORT), built to simplify trading with AI-powered identification of high-potential meme coins.

The ongoing presale has raised over $4.7 million. Now live on Solana, the bot offers 60x faster finality and facilitates 97.74% more transactions per second.

Snorter Bot claims to offer the fastest execution on Solana with the lowest fees at 0.85%, overriding popular bots like BONKbot and Trojan.

With about 5 days left until presale ends, you can purchase 1 $SNORT token for $0.1079 using $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, $USDT, $USDC, or fiat at the official Snorter Token presale website.

For a smooth experience, download and connect the Best Wallet app to claim your tokens instantly once they go live.