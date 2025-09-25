BTC $109,370.63 -3.50%
ETH $3,897.87 -5.65%
SOL $194.82 -7.69%
PEPE $0.0000091 -4.71%
SHIB $0.000011 -3.15%
DOGE $0.22 -6.32%
XRP $2.76 -5.34%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.35
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Bonk Price Prediction as BONK Approaches 6-Month Support Level – Next Move Could Decide Everything

Bonk Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bonk is approaching a historically significant support level – Bonk price predictions now hinge on a bounce to continue the bull run.  
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bonk Price Prediction as BONK Approaches 6-Month Support Level – Next Move Could Decide Everything

The downturn that started last week now puts a 6-month support trendline under pressure, putting BONK price predictions at a crossroads.

The meme coin faces a decisive moment that could spark a deeper correction or mark a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Whales appear to be betting on the latter. Over the past week, the top 100 BONK wallets have deepened their holdings by 3.80 trillion tokens, according to Nansen data.

Top 100 Bonk wallets accumulate alongside price decline. Source: Nansen.
Top 100 Bonk wallets accumulate alongside price decline. Source: Nansen.

This show of conviction comes as market narratives continue to favor a Q4 bull run.

Rex-Osprey, the issuer behind the first Dogecoin spot ETF, may have a clear shot at a first Bonk spot ETF under new SEC generic listing standards to fast-track crypto ETP approvals.

And with U.S. inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for further interest rate cuts are strengthening, fuelling risk-on sentiment and capital rotation into more speculative plays like Bonk.

Bonk Price Prediction: Can Bonk Hold the Support?

The current retest of psychological support at $0.000019 marks the final barrier to a breakdown of Bonk’s 6-month support trendline and a wider ascending broadening wedge pattern.

BONK / USDT 12-hour chart, ascending broadening wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.
BONK / USDT 12-hour chart, ascending broadening wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators lean toward a bounce. The RSI is approaching the oversold threshold at 30, a level that often marks local bottoms as sellers reach exhaustion.

The MACD histogram shows a similar shift, reversing toward the signal line in what could be the early stages of a golden cross, signaling a potential new uptrend.

If the wedge’s lower boundary holds as a launchpad, the next upward move could target a retest of its upper resistance.

That would put the $0.0001 level back in focus, a potential 425% gain from current levels.

Still, resistance levels like the $0.00004075 July high and Bonk’s $0.000062 all-time high stand as critical hurdles.

To flip them to support, fresh demand catalysts such as U.S. rate cuts and spot ETF approvals will likely be necessary to sustain the rally into 2026.

History Says This Bull Run Could Deliver Bonk’s Successor – the Market Has Already Spoken

With this breakout setup, Bonk continues to demonstrate a trend: the strongest social momentum lies with Doge-branded tokens.

It all started with Dogecoin in 2021, then Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Every bull run eventually delivers its own parabolic Doge-themed runner.

Now, early momentum is pointing to Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next in line.

Maxi Doge presale website.
Maxi Doge presale website.

Maxi Doge blends a no-utility ethos with gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy, positioning itself as more than just a meme coin—it’s a lifestyle asset.

The hype is already translating into numbers. The $MAXI presale has already pulled in close to $2.5 million in its initial weeks, with early backers locking in a massive 134% APY through staking rewards.

You can take part in the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale now on the official website.

With exchange listings coming soon, now could be the best opportunity to get involved early.

More info: Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bonk
BONK
$0.0000
5.80 %
Bonk

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,926,920,587,438
-7.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Pi Coin Price Prediction: Price Crashes 91% From ATH – But Why Is a Mystery Whale Still Buying?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-25 23:34:52
Blockchain News
Crypto-Embezzling K-Drama Star Hwang Jung-eum Receives Suspended Jail Sentence
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-25 23:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors