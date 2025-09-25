Bonk Price Prediction as BONK Approaches 6-Month Support Level – Next Move Could Decide Everything

Bonk is approaching a historically significant support level – Bonk price predictions now hinge on a bounce to continue the bull run.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 25, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The downturn that started last week now puts a 6-month support trendline under pressure, putting BONK price predictions at a crossroads.

The meme coin faces a decisive moment that could spark a deeper correction or mark a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Whales appear to be betting on the latter. Over the past week, the top 100 BONK wallets have deepened their holdings by 3.80 trillion tokens, according to Nansen data.

Top 100 Bonk wallets accumulate alongside price decline. Source: Nansen.

This show of conviction comes as market narratives continue to favor a Q4 bull run.

Rex-Osprey, the issuer behind the first Dogecoin spot ETF, may have a clear shot at a first Bonk spot ETF under new SEC generic listing standards to fast-track crypto ETP approvals.

And with U.S. inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for further interest rate cuts are strengthening, fuelling risk-on sentiment and capital rotation into more speculative plays like Bonk.

US inflation index is approaching Fed's 2% target.



Unemployment rate is already high, which means more rate cuts are coming.



This is bullish for crypto. pic.twitter.com/OLmv9EYTI6 — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) September 24, 2025

Bonk Price Prediction: Can Bonk Hold the Support?

The current retest of psychological support at $0.000019 marks the final barrier to a breakdown of Bonk’s 6-month support trendline and a wider ascending broadening wedge pattern.

BONK / USDT 12-hour chart, ascending broadening wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators lean toward a bounce. The RSI is approaching the oversold threshold at 30, a level that often marks local bottoms as sellers reach exhaustion.

The MACD histogram shows a similar shift, reversing toward the signal line in what could be the early stages of a golden cross, signaling a potential new uptrend.

If the wedge’s lower boundary holds as a launchpad, the next upward move could target a retest of its upper resistance.

That would put the $0.0001 level back in focus, a potential 425% gain from current levels.

Still, resistance levels like the $0.00004075 July high and Bonk’s $0.000062 all-time high stand as critical hurdles.

To flip them to support, fresh demand catalysts such as U.S. rate cuts and spot ETF approvals will likely be necessary to sustain the rally into 2026.

History Says This Bull Run Could Deliver Bonk’s Successor – the Market Has Already Spoken

With this breakout setup, Bonk continues to demonstrate a trend: the strongest social momentum lies with Doge-branded tokens.

It all started with Dogecoin in 2021, then Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Every bull run eventually delivers its own parabolic Doge-themed runner.

Now, early momentum is pointing to Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next in line.

Maxi Doge presale website.

Maxi Doge blends a no-utility ethos with gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy, positioning itself as more than just a meme coin—it’s a lifestyle asset.

The hype is already translating into numbers. The $MAXI presale has already pulled in close to $2.5 million in its initial weeks, with early backers locking in a massive 134% APY through staking rewards.

You can take part in the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale now on the official website.

With exchange listings coming soon, now could be the best opportunity to get involved early.

More info: Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.