Bonk Price Prediction: From Meme Coin to Wall Street – BONK is About to Become the First Institutional Meme Coin

Meme coin mania hits Wall Street – Bonk price prediction heats up after BONK core team’s alliance with publicly traded Safety Shot.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 1, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The first meme coin treasury is heading to Wall Street as Safety Shot, a publicly traded company, announces a major alliance with the Bonk (BONK) core team – a development that strengthens the current Bonk price prediction.

In late August, Safety Shot secured a $30 million investment, partially funded by Bonk’s founding members, kicking off a new era for the meme coin’s expanding ecosystem and accelerating institutional interest.

I don’t think people fully realize yet…$BONK is now directly tied to a Nasdaq-listed company with real revenue sharing and treasury reserves 🐕🔥@SafetyShotINC allocated $25M worth of $BONK into its Digital Asset Treasury, and secured a 10% revenue-sharing stake in @bonk_fun… pic.twitter.com/1bNgsYfCqz — bjoern 🐕 (@bjoernbonk) August 30, 2025

This investment included $25 million in BONK tokens, which will fund the first trance acquired by this corporate treasury. The company will soon request a change in its ticker symbol from $SHOT to $BNKK to demonstrate its commitment to representing this digital asset in the public markets.

The collaboration with founding members of Bonk includes giving them seats in the Board of Directors that represent 50% of the voting power.

$BONK reacted positively to the news and it is the only meme coin in the top 5 that delivered a gain in the past 7 days, defying the overall downtrend that the market has experienced lately.

Through $BNKK, both retail and institutional investors will now have the chance to invest in this token via the U.S. public markets. The stock has gone up by 6.4% during the pre-market session as a result of this alliance.

Bonk Price Prediction: Parabolic Pattern Indicates 425% Gain Ahead

The 4-hour price action for BONK shows that the token has formed a parabolic pattern that increases the odds of volatile movements in the near term.

The price could soon retest the lower bound of this setup at around $0.000018 and could bounce strongly off that level, possibly to its nearest resistance at $0.0000475 first and then to much higher levels.

This deal with Safety Shot could be the catalyst for a major move, with bulls now eyeing a Bonk price target of $0.00010 – a 425% gain from current levels.

A confirmed breakout above $0.000060 would likely kick off that rally, while cautious traders may wait for a clean move past $0.0000475.

More aggressive buyers could enter earlier on a bounce from Bonk’s rising trendline.

This kind of institutional momentum often spills into the wider meme coin market – and Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is one of the new names ready to benefit.

Built on Ethereum, $MAXI has already raised $1.7 million by offering presale investors exposure to high-leverage, high-upside crypto trades in the middle of a meme coin bull market.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Could be The Next Crypto to 10X as Altcoin Season Kicks Off

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) isn’t just another meme coin – it’s a chart-watching, Red Bull-fueled Shiba Inu with zero patience for red candles.

Built for full-throttle bull markets, $MAXI channels pure “up only” energy, and its Maxi Fund takes that even further.

Up to 25% of presale funds will be deployed into high-upside tokens, using up to 1000X leverage to chase the next 10X to 100X plays in real time.

No stop-loss. No second guessing. Just high-conviction, high-risk bets made for degens who want to win big or go home.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, simply head to the Maxi Doge official website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet ).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest in seconds.