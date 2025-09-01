BTC $108,617.21 -0.34%
ETH $4,268.49 -4.33%
SOL $196.98 -3.78%
PEPE $0.0000093 -5.37%
SHIB $0.000011 -3.27%
DOGE $0.20 -4.14%
XRP $2.75 -1.95%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.33
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bonk Price Prediction: From Meme Coin to Wall Street – BONK is About to Become the First Institutional Meme Coin

Bonk Meme Coins Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Meme coin mania hits Wall Street – Bonk price prediction heats up after BONK core team’s alliance with publicly traded Safety Shot.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756731252-bonk-price-prediction-1

The first meme coin treasury is heading to Wall Street as Safety Shot, a publicly traded company, announces a major alliance with the Bonk (BONK) core team – a development that strengthens the current Bonk price prediction.

In late August, Safety Shot secured a $30 million investment, partially funded by Bonk’s founding members, kicking off a new era for the meme coin’s expanding ecosystem and accelerating institutional interest.

This investment included $25 million in BONK tokens, which will fund the first trance acquired by this corporate treasury. The company will soon request a change in its ticker symbol from $SHOT to $BNKK to demonstrate its commitment to representing this digital asset in the public markets.

The collaboration with founding members of Bonk includes giving them seats in the Board of Directors that represent 50% of the voting power.

$BONK reacted positively to the news and it is the only meme coin in the top 5 that delivered a gain in the past 7 days, defying the overall downtrend that the market has experienced lately.

Through $BNKK, both retail and institutional investors will now have the chance to invest in this token via the U.S. public markets. The stock has gone up by 6.4% during the pre-market session as a result of this alliance.

Bonk Price Prediction: Parabolic Pattern Indicates 425% Gain Ahead

The 4-hour price action for BONK shows that the token has formed a parabolic pattern that increases the odds of volatile movements in the near term.

The price could soon retest the lower bound of this setup at around $0.000018 and could bounce strongly off that level, possibly to its nearest resistance at $0.0000475 first and then to much higher levels.

bonk price chart

This deal with Safety Shot could be the catalyst for a major move, with bulls now eyeing a Bonk price target of $0.00010 – a 425% gain from current levels.

A confirmed breakout above $0.000060 would likely kick off that rally, while cautious traders may wait for a clean move past $0.0000475.

More aggressive buyers could enter earlier on a bounce from Bonk’s rising trendline.

This kind of institutional momentum often spills into the wider meme coin market – and Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is one of the new names ready to benefit.

Built on Ethereum, $MAXI has already raised $1.7 million by offering presale investors exposure to high-leverage, high-upside crypto trades in the middle of a meme coin bull market.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Could be The Next Crypto to 10X as Altcoin Season Kicks Off

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) isn’t just another meme coin – it’s a chart-watching, Red Bull-fueled Shiba Inu with zero patience for red candles.

Built for full-throttle bull markets, $MAXI channels pure “up only” energy, and its Maxi Fund takes that even further.

maxi doge presale

Up to 25% of presale funds will be deployed into high-upside tokens, using up to 1000X leverage to chase the next 10X to 100X plays in real time.

No stop-loss. No second guessing. Just high-conviction, high-risk bets made for degens who want to win big or go home.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, simply head to the Maxi Doge official website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$108,617
0.34 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,268
4.33 %
Ethereum
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2084
4.14 %
Dogecoin
XRP
XRP
$2.75
1.95 %
XRP
Provenance Blockchain
hash
$0.0251
4.18 %
Provenance Blockchain

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,968,758,218,182
-2.9
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bonk Price Prediction: From Meme Coin to Wall Street – BONK is About to Become the First Institutional Meme Coin
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-01 20:56:00
Price Analysis
ChatGPT’s ETH Analysis: $4,900–$5,200 Target in 90 Days – If EMAs Break
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-01 20:49:15
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors