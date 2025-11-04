BNB Price Prediction: Price Drops Hard, But 67% Held by Public – Could This Be the Most Underrated Asset Right Now?

67% of all BNB is now in public hands – Binance Coin price prediction hints this could be the key to surviving the next bear market.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Binance is plummeting, but its supply distribution could make it the best hedge against bearish sentiment, keeping bullish BNB Price predictions in play.

The new month has seen an acceleration of October’s decline, with the altcoin down 12% so far amid a wider market downturn.

Still, some metrics show long-term stability: YZi Labs reports that the public holds 67% of BNB’s circulating supply, while insiders like co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao hold less than 1%.

The Binance.com and BNB Foundation treasury accounts hold about 5% of BNB for operational and custodial functions. This leaves 27% for the token’s staggered burn mechanic.

BNB Tokenomics. Source: YZi Labs report.

This broad supply distribution limits concentration risk, making BNB less prone to manipulation or extreme volatility, helping to sustain bullish BNB price predictions even through bearish conditions.

BNB Price Prediction: Is the Sell-Off Over?

The decline puts pressure on a 17-month brewing ascending triangle breakout, now at a crossroads between a continuation toward its breakout target or a deeper decline to retest its structure.

The key level in focus is the $940 demand zone, currently being retested.

BNB / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle breakdown risks ascending triangle breakout. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators hint at a potential rebound. While the MACD histogram widens its gap below the signal line, signaling strong sell pressure, the RSI verges on the 30 oversold threshold, often a bottom marker during major corrections.

A bounce here could validate the bullish setup, framing the drop as a shakeout before continuation, setting up a 75% rally toward the $1,650 ascending triangle breakout target.

However, a confirmed breakdown below $940 could flip the narrative. It would confirm the breakdown of a symmetrical triangle forming throughout October.

This bearish case opens the door to a 25% decline toward $735, a move that could invalidate the bullish case altogether if downside doesn’t stop there.

