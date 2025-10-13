BNB Price Prediction: Nasdaq CEO Calls It “Most Overlooked Blue-Chip” – Is it the Next Ethereum?

Nasdaq CEO calls BNB “most overlooked blue-chip” – BNB price prediction now targets $2,000+ as institutional demand surges.

The head of a Nasdaq-listed company has made an interesting comment about BNB Chain, as it called it an “overlooked blue-chip.” This reflects growing institutional awareness about the positive prospects of this smart contracts network, which favors a bullish BNB price prediction .

David Namdar, Chief Executive Officer at CEA Industries, said that BNB’s latest positive performance is not unexpected at all. Rather, it is the result of years of investing in robust ecosystem growth initially.

BNB is on 🔥 again



The 32nd $BNB burn in July destroyed ~1,595,600 BNB (~$1.024B USD).

With $BNB near all-time highs again, I'm expecting the next burn to pack even more firepower.



What’s your estimate for the burn amount & USD value? #BNBBurn @BNBNetworkCo — David J. Namdar (@namdar) October 10, 2025

He believes that the market is just catching up to the “credibility, scale, and utility of the BNB ecosystem.”

His company holds the world’s largest BNB Coin treasury, owning 480,000 tokens worth over $660 million at the time of writing.

BNB Price Prediction: BNB Recovers After Hitting Key Support During Flash Crash

BNB volumes have gone up by 72.3% in the past 24 hours, as the token hit a new all-time high at $1,370.

This figure accounts for 7% of the asset’s circulating supply, underscoring the strength of the buying spree.

The daily chart shows a sharp reaction from buyers as BNB touched $900, with above-average volume confirming it as a key support level.

Today’s spike suggests momentum is building, and further gains could be on the horizon.

The $1,350 zone remains a critical resistance. A breakout above it would likely confirm the start of a new leg higher, potentially pushing BNB toward $2,000 as traders recover from Friday’s volatility.

While the BNB ecosystem is known for its scalability, it still ranks as the third-largest chain by total value locked (TVL).

But what if the next big breakout doesn’t come from BNB or Solana?

