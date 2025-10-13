BTC $115,418.94 -0.26%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: Nasdaq CEO Calls It “Most Overlooked Blue-Chip” – Is it the Next Ethereum?

Binance Coin BNB Chain Price Prediction
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Nasdaq CEO calls BNB “most overlooked blue-chip” – BNB price prediction now targets $2,000+ as institutional demand surges.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The head of a Nasdaq-listed company has made an interesting comment about BNB Chain, as it called it an “overlooked blue-chip.” This reflects growing institutional awareness about the positive prospects of this smart contracts network, which favors a bullish BNB price prediction.

David Namdar, Chief Executive Officer at CEA Industries, said that BNB’s latest positive performance is not unexpected at all. Rather, it is the result of years of investing in robust ecosystem growth initially.

He believes that the market is just catching up to the “credibility, scale, and utility of the BNB ecosystem.”

His company holds the world’s largest BNB Coin treasury, owning 480,000 tokens worth over $660 million at the time of writing.

BNB Price Prediction: BNB Recovers After Hitting Key Support During Flash Crash

BNB volumes have gone up by 72.3% in the past 24 hours, as the token hit a new all-time high at $1,370.

This figure accounts for 7% of the asset’s circulating supply, underscoring the strength of the buying spree.

bnb price chart

The daily chart shows a sharp reaction from buyers as BNB touched $900, with above-average volume confirming it as a key support level.

Today’s spike suggests momentum is building, and further gains could be on the horizon.

The $1,350 zone remains a critical resistance. A breakout above it would likely confirm the start of a new leg higher, potentially pushing BNB toward $2,000 as traders recover from Friday’s volatility.

While the BNB ecosystem is known for its scalability, it still ranks as the third-largest chain by total value locked (TVL).

But what if the next big breakout doesn’t come from BNB or Solana?

A new presale called Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is turning heads by tapping into the massive, untouched value on the Bitcoin network, using Solana-grade speed to unlock staking, DeFi, and more through a purpose-built layer-2.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Raises $24M to Launch Its Powerful L2

Since its launch, Bitcoin (BTC) holders have not been able to earn passive income on their investment as the network does not support the launch of smart contracts.

bitcoin hyper presale

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) changes this with the launch of a side chain that will allow investors to hold, stake, and lend their assets to further monetize their holdings.

It all starts with the Hyper Bridge – a Bitcoin-native solution that safely holds users’ BTC tokens in a designated Bitcoin wallet.

The protocol immediately mints the corresponding amount of assets on the Hyper L2 to give investors access to a growing number of decentralized apps (dApps) built on this Solana-based side chain.

By leveraging the power of the second largest smart contracts network in the space, Bitcoin Hyper will overcome the hurdles that have prevented the top crypto from taking over as the top DeFi chain.

To buy $HYPER while it is still available at a discounted presale price, simply head to the Bitcoin Hyper official website and link up your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 13 October – XRP, Cardano, PENGU
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-13 23:30:00
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-13 23:24:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
