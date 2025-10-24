BTC $110,976.46 1.00%
Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: CZ Welcomes Solana Trading Bot Axiom to BNB Chain, Is a 50% Rally to $1,500 Next?

Binance Coin BNB
CZ's BNB Price Prediction Axiom trading bot joins BNB Chain as DeFi volume hits $67B record with 2.5M daily active users positioning $BNB for 50% rally toward $1,500.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
BNB Price Prediction: CZ Welcomes Solana Trading Bot Axiom to BNB Chain, Is a 50% Rally to $1,500 Next?

BNB price prediction opens on a bullish note as recently pardoned Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao welcomes Axiom, a Y Combinator-backed Solana trading bot, to the BNB Chain.

The leading algorithmic trading bot’s move comes as DeFi activity continues to rise across Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocols, drawing renewed interest from traders.

Coupled with recent tier-1 exchange listings from Binance’s rivals like Coinbase and Robinhood, many believe President Trump’s pardon of CZ could set BNB up for a 50% rally toward $1,500.

Aside from Axiom, Polymarket now supports direct deposits from BNB Smart Chain, letting users trade on real-world events instantly with BNB.

Similarly, BNB Chain Perpetual DEX market hit a record $67 billion in trading volume, driven by the rise of Aster DEX.

Futures traders seeking privacy with Binance CEX-grade user experience have flocked to BNB Chain via Aster DEX, bringing renewed attention to the ecosystem.

BNB Chain Ecosystem Hits 2.5M Daily Active Users

The latest BNB Chain Weekly Ecosystem Report shows strong performance backing the $1,500 thesis.

Average Daily Active Users (DAU) hit a record 2.5 million as TVL rose to $13.4 billion with over $87.5 billion in trading volume during that period.

Crypto analysts revealed that $BNB has tapped the critical 45-Day MA at $1,060 and bounced hard.

BNB Price Prediction: CZ Welcomes Solana Trading Bot Axiom to BNB Chain, Is a 50% Rally to $1,500 Next?
Source:X/@NekozTek

This line has preceded 20-50% pumps every time, which, if it plays out, would send BNB to new ATH above $1,300 with trend continuation toward $2,000-$3,000.

BNB Price Prediction: Breakout Points to $1,600

The BNB/USDT monthly chart shows a strong bullish structure, confirming a breakout from an extended inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that has formed since 2022.

The breakout above the neckline around $800-$850 has triggered a powerful upward move, with BNB now trading around $1,108.

Fibonacci extensions highlight key resistance levels at $1,164 (1.236), $1,336 (1.618), and $1,592 (2.0).

BNB Price Prediction: CZ Welcomes Solana Trading Bot Axiom to BNB Chain, Is a 50% Rally to $1,500 Next?
Source: TradingView

The move above the previous high near $900 confirms trend continuation, supported by volume and higher monthly closes.

As long as price holds above $1,000 and the neckline support, the outlook remains bullish, with potential continuation toward $1,350 short term and possibly $1,600-$1,900 in the coming months.

A drop below $900 would signal a potential retest before resuming the uptrend.

Snorter Trading Bot Presale Eye 100X Gains

With trading bots seeing adoption from major crypto players, upcoming bots still in presale look like the next 100X play for investors.

On top of this radar is Snorter Bot($SNORT), which has been in presale for over 5 months and raised $5.52 million.

Snorter is a Telegram trading bot built to compete with the biggest names, including Axiom, Maestro, and Trojan.

BNB Price Prediction: CZ Welcomes Solana Trading Bot Axiom to BNB Chain, Is a 50% Rally to $1,500 Next?

Built on Solana, Snorter delivers quicker trade execution and reduced fees versus Ethereum-based competitors.

Users holding SNORT tokens access industry-leading transaction fees of only 0.85%, giving the platform a competitive edge from launch.

You can buy 1 SNORT token currently for $0.1083 by visiting the official Snorter Bot presale website.

The presale window closes in 72 hours, marking the final opportunity to secure SNORT tokens at the current listing price.

Visit the Official Website Here
