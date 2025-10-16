BNB Price Prediction: Coinbase Set to List Binance’s Token – Could This Be BNB’s Most Bullish Moment Yet?

The largest U.S. exchange is next in line to list Binance Coin – BNB price predictions now eye new highs with industry support.

Coinbase has added Binance coin to its listing roadmap, adding new bullish fuel to BNB price predictions.

The move gives the altcoin access to Coinbase’s user base of over 105 million investors, positioning it for major U.S. market exposure.

Assets added to the roadmap today: BNB (BNB)https://t.co/lyEugQo7Cv — Coinbase Markets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseMarkets) October 15, 2025

Coinbase follows Kraken’s recent BNB listing, extending an olive branch to a rival chain in a testament to growing market demand for the Binance-native utility token.

Commenting on the trend, ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao noted that “not listing it is a loss for the exchange themselves,” citing BNB’s strong liquidity, volume, and ecosystem.

The move does appear to be strategic. Binance Smart Chain has processed over 500 million transactions in the past 30 days, marking a 151% month-over-month increase.

Exchanges seem eager to capture a share of that momentum. Binance is having its own “supercycle” moment, driven by a boom in its native meme coin market.

BNB Price Prediction: Binance Coin Eyes New Highs on Fresh Demand

Deepened exposure in U.S. markets could drive the demand Binance Coin needs to realize a 15-month ascending triangle pattern breakout.

While the post-breakout momentum had stalled with last week’s market crash, momentum indicators put the structure back in play.

BNB / USDT 1-day chart, 15-month ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

While the MACD histogram’s wide gap below the signal line suggests the downtrend persists, the RSI has found a strong footing with a higher low above the signal line. Buy pressure remains strong.

If this strength persists, a decisive trend shift could put the patterns $1,650 breakout target back in focus, continuing into new price discovery in a 40% move.

In not, a retest of psychological support around $1,000 stands as a credible local bottom.

Long-term, U.S. interest rate cuts could stimulate risk appetite into 2026. With growing capital rotation into meme coins, BNB could extend another 150% to $3,000 under stronger demand conditions.

