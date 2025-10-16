BTC $108,009.40 -2.69%
Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: Coinbase Set to List Binance's Token – Could This Be BNB's Most Bullish Moment Yet? 

Binance Coin Coinbase Price Prediction
The largest U.S. exchange is next in line to list Binance Coin – BNB price predictions now eye new highs with industry support.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
BNB Price Prediction: Coinbase Set to List Binance’s Token – Could This Be BNB’s Most Bullish Moment Yet? 

Coinbase has added Binance coin to its listing roadmap, adding new bullish fuel to BNB price predictions.

The move gives the altcoin access to Coinbase’s user base of over 105 million investors, positioning it for major U.S. market exposure.

Coinbase follows Kraken’s recent BNB listing, extending an olive branch to a rival chain in a testament to growing market demand for the Binance-native utility token.

Commenting on the trend, ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao noted that “not listing it is a loss for the exchange themselves,” citing BNB’s strong liquidity, volume, and ecosystem.

The move does appear to be strategic. Binance Smart Chain has processed over 500 million transactions in the past 30 days, marking a 151% month-over-month increase.

Exchanges seem eager to capture a share of that momentum. Binance is having its own “supercycle” moment, driven by a boom in its native meme coin market.

BNB Price Prediction: Binance Coin Eyes New Highs on Fresh Demand

Deepened exposure in U.S. markets could drive the demand Binance Coin needs to realize a 15-month ascending triangle pattern breakout.

While the post-breakout momentum had stalled with last week’s market crash, momentum indicators put the structure back in play.

BNB / USDT 1-day chart, 15-month ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.
BNB / USDT 1-day chart, 15-month ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

While the MACD histogram’s wide gap below the signal line suggests the downtrend persists, the RSI has found a strong footing with a higher low above the signal line. Buy pressure remains strong.

If this strength persists, a decisive trend shift could put the patterns $1,650 breakout target back in focus, continuing into new price discovery in a 40% move.

In not, a retest of psychological support around $1,000 stands as a credible local bottom.

Long-term, U.S. interest rate cuts could stimulate risk appetite into 2026. With growing capital rotation into meme coins, BNB could extend another 150% to $3,000 under stronger demand conditions.

PepeNode: You Don’t Need to Pick the Right Coin to Profit This Cycle

While the Binance supercycle is shining a spotlight on meme coins again, volatility is making them unpredictable.

But what if you could mine them instead of rolling the dice on the perfect entry?

With PepeNode ($PEPENODE), the process is a simple mine-to-earn (M2E) game.

No expensive setups, no tech barriers.

Just log in, stack virtual rigs, and start earning rewards across top-performing meme coins.

Momentum is accelerating fast. The presale has already topped $1.8 million, with early stakers still earning up to 700% APY.

And thanks to a built-in deflationary model, where 70% of all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs is burned, scarcity supports long-term token value.

With capital flowing back into high-risk assets, PepeNode stands out as a smarter way to capture meme coin upside, without the risk.

Visit the Official PepeNode Website Here
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
BNB

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Crypto Regulation News
France’s Lise Wins DLT Greenlight, Targeting 2026 Stock Exchange IPOs On-chain
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-16 22:30:41
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu, Solana by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-16 22:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
