Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: BNB Price Crashes 10% in a Week – Is a Drop Below $1000 Next?

Binance BNB Price Prediction
Panic grips crypto as Fear Index crashes to 33 – BNB price prediction signals risk of a drop toward $935 support.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761047692-bnb-price-prediction

BNB has lost 10% in the past 7 days as fear has spread across the crypto market, following President Donald Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on Chinese imported goods. As the price hits a key support at $1,070, a move below this mark could favor a bearish BNB price prediction.

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have subsided a bit, currently standing at $3.8 billion, accounting for 2.5% of the token’s circulating supply. This indicates that the strength of the selling pressure has been easing.

fear and greed index

Nonetheless, the Fear and Greed Index shows that investors panicked as a result of the latest developments, as this sentiment gauge plummeted from 62 to 33 in just 15 days.

Despite this latest retreat, BNB remains the top-performing asset of the top 5 with year-to-date (YTD) gains of 53.6%, followed at a large distance by Ethereum (ETH), which has delivered an annual return of 16.6%.

BNB Price Prediction: Negative Netflows Favor a Bullish Outlook for Cryptos

binance bitcoin exchange netflows

Data from CryptoQuant shows that Binance’s exchange netflows for Bitcoin (BTC) have plunged to negative territory once again, as investors seem to be accumulating the top crypto rather than selling it.

Negative netflows indicate that investors are withdrawing tokens from the exchange and transferring them to hot or cold wallets, meaning that they are planning to hold them for a long period.

bnb coin price chart

The daily chart shows that BNB just hit a critical area of support at $1,070, from which it could bounce off strongly if market sentiment improves.

However, the price just dropped below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also dropped below its 14-day moving average. These are both bearish signals that could anticipate an upcoming bearish breakout below $1,000 for BNB.

If that happens, the nearest support area would be found at around $935, which implies a 13.4% downside potential based on where BNB is trading at now.

As top cryptos experience some temporary turmoil, investors may shift their focus to top crypto presales like SUBBD ($SUBBD) – a decentralized content distribution platform that has raised nearly $1.3 million to build a better home for influencers.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Merges AI, Web3, and Content Creation

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is building an all-in-one platform where creators can use AI tools, connect with fans, and get paid instantly – all in one place.

subbd token

Instead of jumping between editing apps and payment platforms, SUBBD lets you create, edit, and publish directly from a single Web3-powered hub.

With the $SUBBD token, users can unlock premium tools, access exclusive creator perks, and earn more from their work through staking and subscriptions.

By blending blockchain technology with the booming creator economy, SUBBD is positioning itself as a next-gen alternative to traditional platforms known for imposing high fees and restrictions on creators.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price, visit the official SUBBD website, and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $SUBBD here

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
