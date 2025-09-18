BNB Price Prediction: Binance Coin Hits New All-Time High of $1,000 as CZ Calls for “Next 10,000x Together” – What’s Truly Next?

Binance Coin reaches historic $1,005 all-time high as former CEO CZ calls for "next 10,000x together" while technical analysis targets $1,200 amid DOJ settlement progress.

BNB price prediction scenarios gained momentum as Binance Coin crossed $1,000 for the first time, achieving a new all-time high of $1,005 while pushing its market capitalization near $140 billion.

The historic milestone prompted former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to declare “To the next 10,000x together” after witnessing the token’s journey from $0.10 ICO price eight years ago.

Technical analysis reveals BNB completing a five-wave Elliott Wave structure with Fibonacci projections targeting $1,200 as the next major resistance level.

The breakout coincides with reports of Binance nearing a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to potentially end court-appointed monitoring requirements from its 2023 settlement.

Watching #BNB go from $0.10 ICO price 8 years ago to today's $1000 is something words cannot explain.



I, not representing any entity or title, as just a community member and a #BNB holder, thank everyone in the #BNB and crypto ecosystem, for your support.



We had our challenges… — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 18, 2025

DOJ Settlement Resolution Fuels Institutional Confidence

Binance is reportedly negotiating with the U.S. Department of Justice to eliminate its court-appointed monitor requirement from the $4.3 billion 2023 settlement for anti-money laundering violations.

Federal prosecutors are discussing ending the three-year oversight obligation that has operated since the compliance agreement.

The Trump administration has already terminated monitors for three companies appointed during the Biden era, including two Glencore units that accumulated $142 million in combined oversight costs.

Enhanced compliance reporting requirements would replace external monitoring before DOJ approval.

CZ changed his Twitter bio from “ex-binance” back to “@binance,” sparking speculation about a potential leadership return.

Source: X/@cz_binance

While no official indication exists regarding his reentry into operations, the crypto community views the narrative as momentum-building for BNB’s continued advance.

The wider crypto market gained approximately 3% following the Federal Reserve’s anticipated 25 basis point rate cut.

Notably, a long-term investor’s $1,000 BNB investment from 2017 reached over $1 million in value, representing a 1,000-fold return over eight years.

BNB just broke $1,000 today! @cz_binance



Diamond Hand 0x8503 spent less than $1K to buy 999 $BNB eight years ago, when the price was only ~$1.



Now, those 999 $BNB are worth ~$1M, a 1,000x return.https://t.co/DIkr8auXWA pic.twitter.com/4qZElFjyt5 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 18, 2025

BNB also reclaimed its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, edging past Solana with its $140 billion valuation.

The milestone coincides with growing institutional interest as digital asset treasuries (DATs) focus on high-quality assets with proven utility and revenue generation.

Elliott Wave Completion Points to $1,200 Target

BNB’s 4-hour chart displays completion of a five-wave Elliott Wave impulse sequence from July lows around $400.

According to MoreCryptoOnline analyst, the wave structure shows clear progression through waves 1-5, with the recent explosive move representing completion of wave 5 in a larger degree impulse pattern.

Fibonacci extension levels provide crucial upside guidance, with the 23.6% extension at $962 already achieved and current consolidation around $994.

The 50% extension projects toward $1,200, representing approximately 20% upside from current levels with a strong technical foundation.

The golden zone between $764-832 represents deeper retracement levels should a significant correction materialize.

However, the $918 level serves as immediate support for trend continuation, aligning with the analyst’s noted crucial support threshold.

Sub-wave markers indicate potential for further subdivision if current consolidation evolves into more complex corrective patterns.

The overall structure remains bullish for higher degree targets despite potential near-term consolidation following the historic breakout achievement.

Transaction Dominance Creates Fundamental Value Support

BNB Chain processes over 10 million daily transactions, maintaining 2-3 times the volume of nearest EVM competitors, including Polygon, Avalanche, and Ethereum Layer-2 solutions.

This transaction dominance creates natural buying pressure for BNB tokens required for gas fees and network participation.

The 7-day moving average shows consistent leadership throughout 2025, with peak transaction counts reaching 16-17 million during high-activity periods.

To take it even further, the weekly timeframe analysis emphasizes the significance of the $1,000 breakout in the historical context.

$BNB smashing the $1,000 and setting a historical All Time High. Let's go! 💥 pic.twitter.com/NkY59d6xib — Rand (@crypto_rand) September 18, 2025

The decisive move above multi-year resistance levels suggests a fundamental shift in market perception rather than a temporary speculation-driven advance.

Successful retests of previous resistance levels have converted to support, creating a strong foundation for continued advancement.

The ascending trendline structure since early 2023 shows a consistent uptrend, with the recent breakout representing the acceleration of the established pattern.

BNB’s next clear trajectory depends on maintaining support above $950-$980 levels while building momentum toward the projected $1,200-$1,300 resistance zone.

Success at these levels could trigger extended moves toward $1,500, while failure might prompt retracement to the $850-$900 golden pocket before resuming upward momentum.

