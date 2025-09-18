BTC $117,585.27 2.25%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: Binance Coin Hits New All-Time High of $1,000 as CZ Calls for “Next 10,000x Together” – What’s Truly Next?

Binance Coin BNB
Binance Coin reaches historic $1,005 all-time high as former CEO CZ calls for "next 10,000x together" while technical analysis targets $1,200 amid DOJ settlement progress.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

BNB price prediction scenarios gained momentum as Binance Coin crossed $1,000 for the first time, achieving a new all-time high of $1,005 while pushing its market capitalization near $140 billion.

The historic milestone prompted former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to declare “To the next 10,000x together” after witnessing the token’s journey from $0.10 ICO price eight years ago.

Technical analysis reveals BNB completing a five-wave Elliott Wave structure with Fibonacci projections targeting $1,200 as the next major resistance level.

The breakout coincides with reports of Binance nearing a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to potentially end court-appointed monitoring requirements from its 2023 settlement.

DOJ Settlement Resolution Fuels Institutional Confidence

Binance is reportedly negotiating with the U.S. Department of Justice to eliminate its court-appointed monitor requirement from the $4.3 billion 2023 settlement for anti-money laundering violations.

Federal prosecutors are discussing ending the three-year oversight obligation that has operated since the compliance agreement.

The Trump administration has already terminated monitors for three companies appointed during the Biden era, including two Glencore units that accumulated $142 million in combined oversight costs.

Enhanced compliance reporting requirements would replace external monitoring before DOJ approval.

CZ changed his Twitter bio from “ex-binance” back to “@binance,” sparking speculation about a potential leadership return.

Source: X/@cz_binance

While no official indication exists regarding his reentry into operations, the crypto community views the narrative as momentum-building for BNB’s continued advance.

The wider crypto market gained approximately 3% following the Federal Reserve’s anticipated 25 basis point rate cut.

Notably, a long-term investor’s $1,000 BNB investment from 2017 reached over $1 million in value, representing a 1,000-fold return over eight years.

BNB also reclaimed its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, edging past Solana with its $140 billion valuation.

The milestone coincides with growing institutional interest as digital asset treasuries (DATs) focus on high-quality assets with proven utility and revenue generation.

Elliott Wave Completion Points to $1,200 Target

BNB’s 4-hour chart displays completion of a five-wave Elliott Wave impulse sequence from July lows around $400.

According to MoreCryptoOnline analyst, the wave structure shows clear progression through waves 1-5, with the recent explosive move representing completion of wave 5 in a larger degree impulse pattern.

Source: X/@Morecryptoonl

Fibonacci extension levels provide crucial upside guidance, with the 23.6% extension at $962 already achieved and current consolidation around $994.

The 50% extension projects toward $1,200, representing approximately 20% upside from current levels with a strong technical foundation.

The golden zone between $764-832 represents deeper retracement levels should a significant correction materialize.

However, the $918 level serves as immediate support for trend continuation, aligning with the analyst’s noted crucial support threshold.

Sub-wave markers indicate potential for further subdivision if current consolidation evolves into more complex corrective patterns.

The overall structure remains bullish for higher degree targets despite potential near-term consolidation following the historic breakout achievement.

Transaction Dominance Creates Fundamental Value Support

BNB Chain processes over 10 million daily transactions, maintaining 2-3 times the volume of nearest EVM competitors, including Polygon, Avalanche, and Ethereum Layer-2 solutions.

Source: X/@crypto_rand

This transaction dominance creates natural buying pressure for BNB tokens required for gas fees and network participation.

The 7-day moving average shows consistent leadership throughout 2025, with peak transaction counts reaching 16-17 million during high-activity periods.

To take it even further, the weekly timeframe analysis emphasizes the significance of the $1,000 breakout in the historical context.

The decisive move above multi-year resistance levels suggests a fundamental shift in market perception rather than a temporary speculation-driven advance.

Successful retests of previous resistance levels have converted to support, creating a strong foundation for continued advancement.

The ascending trendline structure since early 2023 shows a consistent uptrend, with the recent breakout representing the acceleration of the established pattern.

BNB’s next clear trajectory depends on maintaining support above $950-$980 levels while building momentum toward the projected $1,200-$1,300 resistance zone.

Success at these levels could trigger extended moves toward $1,500, while failure might prompt retracement to the $850-$900 golden pocket before resuming upward momentum.

Is Maxi Doge the Next 1000x Meme Coin Everyone’s Buying?

While BNB targets new highs above $1,000, this gym-themed meme coin is building strong presale momentum.

Smart traders know that finding the right meme project early can lead to massive returns during alt seasons.

Maxi Doge is getting attention because it combines Dogecoin’s meme appeal with max leverage trading culture. The project has raised over $2 million in presale with 157% staking rewards.

The token targets traders shifting from mature meme coins into newer projects with higher growth potential. Early buyers can earn passive income while waiting for exchange listings.

Just like the way BNB is winning the utility game, the best meme coins get discovered fast once the community starts talking about them.

Maxi Doge plans Uniswap listing after presale with major exchange applications underway. This means you should buy soon if you want presale pricing.

You can buy MAXI tokens on their website using ETH, USDT, or credit cards.

