BTC $116,485.49 0.87%
ETH $4,488.28 -0.36%
SOL $234.52 -0.51%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.31%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.71%
DOGE $0.26 -0.02%
XRP $3.01 -0.77%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.28
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Binance Close to Breaking Free from DOJ Oversight, Negotiating End to $4.3B Settlement Monitoring Clause

Binance DOJ
Binance close to breaking free from DOJ oversight negotiating end to $4.3B settlement monitoring clause as Trump administration scales back corporate monitors.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Binance Close to Breaking Free from DOJ Oversight, Negotiating End to $4.3B Settlement Monitoring Clause

Binance is moving toward a potential deal with the US Justice Department (DOJ) that would allow the world’s largest crypto exchange to drop a key oversight requirement from its $4.3 billion settlement for money laundering violations.

According to a report from Bloomberg, federal prosecutors are discussing ending the requirement for Binance to maintain an outside compliance monitor, which has a three-year duration under the original 2023 agreement.

DOJ Reviews Monitor Program as Corporate Costs Mount

The reported ongoing negotiation is the latest softening in DOJ’s approach to independent oversight under the Trump administration, which, according to the report already ended monitors for three companies appointed during the Biden era.

Binance would likely adopt enhanced compliance reporting requirements before the DOJ signs off on eliminating the monitor requirement.

The Justice Department has been conducting an internal review of corporate monitor usage after companies complained that the oversight is onerous and expensive.

Matthew Galeotti, head of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, noted in the report that while monitors reduce repeat offenses, they “can also impose substantial expense and interfere with lawful business operations.

Binance was initially saddled with two corporate monitors after pleading guilty and reaching separate settlements with both the DOJ and the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

The FinCEN monitor remains in place while discussions focus on the DOJ oversight requirement.

Trump Administration Scales Back Corporate Monitor Program Amid Industry Pressure

According to Bloomberg, the DOJ has already terminated independent oversight for three companies that agreed to monitors under Biden administration settlements, including two Glencore units that accumulated $142 million in combined costs during 2023 and 2024.

NatWest Group and navy shipbuilder Austal USA agreed to enhanced compliance reporting as alternatives to continued monitoring.

The review happened as concerns raised by corporations about the financial burden and operational interference caused by independent monitors.

Meanwhile, some monitors remain in place despite the review. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s U.S. subsidiary retained its monitor after becoming the first U.S. bank to plead guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges.

Balfour Beatty Communities extended its monitorship until June 2026 after pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. military.

Particularly, the report highlighted the Boeing case controversies surrounding the monitor selection criteria.

The Justice Department backtracked on imposing an independent monitor that included diversity and inclusion requirements, instead allowing Boeing to retain a compliance consultant rather than a certified monitor.

Binance’s settlement negotiations occur amid broader crypto industry influence within the Trump administration.

The sector donated heavily to Trump’s campaign. It supported crypto-friendly legislators, while the new administration appointed crypto-supportive agency heads and issued executive orders expanding banking access for digital asset companies.

From $4.3 Billion Fine to Potential Freedom Through Political Transformation

The monitoring requirement stems from Binance’s November 2023 guilty plea to criminal charges, including Bank Secrecy Act violations, failing to register as a money transmitting business, and violating sanctions laws.

The settlement required founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao to step down as CEO and serve four months in prison while paying a personal $50 million fine.

The DOJ investigation revealed Binance failed to prevent transactions involving Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, Al Qaeda, ISIS, money launderers, and ransomware attackers.

The regulators insist that virtual currency exchanges must “play by the rules” to access the U.S. financial system. Ever since then, Binance has launched Binance.US to be compliant with the US regulations.

Zhao’s legal troubles continued through multiple class action lawsuits alleging money laundering facilitation, with cases eventually transferred to the Florida federal court under the first-to-file rule.

Despite the legal challenges, Zhao confirmed in May 2025 that he formally applied for a presidential pardon, citing Trump’s previous pardons of BitMEX executives.

Binance’s compliance efforts included assisting international law enforcement, notably helping India’s Enforcement Directorate dismantle a $47.6 million gaming scam through its Financial Intelligence Unit.

Looking forward, if a deal is struck, the potential end of DOJ monitoring would be a significant milestone in Binance’s rehabilitation following one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history.

However, the Treasury Department’s FinCEN monitor remains active, and final DOJ approval depends on satisfactory enhanced reporting arrangements that maintain regulatory oversight while reducing operational burden.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why the October 18-25 SEC Deadlines Could Trigger a Breakout
2025-09-13 10:08:00
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-09-11 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,244,462,977,968
-0.9
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why the October 18-25 SEC Deadlines Could Trigger a Breakout
2025-09-13 10:08:00
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-09-11 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Ethereum ETF Delayed Again, Yet This Cheap DeFi Crypto Token Gains Traction Among Traders
2025-09-17 10:45:22
Press Releases
Market Forecasts Indicate XRP is Expected to Reach $30 by 2026. Holders Gain New Opportunities with Savvy Mining
2025-09-17 10:45:00
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors