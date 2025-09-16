BTC $116,874.79 1.21%
Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: Billionaire CZ Demands Banks Adopt BNB Coin – $1,000 Could Be Just the Start

Binance Coin Changpeng Zhao Price Prediction
Billionaire CZ is urging banks to adopt Binance Coin – BNB price prediction could stretch past $1,000 under the TradFi spotlight.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
BNB Price Prediction: Billionaire CZ Demands Banks Adopt BNB Coin – $1,000 Could Be Just the Start

Ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has offered to help integrate BNB into banking systems, fuelling a wave of bullish BNB price predictions.

The narrative positions the altcoin as not just a utility token, but as one with potential relevance for TradFi institutions.

Potential integration could see BNB serve as a settlement option, power tokenised securities, support custody services, enable staking for clients, or even provide the rails for CBDCs.

This contributes to a thriving ecosystem and wider use case for BNB as a utility token.

However, to move from talk to execution, banks will need guarantees: reliability, regulatory clarity, and stable value.

Critics argue alternative chains like Ethereum and Solana already fit that bill better, given their deep TradFi adoption through ETFs and corporate treasuries.

Binance Price Prediction: Could $1000 BNB be the Next Launchpad?

Binance Coin could be primed for a continuation rally with a potential bottom forming at $905, flipping historical resistance into support.

This level marked the top of a bullish pennant pattern, confirming a sustained breakout from its consolidation and a continuation of the August bull run.

BNB / USDT 4-hour chart, bullish pennant pattern breakout. Source: TradingView.
BNB / USDT 4-hour chart, bullish pennant pattern breakout. Source: TradingView.

This comes as momentum indicators hold firm. The RSI has made a sharp rebound from the neutral line at 50, now nearing 60, suggesting that buyers are pushing the current market move.

Meanwhile, the MACD is on the verge of a golden cross. On the 4-hour chart, this setup often signals the early stage of a fresh uptrend.

Fully realised, the pattern stands to send the BNB price 13% higher to hit $1050, representing a new all-time high and opening the doors to new price discovery.

The target may be realized soon, as expected, U.S. interest rate cuts could boost demand for risk assets tomorrow.

And with up to 75 bsp in cuts expected before year-end, stacking catalysts for demand could extend this rally 60% to the next milestone at $1500.

While BNB remains outside the core TradFi narrative, with no ETFs or corporate treasury buys, CZ’s proposal for bank integration could change that.

If institutions follow through, much grander targets like $3,000 BNB may come into focus.

Altcoin Season Is Here, And This Wallet Makes the Most of It

With the Altcoin Season Index at 80, the market has officially entered altseason – the phase where the biggest gains are made by those who move early.

As momentum builds, investors are shifting away from exchanges and turning to trusted self-custody options like MetaMask, Exodus, and now, Best Wallet ($BEST) – which is quickly becoming the go-to tool for serious traders.

What sets Best Wallet apart?

It gives $BEST token holders an unfair advantage through its “Upcoming Tokens” feature – a built-in crypto screener that reveals new projects before they go viral.

This isn’t just early access – it’s Stage 0 access.

While the rest of the market waits for listings or hype, $BEST holders can enter presales first, at the lowest possible prices, before anyone else even knows the opportunity exists.

If you’re trying to 10x or 100x during this cycle, this is the kind of edge you want in your corner.

But its utility runs deeper.

With much of this cycle’s focus on TradFi bridging with Web3, the Best Card places itself right at the centre, replacing debit cards with seamless stablecoin payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

The project is gaining traction quickly. Backed by almost $16 million in early funding, Best Wallet’s $BEST token anchors a growing ecosystem designed for the bull market ahead.

Join the Best Wallet ($BEST) presale now on the official website to get in before it sees new demand from exchange listings.

To learn more about Best Wallet, follow it on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Best Wallet ($BEST) presale
BNB

