Tether Hires Ex-White House Crypto Council Director Bo Hines as U.S. Strategy Advisor

Stablecoin Tether USDT
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Last updated: 
tether

Key Takeaways:

  • Tether appointed Bo Hines, ex-White House Crypto Council director, as strategic advisor for U.S. digital assets strategy.
  • The move reflects a broader trend of crypto firms hiring former policymakers to guide U.S. market engagement.
  • Stablecoin legislation under consideration in Congress could shape the future operating environment for companies like Tether.

Tether has appointed Bo Hines, the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, as strategic advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy, according to a press release published on August 19.

The company said Hines will begin immediately, working with Tether’s leadership team on its U.S. strategy and policy engagement. His responsibilities include coordinating with regulators and industry participants as the company looks to expand its activities in the United States.

Tether to Focus on U.S. Expansion

Tether Chief Executive Officer Paolo Ardoino said Hines’ appointment indicates the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market.

“Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding to new opportunities, including a deep focus on potential further investments in domestic infrastructure,” Ardoino said.

He added that Hines’ understanding of the legislative process and blockchain policy makes him “an invaluable asset.”

Hines said his experience in government has shaped his view of stablecoins as a tool for expanding access to financial services.

“During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Hines said. He added that he was “thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment” and to contribute to developing products for the U.S. market.

Government Officials Enter Private Sector

Hines played a role in advancing digital-asset initiatives during his time at the White House, including work on interagency groups related to consumer protection and stablecoin oversight.

Hines, a Yale graduate and former collegiate athlete, also holds a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law. He previously worked with federal agencies and industry representatives on digital asset policy before entering the private sector.

Hires of former government officials by digital-asset firms have increased in recent years, with companies seeking to strengthen policy engagement amid shifting U.S. regulation. These appointments are often seen as a way to bridge technical expertise with policy-making processes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What U.S. legislation could affect stablecoins?

Congress is considering bills that would set reserve requirements, define licensing standards, and clarify the roles of regulators in supervising stablecoin issuers.

What are U.S. regulators focusing on with stablecoins?

Authorities are assessing risks tied to payment system stability, reserves management, and links to the broader financial sector.

What might this mean for U.S. consumers?

Clearer regulatory pathways could expand the availability of stablecoin products for payments and financial access, but under stricter oversight.

Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
