BTC $107,849.75 -4.08%
ETH $4,332.13 -3.96%
SOL $201.41 -6.33%
PEPE $0.0000096 -5.64%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.12%
DOGE $0.21 -5.58%
XRP $2.80 -5.79%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.51
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

BlackRock Offloads Millions in BTC After Weekly Buys – Market ‘Manipulation’ or Routine Rebalance?

Bitcoin Blackrock Blackrock ETF
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
BlackRock Offloads Millions in BTC After Weekly Buys — Market ‘Manipulation’ or Routine Rebalance?

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is drawing scrutiny after blockchain data revealed THAT the firm moved millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin just days after executing some of its largest-ever ETF purchases.

The activity has sparked debate among market participants, with some calling it “manipulation” while others point to routine portfolio rebalancing.

BlackRock Moves Millions in Bitcoin Days After $1B ETF Buys

According to on-chain intelligence platform Arkham, BlackRock’s tracked cryptocurrency portfolio is currently valued at $98.95 billion, with Bitcoin and Ethereum making up nearly its entire exposure.

Bitcoin accounts for the lion’s share at 746,016 BTC, worth approximately $82.43 billion, or 83% of the portfolio.

Ethereum follows with 3.762 million ETH, valued at $16.51 billion, representing around 16.7%. Together, BTC and ETH represent 99.7% of BlackRock’s total crypto holdings, leaving other assets negligible by comparison.

Source: Arkham

The data shows dozens of structured transactions involving 300 BTC each, worth roughly $33.5 million per transfer, sent to various addresses within the past 24 hours. Some smaller transfers were also observed, including one for 201.7 BTC, valued at $22.6 million.

The consistency of the transactions suggests ETF settlement flows or rebalancing activity rather than irregular wallet movements.

Additionally, Ethereum holdings showed no such transfers, implying that ETH is being held passively in custody while Bitcoin remains the centerpiece of ETF-related liquidity management.

Source: Arkham

The transactions come on the heels of a massive accumulation spree last week. On August 14, just hours after hotter-than-expected U.S. Producer Price Index data sent crypto markets into a sharp pullback, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) executed one of their largest daily purchases on record.

The firm acquired 4,428 BTC, worth approximately $526 million, and 105,900 ETH, valued at $488 million, totaling more than $1 billion in a single day.

The timing was striking. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the PPI for July rose 0.9%, far exceeding forecasts of 0.2% and marking the sharpest increase since February 2025.

Despite the downturn, BlackRock continued to aggressively add to its ETF products. On August 18, the firm purchased 568 BTC, valued at $62.6 million, alongside 65,901 ETH, valued at $292.6 million.

The following day, it acquired another 413 BTC for $46 million and 73,864 ETH valued at $342.6 million. In two days, BlackRock added nearly $750 million in fresh crypto exposure.

The moves show the firm’s growing influence over digital asset markets. BlackRock’s 746,000 BTC position alone represents more than 3.5% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply, while its 3.7 million ETH holdings amount to around 3.1% of Ethereum’s supply.

Bitcoin remains the core reserve asset in its portfolio, actively cycled through ETF operations, while Ethereum plays a complementary role as a long-term strategic reserve.

The aggressive accumulation contrasts with recent investor sentiment. U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded six straight days of outflows last week, totaling more than $1 billion.

The largest daily redemption came on August 19, with $523 million withdrawn as Bitcoin corrected from record highs.

Ethereum ETFs Outpace Bitcoin as Inflows Hit $4B in August

Ether spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have staged a sharp rebound in August, drawing billions in fresh capital and eclipsing Bitcoin counterparts in daily flows.

According to data from SoSoValue, U.S.-listed Ether ETFs have attracted $4 billion in net inflows this month, lifting their total assets to $30.17 billion, equal to 5.4% of Ethereum’s market capitalization.

Since their launch in July 2024, Ether ETFs have absorbed $13.6 billion, with August marking their second-strongest month on record.

The turnaround follows a volatile start to the month. On August 19, Ether ETFs suffered their worst trading day to date with $429 million in outflows, led by heavy redemptions from Fidelity and Grayscale.

Just a day later, however, inflows surged. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) added $233.6 million on August 21, while Fidelity’s FETH gained $28.5 million, pushing net inflows near $288 million. Momentum carried forward with $337.7 million on August 22, $443.9 million on August 25, and a record $455 million on August 26.

BlackRock has emerged as the clear leader in Ether ETFs. Its ETHA product alone holds $17.2 billion in net assets, more than half the market. Fidelity follows with $3.7 billion, while Bitwise’s ETHV has climbed to $3.2 billion. Grayscale’s ETHE, long dogged by redemptions, has recently posted rare positive inflows, including $5.7 million on August 27.

The surge underscores shifting institutional sentiment. Between August 21 and 26, Ether ETFs absorbed $1.83 billion, compared with just $171 million for Bitcoin funds. On August 26, Ethereum ETFs drew $455 million, while Bitcoin counterparts managed only $81 million.

Analysts say the flows reflect accelerating institutional demand for Ethereum, positioning it as Wall Street’s second major crypto investment vehicle alongside Bitcoin.

Blockchain News
Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
2025-08-25 20:27:59
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,937,474,070,847
-7.49
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
2025-08-25 20:27:59
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Crypto Execs Launch $200M SPAC Bid with Nasdaq Listing Under ‘BIXIU’
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-29 06:36:10
Altcoin News
Canadian Crypto Firm Luxxfolio Eyes $73M Raise After Pivot to Litecoin
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-29 05:53:05
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors