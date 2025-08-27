BlackRock Buys the Dip: 413 BTC and 73,864 ETH Snapped Up — Is Accumulation Back?

BlackRock’s two-day $750M scoop including 413 BTC and 73,864 ETH today, says institutions are buying dips, not fleeing them.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices may still be under pressure, but BlackRock appears to be using the downturn to its advantage.

The world’s largest asset manager has stepped up its crypto purchases, adding hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to its exchange-traded funds this week.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $110,915, down 7% over the last two weeks and nearly 11% below its all-time high of $124,128 reached earlier this month. In the past 24 hours, however, the asset has posted a modest rebound of 0.8%.

Ethereum has shown stronger momentum, rising 4.1% in the past day and 8.8% over the week to $4,600.22, though it still trades 6.8% below its peak of $4,946.

The aggressive move shows a growing conviction among institutional players that digital assets are more than just a speculative trade; they are becoming a core part of long-term portfolios.

BlackRock Buys $750M in Bitcoin and Ethereum in Just Two Days

Despite the recent market pullback, BlackRock continued to accumulate. On Tuesday, the firm purchased 413 BTC valued at $46 million along with 73,864 ETH worth $342.6 million.

This followed another buying round the previous day, when it snapped up 568 BTC for $62.6 million and 65,901 ETH worth $292.6 million. In total, the asset manager has added nearly $750 million in crypto to its ETF products in just two days.

The purchases are among the largest single-day acquisitions by a traditional financial institution in 2025. They also reinforce a broader trend of institutional appetite returning to the market after weeks of turbulence.

Just last week, U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs endured six straight days of outflows totaling more than $1 billion, the heaviest of which came on August 19 with $523 million in redemptions. The outflows coincided with Bitcoin’s correction from record highs, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data rattled markets.

The spree builds on BlackRock’s earlier moves this month. On August 14, BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) acquired more than $1 billion in digital assets in a single day, scooping up 4,428 BTC valued at $526 million and 105,900 ETH worth $488 million.

The purchases came immediately after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data triggered a sharp sell-off in crypto markets, underscoring the firm’s strategy of buying into weakness.

Flows into crypto ETFs continue to show strong institutional interest, particularly in Ethereum products. According to SoSoValue, U.S.-listed Ethereum ETFs attracted $455 million in net inflows on Tuesday, led by BlackRock’s ETHA with $323 million and Fidelity’s FETH with $85.5 million.

Grayscale’s ETHE and Mini Ethereum Trust also recorded positive flows. By comparison, spot Bitcoin ETFs logged $88.2 million in inflows across six funds, extending their rebound after six consecutive days of outflows last week.

The shift in flows highlights a trend that has emerged throughout the summer: Ether ETFs are increasingly outpacing their Bitcoin counterparts.

Monday’s inflows into Ethereum products were more than double those into Bitcoin funds, continuing a pattern seen in July when Ether ETFs briefly turned Bitcoin into what some analysts described as the “second best” crypto asset in the eyes of investors

For BlackRock, crypto is becoming an increasingly important slice of its broader ETF business. In its July earnings report, the firm disclosed $14.1 billion in net inflows into digital asset products during the second quarter, lifting its total crypto-related assets under management to $79.6 billion.

Year-to-date, net inflows have reached $17 billion, making digital assets one of BlackRock’s fastest-growing ETF categories, even as they still represent just 1% of its $12.5 trillion in total assets.

Analysts Warn of BTC Pullback With Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Flashing Sell Signal

Bitcoin’s taker buy/sell ratio has fallen to its lowest level since November 2021, according to CryptoQuant data, raising concerns about market sentiment despite recent price strength.

The indicator, adjusted with a 30-day moving average, measures the balance between market buy and sell orders.

A reading below 1 signals stronger selling pressure, and the current level shows sales consistently outpacing buys.

The last time the ratio hit similar levels was in November 2021, when Bitcoin peaked near $69,000 before entering a prolonged correction. Analysts warn the divergence between Bitcoin’s renewed highs and weakening buy-side momentum could foreshadow higher volatility.

CryptoQuant noted that the 30-day moving average has dropped below 0.98, often seen as a strong sell-off signal.

Bitcoin is now consolidating around the $110,000–$112,000 range. Analyst AlphaBTC said a four-hour close above $112,000 is needed to regain bullish momentum; otherwise, a drop to $105,000 remains likely.

Meanwhile, Binance has seen a surge of fresh capital, with stablecoin deposits exceeding $1.65 billion in recent days, the second time this month inflows have topped $1.5 billion.

Large deposits of stablecoins typically indicate that investors are preparing to deploy liquidity into crypto markets, with Binance benefiting from its deep liquidity and institutional infrastructure.

Alongside this inflow, Ethereum withdrawals from Binance are also rising. On August 24, 90,000 ETH left the exchange, followed by 118,000 ETH on August 25, totaling nearly $1 billion. Such large withdrawals are often interpreted as long-term storage moves, reducing available supply on exchanges and potentially signaling bullish sentiment.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said he expects Ethereum to bottom shortly, projecting a rally toward $5,100 after BitMine Immersion Technologies added another $21.3 million in ETH purchases, lifting its holdings to 1.72 million ETH valued at $7.65 billion.