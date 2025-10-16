BTC $107,896.46 -2.68%
Bitpanda Expands to Latin America Through Partnership with Brazil’s Ondo Finance

Bitpanda Brazil Ondo
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS), a firm providing digital asset infrastructure, announced its first partnership in Latin America with Ondo Finance, a Brazilian digital payment and investment platform.

The collaboration will power Ondo’s new crypto offering for wealth and corporate clients, using Bitpanda’s secure, API-based infrastructure to deliver trading, custody, and liquidity services.

This marks Bitpanda’s latest expansion beyond Europe and the Middle East, bringing its proven institutional-grade crypto infrastructure to a region with fast-growing digital adoption but uneven regulatory clarity.

Meeting Rising Crypto Demand in Latin America

Latin America has emerged as one of the most dynamic fintech markets globally, with increasing demand for simple, secure, and compliant access to cryptoassets. Yet many local institutions continue to face fragmented infrastructure and inconsistent regulation.

Through this partnership, Ondo Finance will leverage Bitpanda’s trading and custody technology to deliver a user-friendly crypto experience that meets global standards for security and compliance. The collaboration operates under a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) model, ensuring Ondo aligns with local regulatory expectations while benefiting from Bitpanda’s shared technical and liquidity framework.

Leadership Comments: Trust and Local Adaptation

“Demand for digital assets in Latin America is growing quickly, and it’s clear that local markets are ready for solutions that combine innovation with strong regulatory standards,” said Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, CEO of Bitpanda.

Nildson Alves, Executive Co-founder and CEO of Ondo Finance, added: “Partnering with Bitpanda Technology Solutions allows us to bring secure, innovative crypto services to our clients with confidence. We’re building for long-term growth and, with BTS, we gain the benefit of deep infrastructure experience and global best practices, adapted for our market.”

A Modular, Scalable Crypto Infrastructure

The partnership introduces an API-first architecture, allowing Ondo to integrate trading and custody capabilities directly into its platform. Liquidity and USD/stablecoin settlement will be managed by Bitpanda, with a gradual rollout of digital assets starting from stablecoins and major cryptocurrencies.

Optional advanced features such as staking, swaps, and savings plans will be available as demand evolves. With Ondo Finance, Bitpanda solidifies its role as a global provider of regulated crypto access. BTS already powers infrastructure for Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, Raiffeisenlandesbank, RAKBANK, and N26, collectively serving more than 30 million users worldwide.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
