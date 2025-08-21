Bitget Wallet Integrates Aerodrome DEX on Base – Unlocking cbETH and cbBTC Liquidity

Tanzeel Akhtar
Last updated: August 21, 2025

Bitget Wallet, one of the world’s leading non-custodial crypto wallets, has announced a major integration with Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network incubated by Coinbase.

As part of the update, Bitget Wallet will natively integrate Aerodrome, a flagship decentralized exchange (DEX) on Base. The move gives Bitget Wallet’s users access to the full spectrum of Base-native assets and liquidity, directly from within the app.

Aerodrome serves as a central hub for decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on Base, activating a ve(3,3)-style liquidity flywheel designed to fuel growth.

With this integration, Bitget Wallet users can swap tokens, participate in liquidity pools, and earn rewards without leaving the wallet interface—a step forward in lowering barriers to on-chain financial services.

Aerodrome: Liquidity Hub of Base

Aerodrome provides liquidity for key Base assets such as cbETH and cbBTC. Through the integration, Bitget Wallet users will be able to access these assets and trading pairs directly, expanding participation in the Base DeFi ecosystem on Ethereum Layer 2.

“As the essential liquidity hub of Base, Aerodrome regularly delivers the best execution on key assets like cbBTC and cbETH. With this integration, Bitget Wallet gives its users easy in-app access to the top-performing liquidity infrastructure in the Base ecosystem,” said Alex Cutler, contributor of Aerodrome.

Bitget Wallet said this integration is designed to make DeFi more intuitive for mainstream users. The update introduces support for Base-native assets, including staking and yield opportunities with cbETH and cbBTC, accessible with a single tap.

Users can also benefit from Bitget Wallet’s GetGas feature, which now supports Base transactions. This allows fees to be covered even if users don’t hold ETH, removing a common friction point for those new to Layer 2 networks.

“Building on Base goes beyond product integration. It reflects a shared belief in building an on-chain ecosystem that anyone can access,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet.

“From payments to DeFi and discovery, we’re working together to make the on-chain experience simple, rewarding, and available to users everywhere.”

Discovery Through Base Ecosystem Zone

To support onboarding, Bitget Wallet said it is rolling out a dedicated Base zone in its Discover tab. This section will feature top Base DApps across DeFi, gaming, and infrastructure, alongside step-by-step guides for new users. Real-time token feeds, pricing data, and one-tap trading will also be integrated, allowing users to explore and interact with Base projects more easily.

By combining a streamlined interface, liquidity access, and educational tools, Bitget Wallet and Base seek to accelerate DeFi adoption and bring on-chain opportunities closer to everyday users.

