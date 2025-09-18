Bitget Wallet Integrates Pix, Brazil’s $4.6 Trillion Payment System

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 18, 2025

Bitget Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system, in partnership with local licensee Aeon, the firm announced Thursday.

The move allows users to pay directly with self-custodied crypto by scanning any Pix QR code. Consumers can now spend USDT and USDC across major blockchains—including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Ton, and Base—while merchants continue to receive payments seamlessly in Brazilian reais.

Pix’s Role in Brazil’s Financial System

Launched by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020, Pix has become the nation’s dominant retail payment method, reshaping how Brazilians transact daily. More than 150 million people and millions of businesses now use Pix nationwide.

In 2024 alone, the system processed 64 billion transactions worth $4.6 trillion—up 53% year-over-year and 80% higher than the combined total of credit and debit card payments, claims the firm.

“The integration of Pix marks a milestone for crypto adoption in Brazil,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. “Our vision is to give users the freedom to pay with crypto anywhere, anytime, without barriers. By connecting to Pix, we are bridging global digital assets with Brazil’s vibrant real-time payment infrastructure, making everyday crypto use as seamless as possible.”

E aí? Brasil! We've made crypto payments possible with PIX. Now you can use Bitget Wallet Pay at all merchants accepting PIX.



For new users to PIX, get 50% cashback (capped at 5 USDT) for your first payment. T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/eCXFHlrKlH — Bitget Wallet 🩵 (@BitgetWallet) September 18, 2025

Expanding Real-World Use Cases

The Pix launch will build on Bitget Wallet’s growing footprint in Brazil and Latin America. In August, the company introduced its USD-based zero-fee crypto card, allowing stablecoin spending at more than 150 million Mastercard-supported merchants worldwide.

Bitget Wallet said it also integrates onramp and offramp services, allowing users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies directly within the app. These features reinforce its position as a comprehensive self-custodial platform for both digital asset management and everyday spending.

Globally, the wallet supports QR-based crypto payments through its Solana Pay integration, as well as national QR code payment systems across Southeast Asia. The addition of Pix strengthens its vision of universal crypto acceptance.

Bridging Digital Assets and Everyday Finance

Bitget Wallet’s integration with Pix underscores the convergence of blockchain and traditional finance in one of the world’s most active digital economies.

By using Pix’s scale and trust within Brazil, Bitget Wallet is providing millions of users with a direct pathway to spend stablecoins in real life, further accelerating mainstream crypto adoption.