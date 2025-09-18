BTC $117,554.34 1.61%
ETH $4,598.26 2.36%
SOL $246.76 5.21%
PEPE $0.000011 4.16%
SHIB $0.000013 3.57%
DOGE $0.28 5.89%
XRP $3.12 3.42%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.77
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Bitget Wallet Integrates Pix, Brazil’s $4.6 Trillion Payment System

Bitget Wallet Brazil Pix
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Brazil Crypto Surge Driven by Stablecoins Capturing 90% of Flow

Bitget Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system, in partnership with local licensee Aeon, the firm announced Thursday.

The move allows users to pay directly with self-custodied crypto by scanning any Pix QR code. Consumers can now spend USDT and USDC across major blockchains—including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Ton, and Base—while merchants continue to receive payments seamlessly in Brazilian reais.

Pix’s Role in Brazil’s Financial System

Launched by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020, Pix has become the nation’s dominant retail payment method, reshaping how Brazilians transact daily. More than 150 million people and millions of businesses now use Pix nationwide.

In 2024 alone, the system processed 64 billion transactions worth $4.6 trillion—up 53% year-over-year and 80% higher than the combined total of credit and debit card payments, claims the firm.

“The integration of Pix marks a milestone for crypto adoption in Brazil,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. “Our vision is to give users the freedom to pay with crypto anywhere, anytime, without barriers. By connecting to Pix, we are bridging global digital assets with Brazil’s vibrant real-time payment infrastructure, making everyday crypto use as seamless as possible.”

Expanding Real-World Use Cases

The Pix launch will build on Bitget Wallet’s growing footprint in Brazil and Latin America. In August, the company introduced its USD-based zero-fee crypto card, allowing stablecoin spending at more than 150 million Mastercard-supported merchants worldwide.

Bitget Wallet said it also integrates onramp and offramp services, allowing users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies directly within the app. These features reinforce its position as a comprehensive self-custodial platform for both digital asset management and everyday spending.

Globally, the wallet supports QR-based crypto payments through its Solana Pay integration, as well as national QR code payment systems across Southeast Asia. The addition of Pix strengthens its vision of universal crypto acceptance.

Bridging Digital Assets and Everyday Finance

Bitget Wallet’s integration with Pix underscores the convergence of blockchain and traditional finance in one of the world’s most active digital economies.

By using Pix’s scale and trust within Brazil, Bitget Wallet is providing millions of users with a direct pathway to spend stablecoins in real life, further accelerating mainstream crypto adoption.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,304,883,239,347
0.51
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Bitcoin Back at $117K After Rate Cut – Are the Buying Floodgates Opening as Bitcoin Hyper ICO Tops $16.5M?
2025-09-18 14:16:06
Blockchain News
Circle Unveils Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 on Stellar, Expanding USDC Interoperability 
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-18 14:00:07
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors