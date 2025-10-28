BTC $115,599.34 0.49%
Bitget Wallet Integrates HyperEVM – Could This Be the Next Big Bridge in DeFi?

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Bitget Wallet, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet, has announced a full integration with HyperEVM— the Ethereum-compatible smart contract layer that powers the Hyperliquid Layer-1 blockchain.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, Bitget said the update will give its 80 million users direct access to one of crypto’s fastest-growing onchain ecosystems, combining deep liquidity, institutional-grade trading, and decentralized programmability under one interface.

Through the integration, users will be able to engage in cross-chain transfers, DeFi applications, and $HYPE token utilities directly from within the wallet. This positions Bitget Wallet as a bridge between traditional decentralized finance (DeFi) tools and the new wave of high-performance Layer-1 networks.

Hyperliquid: Deep Liquidity Meets Onchain Performance

Hyperliquid has quickly become a standout in the DeFi landscape, building a reputation for speed, depth, and full transparency. Its core engine, HyperCore, powers spot and perpetual markets with latency and throughput rivaling centralized exchanges — but without sacrificing decentralization.

The Layer-1 blockchain’s HyperEVM introduces smart-contract programmability to this framework, enabling DeFi protocols and decentralized applications to access Hyperliquid’s native liquidity without fragmentation. The ecosystem is unified by $HYPE, the gas, staking, and governance token driving Hyperliquid’s economy.

According to market data, Hyperliquid’s total value locked (TVL) recently surpassed $5 billion, underscoring both institutional adoption and user confidence in its onchain infrastructure.

Hyperliquid Redefines Onchain Derivatives

Hyperliquid has cemented its position as the undisputed leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading. The protocol generates between $1.5 million and $4.5 million in daily revenue — equivalent to an annualized range of $548 million to $1.64 billion (June 2025).

Its average 7-day trading volume of $56.65 billion represents a commanding 67.3% share of the entire decentralized derivatives market, far surpassing all competitors combined.

To date, Hyperliquid has processed more than $1.5 trillion in cumulative trading volume and maintains close to $10 billion in open interest, a scale rarely seen in DeFi.

Beyond derivatives, Hyperliquid’s vision extends further. The launch of its HyperEVM smart-contract layer marks the beginning of a broader transformation from a derivatives-only venue into what it calls an “Everything Exchange.”

The aim is to serve as the foundational layer for onchain capital markets — integrating trading, lending, staking, and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) within one interoperable network.

Simplifying Cross-Chain DeFi for the Masses

With the HyperEVM integration now live, Bitget said users can add the HyperEVM network with a single click, transfer assets seamlessly across chains via deBridge, and earn $HYPE gas-fee rebates.

The update aims to reduce onboarding friction for new users and simplify multi-chain interaction — long seen as a major barrier to DeFi adoption. Upcoming releases will expand functionality to include perpetual trading, contract support, and advanced DeFi modules, bringing institutional-grade infrastructure to self-custody users.

“Our goal is to simplify access to one of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. “By integrating HyperEVM end-to-end, we are enabling self-custody users to engage with a high-performance infrastructure covering trading, programmable finance, and cross-chain flows — while preserving the simplicity and security that define our vision. This is about opening the door to the next wave of onchain finance.”

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
