Bitget Allows Crypto Wallet Users to Login With Telegram

Telegram users will have access to a Bitget wallet without having to manage private keys.

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk and Bitcoin Magazine. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 27, 2024 06:00 EDT

Bitget said it has introduced a new feature that allows users to create and access its crypto wallet using their Telegram accounts making it more accessible.

This latest update uses keyless MPC (multi-party computation) technology, giving Telegram users access without having to manage private keys.

Bitget said by eliminating the need for users to handle mnemonic phrases or complex security processes, this update enhances both security and user experience.

Telegram is a cloud-based social media and instant messaging application known for its privacy features. Apple reports Telegram is one of the top five most downloaded apps in the world with over 950 million active users.

Bitget said since October 2023, it has been making it easier for users to create and own a Web3 wallet. Its keyless MPC wallet, built on enterprise-grade MPC technology, allows users to create wallets using email, Google, and Apple IDs and now Telegram accounts.

Telegram Founder Arrested in France

This weekend Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested at Bourget airport in France. It is unclear why Durov has been arrested but reporters have quoted “sources close to the investigation” about the offences he may be charged with allegedly, from complicity in drug-trafficking to fraud.

Durov’s detention is sparking interest and a debate about free speech.

Bitget Wallet Overtakes MetaMask in July Downloads

Earlier this month Bitget reported Bitget Wallet garnered over 1.6 million downloads across Google and Apple app stores in July 2024, eclipsing MetaMask’s 1.5 million downloads in the same period.

The Bitget wallet has reached over 30 million users globally, marking a 150% year-over-year growth.