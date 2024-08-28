BTC -4.23%
$59,075.57
ETH -2.96%
$2,496.00
SOL -6.07%
$144.24
PEPE -6.10%
$0.0000077
SHIB -3.07%
$0.000013
BNB -2.74%
$536.42
DOGE -3.31%
$0.10
XRP -4.10%
$0.57
Best Crypto Poker
Online
Cryptonews Bitcoin News Bitfarms Closes In on 110 MW, Takes Ownership of New US Data Center

Bitfarms Closes In on 110 MW, Takes Ownership of New US Data Center

Bitcoin Bitcoin Mining Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. has expanded into the United States through the acquisition of a new data center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Last updated:
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Bitfarms Closes on 110 MW, Takes Ownership of US Data Center

Bitfarms Ltd., a global leader in Bitcoin mining, has officially expanded its footprint in the United States by acquiring a new data center in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

This acquisition, which follows the initial announcement on June 13, 2024, marks a significant milestone for Bitfarms as it establishes its first mega-site in the U.S., securing access to up to 120 megawatts (MW) of power.

The company has closed on 110 MW, with plans to activate 30 MW by the end of 2024 and potentially bring an additional 10 MW online by 2025, raising the total site capacity to 120 MW.

Bitfarm Coming Big Into the U.S. Market

The Sharon site represents a critical development in Bitfarms’ aggressive U.S. expansion strategy, increasing its operational capacity nearly sevenfold.

Bitfarms’ CEO, Ben Gagnon, emphasized in a statement the strategic importance of this new site and its location on the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland (PJM) grid — the largest wholesale electricity market in the U.S.

This position provides the company access to competitively priced and flexible power options, which are particularly attractive for Bitcoin mining and other high-performance computing (HPC) applications, including artificial intelligence.

“For Bitcoin mining specifically, the site is expected to support up to 8 EH/s+ with the latest generation miners.”

Gagnon detailed the massive potential for Bitcoin mining at the site, projecting support for up to 8 exahashes per second (EH/s) using the latest generation of mining equipment.

To capitalize on the site’s potential, Bitfarms has already begun ordering the necessary infrastructure to bring 30 MW of capacity online by the end of 2024.

“Our team has already ordered the necessary equipment, and our current expectation is to bring 30 MW of capacity online by year-end 2024.”

Gagnon also pointed out the site’s location advantages, which include various curtailment, demand-response, and energy trading opportunities that will help hedge against energy costs and optimize operational expenses.

Is Bitfarm Growing Too Fast?

With the acquisition of the Sharon data center, Bitfarms is expanding its U.S. presence and strategically positioning itself to benefit from the largest energy market.

The PJM grid’s flexibility and competitive pricing provide a unique advantage for energy-intensive industries like Bitcoin mining.

Bitfarms aims to leverage these benefits for its Bitcoin mining operations while also exploring additional revenue streams through energy trading and demand-response initiatives.

By integrating into a significant energy market, the company opens up possibilities for new ventures in areas such as energy arbitrage.

For example, it could buy low electricity prices and sell back to the grid during peak demand periods.

Such strategies allow Bitfarms to mitigate some of the inherent volatility in energy costs associated with Bitcoin mining.

Earlier this year, Bitfarms reported a 21% increase in Bitcoin production for June 2024 despite the halving event’s impact, which reduced block rewards by 50%.

The company achieved a 96% year-on-year increase in its installed hashrate. It announced plans for further expansion, aiming to reach a mining capacity of 21 EH/s by the end of 2024 and over 35 EH/s by 2025.

The company also recently announced its acquisition of rival Stronghold Digital Mining, a $175 million deal involving stock and debt financing expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

This acquisition will add 307 megawatts of power capacity to Bitfarms’ operations, enhancing its energy portfolio and geographic footprint and positioning it as a leading player in North American Bitcoin mining.

With all these strategic moves, Bitfarm is definitely on to something big, and we can only watch and see how big it is.

In The Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$59,076
4.23 %
Bitcoin
Recommended Articles
Rival Exchange CoinSwitch Sues WazirX to Recover $9M in Trapped Funds
2024-08-28 12:42:10
BlockDAG Inks Three-Year Partnership with Borussia Dortmund Worth $10M
2024-08-28 12:20:57
BNB Chain Launches Its Cross-Chain Bridge with Celer, deBridge, and Stargate
2024-08-28 12:15:14
CEO of Haru Invest Attacked with Knife During Fraud Trial in South Korea
2024-08-28 10:33:16
Malaysian Police Bust Crypto Investment Fraud Call Center Targeting Japanese Citizens
2024-08-28 09:42:42
Australian Federal Police Warns Citizens Over Crypto Investment Scam, $122M Lost in 12 Months
2024-08-28 09:22:49
Analyst Casts Doubt on $30T Valuation for Tokenized RWAs by 2030, Suggests $1.3T
2024-08-28 08:15:27
Read More Articles

More Articles

Press Releases
The Evolution of Forex EAs: Spotlight on Avenix Fzco’s Botogon
Mao Orillana
2024-08-28 14:48:26
DeFi News
XRP Ledger and Web3Auth Launch 30-Second Onboarding with New MPC Wallet
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2024-08-28 14:47:41
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More