Bitcoin Price Surge Incoming? Bernstein Calls $200K Target “Conservative” As CNBC Eyes $130K+

Bernstein calls their $200K Bitcoin target "conservative" while CNBC projects $135K as institutional momentum drives BTC above $109K with technical analysis revealing breakout into "outer space" territory with minimal historical resistance.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 11, 2025

Bitcoin’s meteoric rise continues to attract institutional investors and market analysts, with leading financial firms now painting an increasingly bullish pattern that suggests the current $109,000 Bitcoin price point may be the beginning of a new all-time high.

Bernstein, the $800 billion asset management giant, has boldly declared their $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2025 as notably “conservative,” while CNBC analysts project even more short-term ambitious targets reaching $135,000.

This convergence of institutional optimism comes as Bitcoin trades just 4% below its latest all-time high, set on May 22. According to the Cryptonews price index, the crypto is trading above $109K at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Price Chart Source: Cryptonews

Institutional Momentum Drives Market Confidence

The institutional adoption story has reached a critical inflection point, with Bernstein analysts emphasizing that the current crypto market cycle began with Bitcoin’s institutionalization through spot ETF launches.

These financial vehicles have legitimized Bitcoin in traditional investment portfolios and created massive demand, making their $200K target understated.

JUST IN: $800 billion asset manager Bernstein says its $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2025 is "conservative." pic.twitter.com/GGLHWfOJQf — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) June 10, 2025

The success extends beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs accumulating $9 billion in assets under management and recording $815 million in inflows over just 20 days.

The macro environment further supports this institutional thesis, with steady U.S. bond yields despite tariff-driven inflation concerns, expected Federal Reserve rate cuts, and a weakening U.S. dollar all contributing to favorable conditions for growth-oriented assets like Bitcoin.

Corporate adoption has reached new heights with major firms like Metaplanet and Strategy holding Bitcoin in record numbers, while Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy continues its aggressive accumulation strategy.

This institutional infrastructure has created what CNBC analysts describe as “strong fundamental, macro and technical backdrops” supporting continued price appreciation.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis Points to Explosive Breakout

CNBC’s technical analysis reveals Bitcoin’s successful navigation through a classic range-bound consolidation between $93,000 and $105,000, followed by a false breakdown in March that trapped short sellers before the subsequent explosive breakout above $107,000.

The pattern CNBC analysts explain indicates intense institutional buying pressure. MattC, an Engineer analyst, perfectly describes this pattern, suggesting that Bitcoin has entered the “outer space” territory with minimal historical resistance levels.

Bitcoin Outer Space Chart Source: MattC on X

The curve is a long-term exponential trend line that Bitcoin has been following, suggesting the current rally is part of a larger macro bull cycle.

The fact that Bitcoin has broken into this “outer space” region suggests the next major resistance levels could be psychological round numbers like $120,000 or $130,000.

More so, the volatility analysis using Average Percent True Range (APTR) shows particularly intriguing behavior, with low volatility readings of 8.5% on weekly charts and 3-4% on daily charts typically preceding major breakouts.

Unlike traditional markets where volatility decreases during uptrends, Bitcoin exhibits the opposite behavior, with increasing volatility accompanying price advances.

This unique characteristic, combined with Bitcoin’s approach to the triple-resistance level of $110,000, has led CNBC analysts to project a 100% Fibonacci target of $135,000.

Furthermore, historical cycle analysis reveals Bitcoin’s adherence to four-year halving patterns, with peaks traditionally occurring in June of halving years.

The current 2025 cycle shows Bitcoin breaking previous all-time high resistance levels around $200,000, suggesting the early stages of what could be the most significant bull run in Bitcoin’s history.

BITCOIN Is ‘Bullish June Seasonality’ about to kick in? Source: TradingShot on TradingView

The momentum indicators show overbought conditions but haven’t reached the extreme levels seen at previous cycle peaks, indicating potential room for additional upward movement.

Global liquidity analysis further supports this technical outlook. Bitcoin’s price strongly correlates with the expanding central bank money supply from major economies, currently showing positive growth of 5-10% year over year.

In summary, Bitcoin appears positioned to transcend previous market cycles and establish a new ATH. Whether Bitcoin reaches Bernstein’s “conservative” $200,000 target or CNBC’s aggressive $135,000 projection, the convergence of these technical patterns already creates a foundation for Bitcoin’s continued increase.