BTC $109,269.48 -0.07%
ETH $2,763.15 2.70%
SOL $165.60 4.71%
PEPE $0.000012 -1.66%
SHIB $0.000013 1.78%
DOGE $0.20 4.90%
XRP $2.31 1.13%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.77
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Price Surge Incoming? Bernstein Calls $200K Target “Conservative” As CNBC Eyes $130K+

Bitcoin CNBC
Bernstein calls their $200K Bitcoin target "conservative" while CNBC projects $135K as institutional momentum drives BTC above $109K with technical analysis revealing breakout into "outer space" territory with minimal historical resistance.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Bitcoin Price Surge Incoming? Bernstein Calls $200K Target "Conservative" As CNBC Eyes $130K+

Bitcoin’s meteoric rise continues to attract institutional investors and market analysts, with leading financial firms now painting an increasingly bullish pattern that suggests the current $109,000 Bitcoin price point may be the beginning of a new all-time high.

Bernstein, the $800 billion asset management giant, has boldly declared their $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2025 as notably “conservative,” while CNBC analysts project even more short-term ambitious targets reaching $135,000.

This convergence of institutional optimism comes as Bitcoin trades just 4% below its latest all-time high, set on May 22. According to the Cryptonews price index, the crypto is trading above $109K at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Price Surge Incoming? Bernstein Calls $200K Target
Bitcoin Price Chart Source: Cryptonews

Institutional Momentum Drives Market Confidence

The institutional adoption story has reached a critical inflection point, with Bernstein analysts emphasizing that the current crypto market cycle began with Bitcoin’s institutionalization through spot ETF launches.

These financial vehicles have legitimized Bitcoin in traditional investment portfolios and created massive demand, making their $200K target understated.

The success extends beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs accumulating $9 billion in assets under management and recording $815 million in inflows over just 20 days.

The macro environment further supports this institutional thesis, with steady U.S. bond yields despite tariff-driven inflation concerns, expected Federal Reserve rate cuts, and a weakening U.S. dollar all contributing to favorable conditions for growth-oriented assets like Bitcoin.

Corporate adoption has reached new heights with major firms like Metaplanet and Strategy holding Bitcoin in record numbers, while Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy continues its aggressive accumulation strategy.

This institutional infrastructure has created what CNBC analysts describe as “strong fundamental, macro and technical backdrops” supporting continued price appreciation.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis Points to Explosive Breakout

CNBC’s technical analysis reveals Bitcoin’s successful navigation through a classic range-bound consolidation between $93,000 and $105,000, followed by a false breakdown in March that trapped short sellers before the subsequent explosive breakout above $107,000.

The pattern CNBC analysts explain indicates intense institutional buying pressure. MattC, an Engineer analyst, perfectly describes this pattern, suggesting that Bitcoin has entered the “outer space” territory with minimal historical resistance levels.

Bitcoin Outer Space Chart Source: MattC on X

The curve is a long-term exponential trend line that Bitcoin has been following, suggesting the current rally is part of a larger macro bull cycle.

The fact that Bitcoin has broken into this “outer space” region suggests the next major resistance levels could be psychological round numbers like $120,000 or $130,000.

More so, the volatility analysis using Average Percent True Range (APTR) shows particularly intriguing behavior, with low volatility readings of 8.5% on weekly charts and 3-4% on daily charts typically preceding major breakouts.

Unlike traditional markets where volatility decreases during uptrends, Bitcoin exhibits the opposite behavior, with increasing volatility accompanying price advances.

This unique characteristic, combined with Bitcoin’s approach to the triple-resistance level of $110,000, has led CNBC analysts to project a 100% Fibonacci target of $135,000.

Furthermore, historical cycle analysis reveals Bitcoin’s adherence to four-year halving patterns, with peaks traditionally occurring in June of halving years.

The current 2025 cycle shows Bitcoin breaking previous all-time high resistance levels around $200,000, suggesting the early stages of what could be the most significant bull run in Bitcoin’s history.

BITCOIN Is ‘Bullish June Seasonality’ about to kick in? Source: TradingShot on TradingView

The momentum indicators show overbought conditions but haven’t reached the extreme levels seen at previous cycle peaks, indicating potential room for additional upward movement.

Global liquidity analysis further supports this technical outlook. Bitcoin’s price strongly correlates with the expanding central bank money supply from major economies, currently showing positive growth of 5-10% year over year.

In summary, Bitcoin appears positioned to transcend previous market cycles and establish a new ATH. Whether Bitcoin reaches Bernstein’s “conservative” $200,000 target or CNBC’s aggressive $135,000 projection, the convergence of these technical patterns already creates a foundation for Bitcoin’s continued increase.

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,269
0.07 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,573,464,733,484
4.6
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Connecticut Passes Bill to Ban State Investment in Bitcoin – Here’s What to Know
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-06-11 07:06:57
Bitcoin News
GameStop Bought 4,710 Bitcoin in 5 Weeks — What Does the Retailer Stand to Gain?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-11 06:09:45
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors