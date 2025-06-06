Bitcoin Price Prediction: Trump’s Truth Social Files for BTC ETF – How Quickly Can BTC Hit $200,000?
Bitcoin surged back above $103,900 on Friday as Trump Media and Technology Group announced a bold move into crypto markets. The company, founded by former President Donald Trump, filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Bitcoin ETF under the Truth Social brand.
This initiative, if approved, would provide mainstream investors with exposure to BTC through publicly traded shares, potentially opening the door to broader retail adoption.
The ETF will trade on NYSE Arca and will directly hold bitcoin, rather than using derivatives or leverage. Yorkville America Digital, a Florida-based firm specializing in digital asset strategies, is sponsoring the fund, while Crypto.com will serve as custodian and liquidity provider.
Key details:
- Ticker: To be announced
- Structure: Physically backed, passive trust
- Redemptions: Initially cash-only, with potential for in-kind BTC redemptions
- Units: Shares issued/redeemed in blocks of 10,000 (“Baskets”)
The filing marks a rare intersection of crypto, politics, and Wall Street—and puts Bitcoin back in the headlines. Some view regulatory risk due to the political link, while others believe it enhances legitimacy.
Bitcoin Rebounds But Faces Wedge Resistance
From a technical standpoint, the Bitcoin price prediction remains bearish as long as it holds below the $ 106,000 mark. BTC remains in recovery mode after falling to $100,519 earlier this week. It has since bounced over 3%, climbing to $103,981, as bulls retest a key resistance level following a breakdown from a symmetrical triangle pattern.
The breakdown was swift, triggered by high volume and a long-bodied bearish candle. However, dip buyers showed strength at the $100.5K zone, forming a bullish engulfing candle and pushing BTC above the 50-period EMA at $104,358.
Technically, BTC still faces strong resistance:
- Horizontal zone: $104,547 to $106,308
- 200 EMA: $106,308
- Wedge base: A key trendline turned resistance
Momentum indicators, such as the MACD, have flipped bullish, signaling potential continuation; however, confirmation above $104,600 remains essential.
Can Bitcoin Reach $200K?
With rising institutional interest and now Trump-linked political exposure, the conversation around a six-figure Bitcoin is heating up again. BTC’s previous all-time high of nearly $69,000 was primarily driven by institutional FOMO and ETF anticipation.
The Truth Social ETF, if approved, could reignite similar dynamics—but with even greater political visibility.
For BTC to reach $200K, it needs:
- Sustained ETF inflows
- Global liquidity support
- Breakout above $110K macro resistance
Trade Idea: A breakout above $104,600 could justify a long entry at $104,800, with a target of $106,300–$107,600.
Stop-loss: $103,100.
If BTC can reclaim the wedge structure and hold above the 200 EMA, mid-term bulls could set their sights beyond $110K, setting the stage for the $200K debate to gain real traction.
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $552K—Layer 2 Just Got a Meme-Sized Upgrade
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is taking off as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2, combining speed, scalability, and meme culture. Built to fix Bitcoin’s most significant flaws—slow transactions and high fees—it leverages the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to bring fast, low-cost smart contracts to the BTC ecosystem.
With over $552,000 already raised, early adopters are betting big on its blend of tech innovation and meme appeal.
Core Features That Set It Apart
What makes Bitcoin Hyper different? It’s the only Bitcoin-based Layer 2 that combines the speed of SVM with the security of BTC’s base layer. The Canonical Bridge allows seamless BTC transfers, while low-cost gas fees and high-speed execution empower dApps, meme coins, payments, and more. Audited by Consult, it’s built for speed, trust, and scale.
Staking Rewards and Utility
$HYPER isn’t just a token; it powers the ecosystem. Users can stake it for high APY rewards post-launch, use it for gas fees, and access premium decentralized applications (dApps). Plus, active holders can earn bonuses via governance and early adoption initiatives. That’s real utility in a meme-capable package.
Presale Now Live—Don’t Miss the Price Jump
The public presale is now live, with 1 $HYPER priced at $0.011775. Over 90% of the funding goal has already been raised. Early buyers lock in the price at this stage before the next tier is introduced. Buy with crypto or card, no wallet? No problem. Web3Payments is integrated for a seamless checkout experience.
