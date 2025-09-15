Bitcoin Price Prediction: PayPal Boost, $73B Strategy Bet, and $119.5K Target

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 15, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is currently at $115,262, with a daily volume of $53 billion, remaining steady despite mixed regulatory news. Big news came from PayPal, which rolled out PayPal Links, a feature that lets you send or request payments through customizable links. Already live in the US, it will be coming to the UK, Italy, and other regions soon.

What’s notable is that PayPal is going to integrate cryptocurrencies directly into the system. You’ll be able to send Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETC) and stablecoins across wallets worldwide as easily as you move dollars today. With over 430 million active accounts, this could accelerate mainstream adoption and add real world use to digital assets.

Launching today: PayPal links 🚀



Send and receive money as easily as sending a message–just share a one-time link by text, DM, or email.



Live now in the US, and more markets soon.



Coming next: crypto support for peer-to-peer via the PayPal app—including Bitcoin, Ethereum,… pic.twitter.com/H3ZDGUBGiS — PayPal (@PayPal) September 15, 2025

PayPal Links for Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins

Tax exemptions for personal transfers between friends and family

Coming to multiple global markets later this month

This makes Bitcoin’s use case go beyond speculation and creates optimism for long term adoption.

Europe Tightens Crypto Oversight

In Europe, the French regulator AMF warned it may block crypto firms licensed in other EU countries under MiCA’s “passport” rules.

They’re concerned companies could exploit softer jurisdictions. France, backed by Austria and Italy, wants ESMA to directly supervise large crypto companies so there are tighter rules and better cybersecurity.

France has warned it may try to block some crypto firms licensed in other EU countries from operating domestically as part of a push to get oversight transferred to the bloc’s central securities regulator https://t.co/L25g0GYYqC pic.twitter.com/BCspA2lDYT — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2025

While the short-term reaction spooked some European traders, many analysts see it as a step toward clearer, more transparent rules—a foundation for institutional confidence.

Markets continue to view stricter oversight as a net positive for long-term adoption, even if near-term volatility rises.

Strategy’s Treasury Strengthens Bitcoin Case

Michael Saylor’s firm, Strategy, added another 525 BTC for $60 million, bringing its total holdings to 638,985 BTC, valued at nearly $73 billion.

Since its first $250 million purchase in 2020, Strategy has become the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with its stock (MSTR) rallying 140% in the past year. Pension funds have even joined in, using MSTR as an indirect Bitcoin proxy.

Strategy now holds $71B in #Bitcoin, ranking as the 5th largest corporate treasury among all US public companies. pic.twitter.com/18ADuMQSpr — TFTC (@TFTC21) September 9, 2025

Strategy’s aggressive accumulation is reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as a corporate treasury asset, bridging the gap between Wall Street and crypto.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Bulls Eye $119.5K

On the charts, Bitcoin has broken out of a descending channel and is now consolidating below key resistance at $116,000–$116,750. The 50-day EMA at $114,411 is acting as support, with the 200-day EMA at $93,920 maintaining the broader uptrend.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 56 signals strength without indicating overbought conditions, while candlestick patterns display spinning tops—indicating indecision before a potential breakout. A push above $116,750 could open the way toward $119,500, followed by $122,200 and $124,500.

Failure to hold above $114,400 risks a drop toward $112,000 and $108,250.

Below $114,400, we could drop to $112,000 and $108,250. For traders with positions above $114,500 and stops below $112,000, the target is $119,500. For long-term investors, this could be the final consolidation before another leg up and $130,000 in the coming quarters.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $16.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012925—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.