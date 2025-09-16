Bitcoin Price Prediction: OG Whales Are Selling BTC Again – Can ETFs Absorb the Incoming Shock?

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 16, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading at $115,428 after hitting $116,000, with long-term holders selling and supply pressure building. Lookonchain reports a Bitcoin OG sold 1,176 BTC ($136m) on Hyperliquid, just weeks after selling 35,991 BTC ($4.04b) for 886,371 ETH.

This whale still controls roughly 49,634 BTC valued at more than $5.4 billion, spread across four wallets, but their selling streak has already reduced holdings. Large-scale sales by early investors are closely watched, as they can shift sentiment and add liquidity shocks into the market.

After a two-week break, the #BitcoinOG who exchanged 35,991 $BTC($4.04B) for 886,371 $ETH($4.07B) is back to selling $BTC!



2 wallets linked to this #BitcoinOG have deposited 1,176 $BTC($136.2M) to Hyperliquid in the past 2 hours and started dumping.https://t.co/LTiJHW049j pic.twitter.com/L0m2bEG1J7 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 14, 2025

Dormant wallets have also reactivated. Whale Alert flagged one address holding 479 BTC ($53M) that moved coins after 12.8 years of inactivity, while another wallet holding 445 BTC became active after nearly 13 years. Such moves often hint at liquidation risk, adding weight to current whale pressure.

ETF Demand Offsets Selling Pressure

Despite renewed selling, demand from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs has provided support. According to Glassnode, ETFs logged 5,900 BTC inflows on September 10 — the most significant single-day inflow since July.

That boost turned weekly ETF flows positive, underlining institutional appetite as Bitcoin holds above $114,000.

U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF Net Flows vs. BTC Price (Mar 2024 – Sep 2025)

The flows highlight a tug-of-war: long-term holders are releasing supply, but regulated products are absorbing coins at scale.

For traders, the question is whether ETF inflows can keep pace with whale offloading as Bitcoin’s next move looms.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: $122K or $112K Next?

On the charts, Bitcoin is coiling inside a descending triangle, with price pressing resistance near $116,750. The 50-day EMA at $114,360 underpins the bullish case, while the RSI at 57 signals momentum remains constructive but not overextended.

Recent spinning top candlesticks show hesitation, a typical pause before volatility expands.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If buyers force a breakout above $116,750–$119,500, BTC could quickly target $122,200, with a measured extension pointing to $124,500.

However, failure to hold above $114,000 risks a slide toward $112,000, and a deeper pullback to $108,250 remains possible.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Trade Setup

Think of Bitcoin as “testing the ceiling.” A confirmed breakout above $116,750 offers a long entry at $116,800 with stops under $114,000, targeting $119,500 and $122,200. Buyers may wait for dips at $112,000, where demand meets the trendline.

Whales are selling billions, and ETFs are buying. Bitcoin is at a crossroads. If demand wins, we could see a breakout to $122K+ and set up 2025 for a six-figure move.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $16.2 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012925—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.