Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is This 9% Crash the Calm Before a $130K Storm?

After a 9% crash, investors ask: is Bitcoin done or just reloading? Bitcoin price prediction points to $130K potential ahead.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 10, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin extended its losses this week, sliding 9% to $110,700 after a wave of profit-taking erased much of last week’s gains. The move coincided with renewed U.S.-China trade tensions, triggering a risk-off shift across global markets and testing Bitcoin’s resilience as a store of value.

Tariffs Trigger Global Selloff

President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, set to take effect on October 1, rattled markets and pushed the S&P 500 down 2%. Bitcoin’s 40-day correlation with equities climbed to 73%, underscoring how closely crypto remains tied to broader market sentiment.

Investors sought safety in traditional hedges. Gold rose 1.9% to $4,018—its highest level since August—while U.S. Treasury yields declined as capital flowed toward defensive assets. Despite its reputation as “digital gold,” Bitcoin’s recent pullback shows that, for now, traders are prioritizing tangible safe havens over speculative ones.

Global equity markets fell broadly on tariff fears.

Bitcoin’s market cap dropped to $2.1 trillion.

Gold’s strength reinforced the broader risk reset.

Spot trading volumes also dipped 1.17% year-on-year, with analysts suggesting that Bitcoin’s next move may depend on upcoming U.S. inflation data and guidance from the Federal Reserve later this week.

Institutions Still Betting on Blockchain

While Bitcoin prices softened, institutional activity across blockchain and tokenized finance continued to grow. Blue Ocean, a U.S. trading platform serving brokers like Robinhood and Schwab, announced plans to tokenize U.S. equities, turning traditional stocks into digital assets that can trade 24/7.

The move mirrors Nasdaq’s proposal to list tokenized ETFs, highlighting how established finance is steadily integrating blockchain technology. Analysts say this signals long-term confidence in the digital asset ecosystem, even as short-term price corrections persist.

NEW: Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin could join gold as a central bank reserve asset by 2030.



In its new report “Gold’s Reign, Bitcoin’s Rise,” the bank says a weakening dollar and growing geopolitical risk are reshaping global reserves.



Bitcoin, now hitting new ATH's, and gold, up… pic.twitter.com/NNIKZSzbpW — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) October 7, 2025

Deutsche Bank’s latest report drew parallels between Bitcoin and gold, noting that central banks now hold 24% of their reserves in gold—the highest share since the 1990s. The bank suggested that Bitcoin could follow a similar path toward reserve status by 2030.

Strategist Marion Laboure wrote, “Even if Bitcoin remains volatile and unbacked, its correlation with inflation hedges like gold continues to grow.”

In another sign of institutional confidence, Nasdaq-listed Aurelion Treasury unveiled a $150 million reserve backed by Tether Gold (XAUT), making it the first corporate treasury of its kind. Its stock surged 19% after the announcement, reflecting investor enthusiasm for digital assets tied to tangible value.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Testing $108K Floor

Bitcoin’s 9% drop marks its steepest daily decline since April, with prices now hovering near the key $108,000–$110,000 support range. On the daily chart, BTC has broken below its short-term trendline, confirming a near-term shift in market momentum.

The RSI at 39 points to weakening buyer control, while MACD has turned negative, signaling short-term downside risk. A large bearish engulfing candle further highlights intensified selling pressure, suggesting that volatility could persist in the coming sessions.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

On the technical front, if Bitcoin fails to hold above $108,000, the next major supports sit near $103,000 and $98,200—zones that have historically attracted heavy accumulation. Conversely, a rebound above $117,000 would neutralize the bearish setup and pave the way for recovery toward $124,000.

#Bitcoin just plunged 9%, testing the $110K zone — but the chart tells a deeper story. A rebound above $117K could confirm recovery, targeting $124K–$130K.

Lose $108K, and $103K becomes the next key floor.

Bias: short-term caution, medium-term bullish. pic.twitter.com/jFnCHepxCY — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) October 10, 2025

For now, the broader trend remains intact as long as BTC holds above $103,000. This correction appears to be a healthy mid-cycle reset rather than a full reversal. With institutional flows still strong and ETF demand steady, Bitcoin could regain momentum toward $126,000 once macro pressures ease and liquidity returns to the market.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $23 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.013095—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.