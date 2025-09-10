Bitcoin Price Prediction: Gold Hits New Record High as BTC Slips – Are Investors Ditching Risk for Safety?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Gold hits an all-time high as Bitcoin wobbles, further widening the gap between traditional safe-havens and digital currencies. Bitcoin is currently at $113,744 with a 24-hour volume of $53.4 billion, up 2.4% on the day but still struggling to regain its footing after Tuesday’s big sell-off.

The move raises a critical question: Are investors shifting away from risk assets, such as crypto, and back toward gold as geopolitical tensions escalate?

Geopolitics Push Investors Into Gold

Markets were shaken after Israel launched an unprecedented strike in Qatar targeting senior Hamas officials. The escalation rattled global sentiment, sparking a rush into gold and oil while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies fell in tandem with equities.

UPDATE🚨 GOLD HITS NEW ALL-TIME HIGH OF $3,667! pic.twitter.com/hkOyAAEzTf — CryptoSavingExpert ® (@CryptoSavingExp) September 9, 2025

Data from Coinglass highlighted the scale of the fallout. Nearly $370 million in leveraged positions were liquidated within 24 hours, including $52 million in just one hour.

Long traders bore the brunt, with $44 million erased, led by Ethereum at $11.9 million and Bitcoin at $10.5 million. Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin also posted losses, with DOGE dropping 3.2%.

Meanwhile, gold surged to a new record high and oil rose by $1 per barrel, reflecting the classic “flight to safety” behavior during crises. Correlation data shows Bitcoin’s 30-day rolling correlation with gold has turned negative, busting the “digital gold” narrative.

Key takeaways:

$370M in crypto liquidations within 24 hours

Gold hit a record as geopolitical risks spiked

Bitcoin tracked risk assets rather than safe havens

Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Challenge

The gap between Bitcoin and gold shows a credibility gap. Gold’s rally proved it’s a trusted hedge, while Bitcoin’s intraday decline was more like high-beta risk assets.

Traders are shifting away from volatile tokens into stablecoins and cash, and Bitcoin has yet to establish a safe-haven status in times of crisis.

Analysts argue that until institutional confidence deepens, Bitcoin will remain more correlated with equities than with traditional hedges. The immediate reaction to the Doha strike demonstrated that geopolitical stress still pushes crypto into risk-off territory, even as institutional flows into ETFs continue to grow.

Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC/USD)

Despite the macroeconomic chaos, the technicals remain bullish. The two-hour chart is a classic ascending triangle, with higher lows pushing against resistance at $113,800.

Momentum indicators are in favor: RSI is above 64, and the 50-SMA at $111,606 is rising towards the breakout zone. The 200-SMA at $112,716 adds a supportive layer beneath current price action.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If Bitcoin holds above $113,800, upside targets include $115,400, $117,150, and $118,600. A more decisive breakout could extend to $125,000 in the medium term.

However, failure to sustain above $112,000 risks a retracement toward $111,000, $110,000, and possibly $108,450. Bearish candlestick signals, such as an engulfing pattern or three-black-crows sequence, would validate a reversal.

Bitcoin is testing $113,800 resistance after forming an ascending triangle. A close above could target $115.4K–$117.1K, while failure risks $111K–$110K support. pic.twitter.com/RsViU8KOTT — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) September 10, 2025

For traders, the roadmap is clear: long positions are favored above $113,800 with stops below $111,000 and profit targets between $117,000 and $125,000. With institutional demand rising and technicals pointing to strength, Bitcoin may yet stage a recovery.

If momentum holds, this consolidation could prove the base for a rally that carries BTC closer to the $130,000 milestone—reminding investors that its long-term supercycle remains intact despite short-term shocks.

