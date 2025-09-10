Bitcoin Price Prediction: Gold Hits New Record High as BTC Slips – Are Investors Ditching Risk for Safety?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Gold hits an all-time high as Bitcoin wobbles, further widening the gap between traditional safe-havens and digital currencies. Bitcoin is currently at $113,744 with a 24-hour volume of $53.4 billion, up 2.4% on the day but still struggling to regain its footing after Tuesday’s big sell-off.
The move raises a critical question: Are investors shifting away from risk assets, such as crypto, and back toward gold as geopolitical tensions escalate?
Geopolitics Push Investors Into Gold
Markets were shaken after Israel launched an unprecedented strike in Qatar targeting senior Hamas officials. The escalation rattled global sentiment, sparking a rush into gold and oil while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies fell in tandem with equities.
Data from Coinglass highlighted the scale of the fallout. Nearly $370 million in leveraged positions were liquidated within 24 hours, including $52 million in just one hour.
Long traders bore the brunt, with $44 million erased, led by Ethereum at $11.9 million and Bitcoin at $10.5 million. Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin also posted losses, with DOGE dropping 3.2%.
Meanwhile, gold surged to a new record high and oil rose by $1 per barrel, reflecting the classic “flight to safety” behavior during crises. Correlation data shows Bitcoin’s 30-day rolling correlation with gold has turned negative, busting the “digital gold” narrative.
Key takeaways:
- $370M in crypto liquidations within 24 hours
- Gold hit a record as geopolitical risks spiked
- Bitcoin tracked risk assets rather than safe havens
Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Challenge
The gap between Bitcoin and gold shows a credibility gap. Gold’s rally proved it’s a trusted hedge, while Bitcoin’s intraday decline was more like high-beta risk assets.
Traders are shifting away from volatile tokens into stablecoins and cash, and Bitcoin has yet to establish a safe-haven status in times of crisis.
Analysts argue that until institutional confidence deepens, Bitcoin will remain more correlated with equities than with traditional hedges. The immediate reaction to the Doha strike demonstrated that geopolitical stress still pushes crypto into risk-off territory, even as institutional flows into ETFs continue to grow.
Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC/USD)
Despite the macroeconomic chaos, the technicals remain bullish. The two-hour chart is a classic ascending triangle, with higher lows pushing against resistance at $113,800.
Momentum indicators are in favor: RSI is above 64, and the 50-SMA at $111,606 is rising towards the breakout zone. The 200-SMA at $112,716 adds a supportive layer beneath current price action.
If Bitcoin holds above $113,800, upside targets include $115,400, $117,150, and $118,600. A more decisive breakout could extend to $125,000 in the medium term.
However, failure to sustain above $112,000 risks a retracement toward $111,000, $110,000, and possibly $108,450. Bearish candlestick signals, such as an engulfing pattern or three-black-crows sequence, would validate a reversal.
For traders, the roadmap is clear: long positions are favored above $113,800 with stops below $111,000 and profit targets between $117,000 and $125,000. With institutional demand rising and technicals pointing to strength, Bitcoin may yet stage a recovery.
If momentum holds, this consolidation could prove the base for a rally that carries BTC closer to the $130,000 milestone—reminding investors that its long-term supercycle remains intact despite short-term shocks.
Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.
By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.
The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.
Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.8 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012885—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.
You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.
Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- XRP Today’s Hot Analysis: Regulators Retreat, XRP in the Spotlight, XRP Bullish Pattern Points to $15
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- XRP Today’s Hot Analysis: Regulators Retreat, XRP in the Spotlight, XRP Bullish Pattern Points to $15
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?