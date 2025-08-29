BTC $108,398.93 -3.70%
ETH $4,361.24 -3.28%
SOL $203.34 -5.18%
PEPE $0.0000097 -4.38%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.83%
DOGE $0.21 -5.24%
XRP $2.81 -5.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.22
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Eric Trump Targets $1M as Amdax Eyes 1% Supply

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is currently at $108,410, down 3.1% in the last 24 hours, as traders weigh new macroeconomic developments against long-term predictions. Speaking at the Bitcoin Asia Conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin would reach $1 million, citing two primary reasons: the fixed 21 million supply and increasing institutional demand.

He also mentioned China’s growing role in digital assets, despite the mainland’s retail ban on these assets. He pointed to the development of yuan-backed stablecoins, while Hong Kong has passed a stablecoin bill to solidify its position as a global crypto hub.

And another Trump-linked mining venture is going to list on Nasdaq, so he said his family is “all in” on this community.

Amdax Pushes to Secure 1% of Bitcoin Supply

Institutional accumulation is also accelerating in Europe. Dutch crypto firm Amdax raised $23.3 million to launch its new treasury vehicle, AMBTS, which aims to eventually acquire 210,000 BTC — nearly 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. At today’s prices, that goal equates to more than $23 billion in Bitcoin holdings.

The company plans to expand through additional funding rounds and a potential IPO on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange. This echoes the strategy pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which turned corporate treasuries into one of Bitcoin’s largest demand engines.

Other global firms, including Tesla, MercadoLibre, Rumble, Sequans, and Metaplanet, have also expanded their Bitcoin purchases. More players enter the market, supply on exchanges gets tighter, price goes up.

Strategy Clears Lawsuit, Strengthens Position

Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, wins a legal battle. A lawsuit accusing the company of misrepresenting investors about new fair-value accounting rules was dismissed with prejudice, removing a big overhang.

The firm can now focus entirely on expanding its $68 billion Bitcoin treasury, which accounts for more than 3% of the circulating supply. Analysts view this as a significant confidence booster for the company and the market as a whole, as it removes a layer of legal uncertainty that has been weighing on sentiment this year.

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Technical Outlook

Technically, Bitcoin is still in a descending channel since mid-August, with support at $108,400 and resistance at $111,000. The RSI sits around 30, brushing oversold territory, while the MACD histogram remains negative, confirming that bears still have the upper hand.

A breakout above $111,000 could flip momentum, paving the way toward $113,650 and $116,850, with the next target at $120,250. On the other hand, failing to hold $107,800 risks deeper losses, potentially reaching $105,150 and $101,500 at the channel floor.

For traders, the play is simple: bullish above $111,000, bearish below $107,800. Long-term institutional demand and corporate treasuries will keep Bitcoin as digital gold, so $130,000 is in sight once this consolidation is over.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $12.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012825—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,361
3.28 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,959,639,501,717
-6.97
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
ARK Invest Snaps Up $37M in Bullish and Robinhood Shares During Market Dip
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-20 15:09:08
Ethereum News
Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds Another 208K ETH, Treasury Tops $3B as Ethereum Surges
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-05 07:53:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors