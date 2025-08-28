Bitcoin Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm Bitwise Says BTC Will Hit $1 Million by 2035 – Is BTC About to Replace the Dollar Forever?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bitwise, one of the largest crypto investment managers, projects Bitcoin could reach $1.3 million by 2035. The firm argues that Bitcoin’s fixed supply makes it the ultimate hedge against mounting U.S. debt, fiscal deficits, and a weakening dollar.
Ray Dalio, in a June 2025 note, echoed this logic: governments facing unsustainable debt loads typically resort to lowering interest rates and devaluing their currencies.
Bitwise highlights striking data: U.S. federal debt now exceeds $36 trillion, half of which has been added in the last decade. Annual interest payments alone have soared to $952 billion, now ranking as the fourth-largest federal budget expense.
With debt accelerating faster than GDP, the firm argues fiat currencies are locked into a cycle of debasement, boosting the case for scarce assets like Bitcoin.
- U.S. debt: $36.2 trillion, up 55% in 10 years
- Annual interest cost: $952 billion
- Dollar purchasing power: down 40% in a decade
The Dollar’s Eroding Dominance
Beyond U.S. domestic pressures, global shifts are underway. Nations such as China, Russia, and BRICS allies are reducing reliance on the dollar in trade and reserves. Data shows the dollar’s share of global reserves has steadily declined, while central banks explore alternative stores of value.
Bitwise notes that over a dozen governments now hold Bitcoin, signaling its growing role in reserve diversification.
Although the dollar will not disappear overnight, its influence appears to be diminishing. The $12 trillion global reserve market offers an opening for Bitcoin, which already commands a $2.3 trillion market cap. Proposals to rebalance reserves, including in the U.S. and Europe—underline how Bitcoin is gaining legitimacy as a parallel store of value alongside gold.
BTC Price Outlook: Long-Term Targets
Bitwise forecasts institutional investors could allocate 1–5% of portfolios to Bitcoin, representing $1–5 trillion in inflows over the next decade. ETFs already hold $170 billion worth of BTC, a sign this process is underway.
With 21 million coins as the maximum supply and only 1.1 million left to be mined, scarcity is expected to magnify future demand.
Bitcoin currently trades near $112,500, consolidating after a pullback. Technically, the next test lies at $116,850; a breakout could trigger moves toward $120,900 and $124,500.
Traders see $105,000 as the key support. Short term, momentum indicators such as RSI and MACD suggest buyers are regaining control, while the broader thesis points to a long-term rally.
Bitwise’s baseline forecast is $1.3 million by 2035, with an optimistic scenario projecting $2.9 million—equivalent to a 39% annualized return.
For investors, the firm argues Bitcoin is no longer a speculative trade but an emerging pillar of global finance, potentially reshaping the dollar’s dominance in the decades ahead.
Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.
By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.
The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.
Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $12.5 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012815—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.
You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.
Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
- XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
- XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities