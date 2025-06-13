BTC $104,876.82 -2.46%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Japan’s Banks Could Be Quietly Loading Up on BTC – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Japan’s Banks Could Be Quietly Loading Up on BTC – Here's Why
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Japan’s Banks Could Be Quietly Loading Up on BTC – Here's Why

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen to $104,818, down 1.68% in the last 24 hours as global tensions rise. This marks the third consecutive day of losses, extending the pullback from the $110,417 high reached earlier in the week. Risk-off sentiment has kicked in after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, and the US has started to withdraw personnel from the region.

This has triggered over $1.15 billion in crypto liquidations, with Bitcoin long positions accounting for nearly $448 million.

As a result, BTC has broken below key levels, including the 50-period EMA ($106,783) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level ($107,640). It’s now hovering just above the 23.6% Fib ($104,872).

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Despite the decline, Bitcoin price prediction remains bullish as long as BTC hold above the $100,000 psychological level, indicating that underlying demand remains present, even in volatile markets.

Technical Outlook:

  • Resistance: $105,948, $107,640, $108,864
  • Support: $104,872, $103,169, $101,705

Japan’s Institutions Could Be Buying Bitcoin

While the short-term outlook is bearish, new information suggests that Japan could be a major institutional player in Bitcoin accumulation.

According to Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at Bitwise, Japan’s macroeconomic environment makes it an ideal candidate for large-scale Bitcoin exposure.

Park pointed out that Japan has:

  • Over $1.1 trillion in foreign reserves
  • $8.7 trillion in pension and life insurance funds

He said even a small allocation of these funds into BTC would have a significant market impact and increase liquidity and institutional credibility.

Japan’s ties to global credit markets via the yen carry trade also make it more influential. If both Japan and the US start to build up their Bitcoin positions, it would be a coordinated shift in the global reserve asset narrative.

Bitcoin Long-Term Impact and Market Implications

Despite geopolitical headwinds and short-term volatility, analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory if Japanese institutions begin to buy. The price holding above $100,000 means long-term investors are treating dips as buying opportunities.

Japan’s move could:

  • Make BTC a neutral reserve asset
  • Accelerate institutional adoption in Asia
  • Diversify central bank reserves away from traditional fiat reserves. If that happens, we could see a new buying wave and a sustainable move above $110,000.
  • Until then, macro and technicals will keep things range-bound.

BTC Bull Token Nears $8.1M Cap as 58% APY Staking Attracts Last-Minute Buyers

With Bitcoin trading near $103K, investor focus is shifting toward altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). The project has now raised $7,121,447.88 out of its $8,153,354 cap, leaving less than $1 million before the next token price hike. The current price of $0.00256 is expected to increase once the cap is hit.

BTC Bull Token links its value directly to Bitcoin through two core mechanisms:

  • BTC Airdrops reward holders, with presale participants receiving priority.
  • Supply Burns occur automatically every time BTC increases by $50,000, reducing $BTCBULL’s circulating supply.

The token also features a 58% APY staking pool holding over 1.81 billion tokens, offering:

The token also features a 61% APY staking pool holding over 1.73 billion tokens, offering:

  • No lockups or fees
  • Full liquidity
  • Stable passive yields, even in volatile markets

This staking model appeals to both DeFi veterans and newcomers seeking hands-off income.

With just hours left and the hard cap nearly reached, momentum is building fast. BTCBULL’s blend of Bitcoin-linked value, scarcity mechanics, and flexible staking is fueling strong demand. Early buyers have a limited time to enter before the next pricing tier activates.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
