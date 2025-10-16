BTC $111,432.41 -0.48%
ETH $4,048.89 -1.42%
SOL $195.95 -3.78%
PEPE $0.0000072 -2.80%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.38%
DOGE $0.19 -1.59%
XRP $2.44 -2.30%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Holds $110K, But Traders Just Bet $1.15B on Crash to $104K

Bitcoin
Bitcoin institutional traders bet over $1.15B on downside protection with put options at 28% of transactions targeting $104K-$108K range as whale opens $392M short position with $5.7M unrealized gains while BTC holds above $110K.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitcoin Holds $110K, But Traders Just Bet $1.15B on Crash to $104K

Bitcoin institutional traders bet over $1.15 billion on downside protection in the past 24 hours, with put options accounting for 28% of total market transactions despite Bitcoin holding above $110,000.

Greekslive reported transactions concentrated in shallow out-of-the-money puts for this week and month, with a trading range of $104,000 to $108,000 forming the dense area.

Market skew turned deeply negative, with short-term deviation comparable to October 11 levels immediately after the $19 billion liquidation crash.

Greekslive stated “the options market, particularly large players such as market makers, has a high degree of panic regarding the downside in the latter market, even approaching the sentiment after the comprehensive market collapse on the 11th.

The defensive positioning comes as Bitcoin trades above $110,000, down 1%, but holding above a key psychological support level in that range.

Bitcoin Holds $110K, But Traders Just Bet $1.15B on Crash to $104K
Source: TradingView

According to Coinalyze, the total open interest across all Bitcoin derivatives stands at $33.0 billion, with perpetual contracts accounting for $30.9 billion and futures contracts at $2.2 billion. Open interest declined 1.67% in 24 hours.

Whale Moves and Short Positions

Earlier today, Onchain Lens shared blockchain records showing that a Bitcoin whale transferred 2,000 BTC, worth approximately $222 million, into 51 new addresses on Thursday.

The coins were split across multiple new wallets, with 50 addresses receiving about 37.5 BTC each and one receiving 121 BTC.

Such migrations are common among large holders seeking better privacy or updated wallet formats, rather than panicking due to the ongoing massive liquidation.

Speaking with Cryptonews, Andreas Brekken, founder of SideShift.ai, noted that the ongoing liquidation is primarily targeting “everyone who combined the two deadliest substances in crypto, shitcoins and leverage.”

He added that “traders wanting to benefit from an alt season need to find coins that fit the revenue meta and hold spot. There is no safe amount of perps leverage on coins that can go to zero.

Bearish sentiment extends beyond options markets.

Lookonchain data also shows one trader opened a 3,440 BTC short position worth approximately $392 million, already sitting on $5.7 million in unrealized gains.

Two other large traders built short books worth nearly $180 million across BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE.

Social media reports claimed a whale they tagged “Trump insider” opened another $120-127 million Bitcoin short at $111,386.

The narrative particularly gained traction amid heightened speculation about upcoming Trump announcements that could potentially impact markets.

Currently, Binance leads exchange open interest at $11.5 billion, followed by Bybit at $7.0 billion, Huobi at $4.3 billion, and OKX at $3.6 billion.

Deribit, specializing in options, holds $2.7 billion, while Hyperliquid accounts for $2.4 billion.

Bitcoin Holds $110K, But Traders Just Bet $1.15B on Crash to $104K
Source: Coinalyze

Bitcoin Analysis: RSI Divergence Points to Extended Correction Risk

The weekly RSI displays bearish divergence, with price making higher highs while momentum makes lower highs, a technical warning signal that often precedes major corrections, according to analyst Ali Martinez.

Bitcoin Holds $110K, But Traders Just Bet $1.15B on Crash to $104K
Source: X/@ali_charts

The descending trendline connecting RSI peaks throughout 2024-2025 shows that each price advance occurred with less momentum strength.

Bitcoin trades between long-term parabolic support and resistance structures, with current positioning suggesting neither imminent collapse nor parabolic acceleration.

Monthly charts also reveal that the 4-year halving cycle pattern may be evolving as the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing shifts the market structure from a supply-driven to a liquidity-driven dynamic.

Analyst Ted Pillows suggests “the $BTC 4-year cycle is most likely over,” noting “it was never about a 4-year cycle but about liquidity.”

The $104,000 level, where put options concentrate, represents approximately 7.3% downside from current levels and aligns with recent liquidation event lows around $102,000.

Currently, Bitcoin faces probable consolidation between $105,000-$120,000.

The $104,000 level represents a critical test where Bitcoin either finds support and stabilizes or breaks toward deeper correction zones around $96,500 MVRV fair value.

An extended timeframe for new all-time highs appears likely, with 2026 potentially representing a more realistic peak than December 2025 if liquidity conditions evolve as anticipated.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,992,547,538,808
-8.37
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-15 17:15:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin OG Transfers 2,000 BTC to 51 Wallets — Are Whales Looking to Dump?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-16 07:28:11
Bitcoin News
The UK Offers Bitcoin Fraud Victims Compensation – But Keeps Most of $7.2B Haul
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-15 22:37:16
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors