BTC $124,296.83 0.63%
ETH $4,688.56 3.61%
SOL $233.93 1.37%
PEPE $0.000010 3.84%
SHIB $0.000012 2.89%
DOGE $0.26 5.30%
XRP $2.98 0.51%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Sets New Record High Above $126K As Political Gridlock Boosts Haven Assets

Bitcoin Market
Rising institutional inflows, pro-crypto policies under President Trump and a weaker dollar have fueled fresh Bitcoin demand.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitcoin price

Bitcoin surged to a new record high above $126,000 on Monday, extending gains as investors sought shelter from political and economic uncertainty.

The milestone added to a powerful run that has seen the cryptocurrency nearly double in value over the past year.

The world’s largest digital asset climbed as high as $126,080 after breaching the $125,000 mark for the first time on Sunday.

It later steadied at $124,712, still up 0.6% and on track for a second straight session of gains. Ether rose 3.4% to $4,676, XRP edged up 0.4% to $2.98, while BNB gained 3.6% to $1,215.

US Government Shutdown Spurs $6B Shift Into Cryptocurrencies

Analysts pointed to a confluence of factors driving demand. Institutional inflows into Bitcoin funds have surged, friendlier policies under US President Donald Trump have helped sentiment and weakness in the US dollar has encouraged investors to diversify.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, held flat at 98.18 on Monday but remains down nearly 10% this year.

The ongoing US government shutdown, now in its second week, has amplified the move. With lawmakers deadlocked and economic data releases delayed, investors have funneled more than $6b into cryptocurrencies in search of safety.

Gold has also rallied, topping $4,000 per ounce, strengthening Bitcoin’s narrative as “digital gold.”

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Draw $3.24B As Supply Hits Six-Year Low

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have been central to the rally. BlackRock and Fidelity’s products drew $3.24b in net inflows last week, their second-highest tally since launch. Centralized exchanges are also reporting the lowest Bitcoin reserves in six years at just 2.83m coins, pointing to tightening supply that has magnified buying pressure.

Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget, said Bitcoin could sustain its climb in the near term. He noted investors may see a test of $130,000 if ETF momentum continues to build.

Lee also expects Ethereum to rebound toward the $4,800–$5,000 range on the back of Bitcoin’s strength and upcoming technical upgrades.

Market participants stressed that the rally reflects both resilience and maturing integration with traditional finance. “This rally highlights the sector’s resilience and the accelerating integration of crypto into traditional portfolios,” Lee added, pointing to institutional participation and innovation as key long-term drivers.

Bitcoin Supply At Multi-Year Lows Adds Pressure To Upside Momentum

Others emphasized the cyclical nature of the move. Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said the pattern of capital rotation was typical. “Bitcoin’s rally is pretty normal early in a bull run as investors usually pile into Bitcoin first because it feels safer and more stable,” he said.

He added that altcoins were likely to benefit once profit-taking sets in. “Alt season isn’t dead, just on pause. Once Bitcoin cools off and traders start taking profits, stronger altcoins like Ethereum, Solana, and Chainlink could shine. The market’s not giving up on alts; it’s just getting smarter and focusing on real value instead of hype.”

With supply at multi-year lows and inflows building, traders say the market backdrop favors further gains. Support levels around $117,300 are holding, and if momentum endures, Bitcoin could test new highs toward $140,000 in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,473,860,698,652
9.52
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Genesis Lawsuit Threatens to Derail Grayscale’s Landmark $33B IPO
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-06 23:57:26
Blockchain News
Upbit Corners 72% of S Korean Crypto Market as Smaller Exchanges ‘Face Extinction’
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-06 23:30:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors