BTC $101,160.52 -4.70%
ETH $3,270.38 -8.77%
SOL $154.54 -6.37%
PEPE $0.0000056 -1.36%
SHIB $0.0000088 -2.61%
DOGE $0.16 -2.16%
XRP $2.21 -4.20%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Falls Below $100K, Wipes Out $1 Trillion from the Crypto Market – Here’s What’s Really Happening

Bitcoin
Bitcoin dropped below $100,000 and entered bear market territory as crypto markets lost over $1 trillion, driven by record leverage levels despite continued institutional accumulation and adoption.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitcoin Falls Below $100K, Wipes Out $1 Trillion from the Crypto Market — Here's What's Really Happening

Bitcoin slipped below $100,000 for the first time since June 2025 and officially entered bear market territory with a 20% decline from its October 6 record high as crypto markets wiped out over $1 trillion in total market capitalization.

The sharp downturn, driven primarily by unprecedented leverage levels rather than weakening fundamentals, has left 300,000 traders liquidated daily on average while crypto adoption, deregulation, and technological advancement continue at a record pace.

The massive selloff can be traced back to heightened leverage amplifying market swings, particularly the $20 billion liquidation event on October 10.

Leverage is a wild ‘drug,'” noted The Kobessi Letter, describing how the market has evolved into its most reactive form in history amid Trump posts and breaking headlines.

Technical Breakdown and Support Levels—What’s Next for BTC?

Bitcoin lost key support at the 85th percentile cost basis of around $109,000 and now hovers near $103,500, according to Glassnode data.

The next key level sits at the 75th percentile cost basis near $99,000, which has historically provided support during pullbacks.

CryptoQuant reported that short-term holders intensified loss-selling pressure, stating, “today alone, we’re seeing roughly 30,300 BTC being deposited while underwater, reflecting a growing wave of capitulation among recent buyers.”

Bitcoin Falls Below $100K, Wipes Out $1 Trillion from the Crypto Market — Here's What's Really Happening
Source: CryptoQuant

The pressure continues as the STH-SOPR hovers around 1, typically indicating stress and fragile confidence.

Each time price attempts to recover and reaches the STH realized price (currently around $112,500), we see immediate profit-taking or break-even exits,” CryptoQuant noted.

These reactions create overhead resistance and make it harder for price to break higher.

Why Institutions Keep Buying Despite the Bloodbath

Earlier today, Binance data reveals that Bitcoin is trading below its moving average of $112,245, with unrealized losses at just 0.06%.

Bitcoin Falls Below $100K, Wipes Out $1 Trillion from the Crypto Market — Here's What's Really Happening
Source: CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant analysts observed that this means “only a small percentage of traders on Binance are currently holding their coins at a loss, indicating that most positions were opened at or below the current price.”

In other words, the market has not yet entered a phase of widespread losses or a significant sell-off,” the analyst added.

Despite October’s correction, market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic as we enter November.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows of nearly 50,000 BTC over the past 30 days, indicating continued institutional accumulation.

Accumulation of coins by major market participants, the trade agreement between Washington and Beijing, and moderately positive stock market performance are paving the way for a possible recovery in November,” said Shawn Young, Chief Analyst at MEXC Research, when speaking with Cryptonews.

Young added that November is historically strong for cryptocurrencies. “This seasonal factor, combined with growing inflows into Bitcoin ETFs (almost 50,000 BTC over the past 30 days), indicates continued institutional position accumulation.

Key resistance now sits between $111,000 and $113,000.

A break of this level could trigger upward momentum and pave the way to $117,000, and with favorable macroeconomic news, a retest of the all-time high of $126,000,” Young explained.

Bear Case vs. Bull Case Outlook

Analyst Plan C maintains his base case for continued bull market conditions, expecting recovery after briefly dipping below the 50-week moving averages.

However, he addressed growing fears directly. He said that “a lot of the fear right now comes from people having PTSD from previous Bitcoin events like the FTX/Luna collapses, or from the recent mass liquidation events if they were holding altcoins.

Plan C emphasized how institutional adoption has fundamentally changed market dynamics.

With the institutional bid and the market cap now comfortably over $1 trillion, Bitcoin is not the same asset. The ‘it could go to zero’ discount that existed in all previous bear markets has been completely removed.

Bitcoin is now on the radar of essentially ALL the big money players in the world,” he added.

He projected that even in a bear scenario, “the odds of dropping below $70,000 (-45%) are extremely small, and a move to $80,000–$90,000 is much more likely if — and it’s a big if — the bull market is truly over, which I still don’t think it is.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Kiyosaki’s Crash Warning the Catalyst for a Major BTC Price Movement?
2025-11-02 11:07:53
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – November 4, 2025
2025-11-04 09:32:52
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-11-04 08:59:39
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-11-04 17:24:21
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-11-04 13:12:07
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-11-04 13:38:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-11-04 14:34:05
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$101,161
4.70 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,565,774,072,773
-11.03
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Kiyosaki’s Crash Warning the Catalyst for a Major BTC Price Movement?
2025-11-02 11:07:53
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – November 4, 2025
2025-11-04 09:32:52
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-11-04 08:59:39
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-11-04 17:24:21
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-11-04 13:12:07
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-11-04 13:38:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-11-04 14:34:05
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Asia Market Open: Bitcoin Declines 2% as Selling Momentum Carries Over From October
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-11-04 04:35:43
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Veteran Sees New All-Time Highs by Year-End – Dip-Buying Opportunity?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-11-04 12:09:02
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors