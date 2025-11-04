Bitcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Veteran Sees New All-Time Highs by Year-End – Dip-Buying Opportunity?

Bitcoin dips below $104K as Tom Lee predicts new all-time highs by year-end, calling the current pullback a prime dip-buying opportunity.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: November 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $103,768, down 3.22% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $2.07 trillion. Despite the recent drop, veteran Wall Street strategist Tom Lee remains confident that Bitcoin will reach new highs before the end of the year.

Tom Lee Backs Crypto Recovery as BitMine Expands $12.5B Ethereum Holdings

Lee, who also serves as Chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), sees the current correction as a healthy reset following last week’s volatility. “The market is consolidating,” he explained. “Ethereum and Bitcoin fundamentals are stronger than ever, stablecoin volumes are surging, and blockchain revenues are at record levels.”

Tom Lee says Bitcoin can still reach $150,000 to $200,000 by end of year. pic.twitter.com/fX27y5xajt — Bitcoin Mindset Daily (@BitcoinsMind) November 3, 2025

BitMine’s aggressive expansion backs his optimism. The firm recently added 82,353 ETH, worth over $294 million, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.39 million ETH, or 2.8% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. At current prices, that’s nearly $12.5 billion, making BitMine one of the largest institutional crypto holders.

Lee predicts Bitcoin could rally toward $150,000–$200,000, while Ethereum might climb to $7,000, fueled by institutional adoption and renewed capital inflows into crypto infrastructure.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Faces Technical Pressure

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin is under strain after breaking below a symmetrical triangle pattern that’s been forming since mid-September. The breach suggests a continuation to the downside, especially after multiple failed attempts to reclaim resistance near $111,000.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Recent candles show a series of wide-bodied red bars, signaling strong selling conviction. The 50-day EMA remains below the 200-day EMA, forming a bearish alignment. Meanwhile, the RSI near 30 shows oversold conditions but no bullish divergence yet, meaning downward momentum could persist.

Key support zones now sit at $103,500 and $100,250. A daily close below $103,400 could push BTC toward the psychological $100,000 level, an area where institutional buyers might step in.

Dip-Buying or More Downside?

For traders, the current price zone presents both opportunity and caution. Short-term strategies include:

Selling the retest around $106,300–$107,900, with stops above $111,000 and targets near $103,500–$100,250.

Buying confirmation of a bullish engulfing candle above $108,000, supported by rising volume, for a potential recovery toward $111,000.

Despite short-term pressure, the macro outlook remains constructive. As liquidity improves and institutional flows return, Bitcoin could stage a sharp reversal, aligning with Lee’s call for new all-time highs by year-end.

For investors, this pullback may prove to be the kind of “reset moment” that historically precedes Bitcoin’s biggest rallies.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013215 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.