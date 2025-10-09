BTC $120,595.93 -2.45%
Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Explodes to New High as ETFs Unleash a $2.2B Firehose – Uptober Returns

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Last updated: 
Bitcoin’s climb to a fresh all-time high near $126,000 this week has coincided with renewed institutional flows and rising retail interest, pushing the market into its first true breakout of the fourth quarter.

For the first time since April, U.S. spot ETFs have brought in over $2.2 billion in net inflows, according to Glassnode, helping to clear a long-standing resistance band in the $114,000 to $117,000 range.

The timing aligns with October’s recurring trend of positive seasonality—an informal pattern traders have dubbed “Uptober.” Yet this year, the trend is less about sentiment and more about structure.

Spot volumes surged alongside ETF purchases, suggesting a convergence of discretionary and institutional buying. Whether the rally holds will depend on how the market digests growing leverage and the shifting composition of demand.

Flows Anchor Price, But Accumulation Indicators Are Mixed

Spot ETF flows have acted as ballast during October’s move. Combined with strong spot activity on U.S. and offshore exchanges, the inflows appear to have stabilized Bitcoin’s ascent. BTC-USD trading volumes are at their highest since April, providing support beneath the breakout.

On-chain data paints a more complicated picture. Addresses holding between 10 and 1,000 BTC—often used to track mid-tier investor activity—have steadily added to their holdings. However, whale holdings remain static, and some larger entities have begun to realize profits. Glassnode reports that 97% of the supply is now in profit, a figure typically associated with heightened sensitivity to pullbacks.

Still, realized profit levels remain subdued. The Sell-Side Risk Ratio, used to measure the proportion of realized profits relative to market cap, shows gradual rotation rather than full distribution. That may help temper concerns that this rally is being met with aggressive selling.

Bitcoin Derivatives Expose the Fragile Underside

Rising leverage could complicate the rally’s sustainability. Futures open interest has increased sharply since Bitcoin crossed $120,000. Funding rates have pushed beyond 8% annualized on several exchanges, a level often associated with overcrowded long positions.

In the options market, traders are pricing in more movement. Implied volatility is rising across tenors, and the 25-delta skew has flattened out. That shift suggests traders are paring downside hedges while exploring upside exposure, particularly around key expiry dates later this month.

Dealers now sit long gamma near $126,000, which could create short-term volatility if the price breaks in either direction. With more participants chasing short-dated upside, any dip in ETF flow could prompt a reflexive pullback, exacerbated by liquidations and unwinding of crowded positioning.

ETF Momentum Is Real, But So Is Risk

There is no question that October has delivered fresh strength to Bitcoin’s structure. ETF demand is real, and spot activity has responded in kind. Yet the rapid rise in leverage, paired with a market now heavily in profit, leaves little margin for error.

What happens next will depend not only on sustained demand but on the market’s ability to absorb volatility without triggering broader liquidations. If ETF flows continue to match the pace, the structure may hold. If they ease, the risks now embedded in leverage could surface quickly.

