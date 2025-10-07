BTC $121,618.99 -2.51%
ETH $4,471.12 -4.44%
SOL $221.22 -4.64%
PEPE $0.0000095 -6.62%
SHIB $0.000012 -5.01%
DOGE $0.24 -6.66%
XRP $2.86 -4.50%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin ETFs Smash $1.19B Inflows Since July as BlackRock Leads — But Is a Correction Coming?

Bitcoin Bitcoin ETFs Blackrock Ethereum
BlackRock’s IBIT vacuumed roughly $970 million of the $1.19 billion single‑day haul, steering U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs toward $100 billion AUM.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitcoin ETFs Smash $1.19B Inflows Since July as BlackRock Leads — But Is a Correction Coming?

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded their strongest inflows in nearly three months, showing a renewed wave of institutional interest as Bitcoin traded near record highs.

According to data from Farside Investors, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $1.19 billion in net inflows on Monday, the highest single-day total since July 10, when inflows reached $1.18 billion.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) dominated the surge, accounting for more than 81% of total inflows with $970 million added in a single day. Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) followed with $112.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB recorded $60.1 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT Leads Record $6B Crypto ETF Inflows

The renewed appetite for Bitcoin exposure coincides with a major milestone for BlackRock’s IBIT, which has now overtaken some of the firm’s legacy funds to become its highest-revenue-generating ETF.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that IBIT is now “a hair away from $100 billion” in assets under management (AUM), just 21 months after launch.

The fund currently manages $98.47 billion across 1.38 billion shares with a 0.25% fee, generating roughly $244 million in annual revenue for the world’s largest asset manager.

Monday’s inflows also capped off a record week for Bitcoin-linked investment products. Data from CoinShares showed that digital asset funds globally attracted $5.95 billion last week, the largest weekly inflow on record.

Source: CoinShares

Bitcoin accounted for $3.55 billion of that figure, while Ethereum saw $1.48 billion, followed by Solana and XRP with $706.5 million and $219.4 million, respectively.

Bitcoin itself has been trading just below all-time highs, hovering around $124,500 on Tuesday after briefly crossing $126,000 earlier in the week. The latest surge came as institutional traders piled in over the weekend, sending Bitcoin past $125,000 for the first time since August.

October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s stronger months, and the token is already up more than 10% since the start of the month.

Data from SoSoValue shows that as of October 6, total cumulative net inflows into U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs reached $61.26 billion, with total assets under management now at $169.54 billion, representing about 6.8% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, Ethereum spot ETFs have also benefited from the broader crypto rebound. As of October 6, they recorded $181.7 million in daily inflows and $14.6 billion in cumulative inflows, with total net assets now sitting at $32 billion, about 5.6% of Ethereum’s market capitalization.

Bitcoin Faces Short-Term Correction After Record Rally, Analysts Eye Key Support Levels

Bitcoin slipped 4.2% on Tuesday to around $122,000 after hitting an all-time high of $126,219 the previous day, pausing a week-long 12.5% surge. While the pullback sparked concerns of a deeper correction, derivatives data and institutional flows suggest the broader uptrend remains intact.

Bitcoin monthly futures continue to trade at an 8% annualized premium over spot prices, a level that reflects steady optimism without signs of speculative overheating. Analysts say this moderation helps reduce liquidation risk if prices fall further.

The rally that began after Bitcoin’s $109,000 retest in late September appears supported by genuine inflows, with bulls defending the $120,000 zone.

Bitcoin Balance on Exchanges Source: Glassnode

Exchange data reinforces that narrative. Glassnode reports Bitcoin balances on trading platforms have dropped to a five-year low of 2.38 million BTC, down from 2.99 million a month earlier, indicating ongoing accumulation.

The firm also identifies strong support near $117,000, where around 190,000 BTC last changed hands.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures stands at $72 billion, slightly lower on the day but still showing deep market participation. Meanwhile, VanEck analysts project Bitcoin could eventually capture half of gold’s market capitalization, potentially reaching $644,000 per coin.

Technically, Bitcoin is testing key support near its 200-day exponential moving average around $122,900. Analyst Ted Pillow noted that momentum has weakened after the failure to hold above $125,000.

A close below $122,900 could trigger a pullback toward $121,000, while a rebound above $125,500 would restore bullish momentum.

Short-term charts show Bitcoin consolidating between a seller zone at $123,000–$125,000 and a strong buyer zone near $112,000–$114,000. Multiple rejections around the upper band suggest short-term exhaustion, though the broader structure remains bullish.

Source: TradingView

Market analysts say a correction toward $118,000 would be a “healthy retracement” within Bitcoin’s larger uptrend, a phase that could reset leverage and prepare the market for another leg higher.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$121,619
2.51 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,403,239,839,813
7.8
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Enjoy Second-Highest Weekly Inflows To Date
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-06 05:40:26
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled $2.25B in 4 Days — Here Are the Top 3 Leaders
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-03 09:53:29
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors