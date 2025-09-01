Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: Tether Cancels Shutdown on BCH Chain – Big Updates Coming Soon?

Tether has confirmed it won't be freezing USDT on the Bitcoin Cash blockchain: how bullish is this for the Bitcoin Cash price prediction?

The Bitcoin Cash price prediction has taken a more positive turn after Tether reversed its earlier decision to fully discontinue USDT operations on the Bitcoin Cash blockchain.

Tether had initially announced plans to phase out USDT support across five blockchains – including Bitcoin Cash – with redemptions set to end by September 1.

However, in a surprise update, Tether confirmed it will no longer freeze transfers on these networks, though it will still halt new issuance and redemptions.

This shift offers a more favorable outlook for Bitcoin Cash, preserving long-term utility and easing fears of liquidity loss.

Writing on its website, Tether announced that it has heeded “feedback” from the users and communities of the affected blockchains, and that it has therefore decided it “will not freeze the smart contracts on these networks.”

What this means is that users of USDT on Bitcoin Cash (or Omni Layer, Kusama, EOS and Algorand) can still transfer the stablecoin within their blockchain and to other chains, but that Tether itself will not be supporting new issuance or on-chain redemptions.

Explaining this move, Tether wrote that it aligns with the firm’s “broader strategy, which remains centered on expanding support for ecosystems with the strongest developer activity, scalability, and user demand.”

As such, the latest update is arguably not a major win for Bitcoin Cash, which has not performed well today.

And if we turn to its chart, it’s clear that the token may still decline a little further before recovering in a concerted way.

Source: TradingView

Its relative strength index (yellow) has recently dipped below 50, yet it may need to drop to 30 or even lower before the coin tempts buyers to return.

The same applies to the coin’s MACD (orange, blue), which turned negative a few days ago, yet recent history suggests that it will also have to fall lower before things really change.

In the longer term, it doesn’t help that there’s no standalone Bitcoin Cash ETF in the works, as there is for Litecoin and Dogecoin, two other major alts derived from Bitcoin.

Bought some $BCH spot @ $540.



– 128 days of slow diagonal grind up

– moments of strength in recent months

– decent ABC pullback from highs

– boomer coin, boom mcap @ $10B

– break above $650-$700 and clear skies



I might be delusional, but feel like something is brewing. pic.twitter.com/5Lib73Mgnk — alec (@alecTrading) August 30, 2025

However, this could change once the current batch of applications gains approval, paving the way for more filings.

In such a context, Bitcoin Cash could climb back to $800 by December, while it could start 2026 close to $1,000.

