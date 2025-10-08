Bit Digital Ethereum Treasury Soars to $675M, Cementing Spot as Top 6 Holder

Bit Digital turns debt into validators: $150M in notes for 31,057 ETH lifts its treasury near $675M and crowns Sam Tabar’s pivot from rigs to staking as a top public ETH holder.

Bit Digital’s Ethereum holdings have surged to roughly $675 million, securing its place among the top six institutional Ethereum treasuries globally.

The Nasdaq-listed crypto infrastructure firm announced that it purchased an additional 31,057 ETH using proceeds from a recently completed $150 million convertible notes offering.

Bit Digital Grows Ethereum Treasury 50% as Firm Reinvents Itself as ETH Staking Company

Following the transaction, Bit Digital now holds approximately 150,244 ETH. The purchase marks the latest step in the company’s ongoing pivot from Bitcoin mining to a full-fledged Ethereum-focused operation.

The firm said the deal was structured to expand its ETH treasury in a cost-effective way, while boosting net asset value (NAV) per share.

The convertible notes were priced at $4.16 per share, representing an 8.2% premium to Bit Digital’s estimated mark-to-market NAV of $3.84 at the time of pricing.

According to the company, several major crypto-focused investors, including Kraken Financial, Jump Trading Credit, and Jane Street Capital, participated in the offering.

Chief Executive Officer Sam Tabar said the transaction reflects the company’s commitment to long-term value creation.

“This purchase demonstrates our commitment to building shareholder value by financing ETH accumulation on terms that are accretive to NAV per share,” Tabar said.

He added that Bit Digital views Ethereum as “foundational to digital financial infrastructure” and considers current prices a compelling long-term entry point.

The latest acquisition follows a series of fundraising rounds aimed at growing the company’s Ethereum position. In July, Bit Digital raised $67.3 million through a direct offering of 22 million ordinary shares priced at $3.06 each.

The offering, managed by B. Riley Securities, was also dedicated to ETH purchases. Earlier that month, the firm completed a $163 million equity raise, further reinforcing its strategy to become a “pure play” Ethereum staking and treasury company.

Bit Digital’s shift toward Ethereum marks a major departure from its origins as a Bitcoin mining firm. The company began accumulating ETH and building staking infrastructure in 2022.

By early July, it held around 100,603 ETH valued at $301 million. After several funding rounds and conversions from Bitcoin, its treasury has since grown by nearly 50%.

The company’s latest financial filings show a sharp drop in Bitcoin-related revenue, down 64% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, as it phases out mining operations.

Bit Digital now generates income through validator operations, custody solutions, and yield optimization, with a majority stake in AI-focused firm WhiteFiber contributing to its broader digital asset portfolio.

According to data from on-chain tracking firm SΞR Entities, Bit Digital now ranks among the six largest Ethereum holders globally, with over 150,000 ETH, placing it behind entities such as Bitmine Immersion Tech and SharpLink Gaming.

Corporate Ethereum Treasuries Surge as Spot ETFs Draw Strong Inflows

October is looking to become another strong month for Ethereum investment vehicles, with U.S.-listed spot Ether ETFs recording $621.4 million in net inflows, more than double September’s $285.7 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Although below August’s record $3.9 billion, the figures point to sustained institutional demand for Ethereum exposure.

Among corporate holders, SharpLink Gaming has emerged as one of the most aggressive accumulators. The Nasdaq-listed firm disclosed it now holds 839,000 ETH with no debt on its balance sheet.

SharpLink’s unrealized profit now surpasses $900M since launching the ETH treasury strategy on June 2, 2025.



During that time, ETH concentration doubled, making every share more valuable.



Launched in June, its Ethereum treasury strategy has generated over $900 million in unrealized gains, while the company has doubled its ETH concentration over four months.

SharpLink also plans to tokenize its common stock (SBET) on Ethereum and stake part of its holdings on Linea, a Layer 2 network developed by Consensys.

Bitmine continues to dominate the corporate ETH landscape. In September, the firm purchased $69 million worth of ETH through Galaxy Digital, raising its total holdings to around 1.95 million ETH valued at $8.66 billion,nearly 2% of Ethereum’s circulating supply.

Blockchain data showed Galaxy settling 15,427 ETH to Bitmine in coordinated transfers following earlier large-scale acquisitions totaling more than $559 million that month.

Other major players are also expanding exposure. Ether Machine added 150,000 ETH in August, bringing total holdings to 495,362 ETH worth roughly $2.16 billion.

The company has since filed a draft registration statement with the U.S. SEC for a merger with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Dynamix Corporation, expected to close in the fourth quarter pending shareholder approval.

Ethereum (ETH) last traded around $4,504, up 5.2% over the past week but still 8.9% below its all-time high of $4,946.