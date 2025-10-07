BTC $124,685.05 -0.25%
ETH $4,747.96 1.66%
SOL $231.10 -1.71%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.99%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.88%
DOGE $0.26 0.05%
XRP $2.97 -1.19%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Institutions and ETFs Now Hold 12.5M ETH, Over 10% of Ethereum Supply

ETFs Ethereum Ethereum ETF
Corporate treasuries hold about 5.66 million ETH (4.68% of supply), while spot Ethereum ETFs have amassed another 6.81 million ETH (5.63%).
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Institutions and ETFs Now Hold 12.5M ETH, Over 10% of Ethereum Supply

Institutional demand for Ethereum is hitting new highs, with treasury firms and exchange-traded funds now holding over 12.48 million ETH, roughly 10.31% of the network’s total supply.

Key Takeaways:

  • Institutions and ETFs now hold over 12.48 million ETH, marking a major shift toward Ethereum as a treasury asset.
  • Spot Ether ETFs saw $621 million in inflows in October, more than doubling the previous month.
  • SharpLink has amassed 839,000 ETH and plans to stake on Ethereum’s Linea network for added yield.

According to data from StrategicETHReserve, corporate treasuries hold about 5.66 million ETH (4.68% of supply), while spot Ethereum ETFs have amassed another 6.81 million ETH (5.63%).

The figures underscore a growing shift among institutions toward Ethereum as a productive asset, mirroring the corporate Bitcoin accumulation trend seen in recent years.

Spot Ether ETF Inflows Hit $621M in October, Doubling September’s Total

October saw US-listed spot Ether ETFs record net inflows of $621.4 million, more than doubling September’s $285.7 million, per SoSoValue.

In August, inflows peaked at $3.9 billion, suggesting a sustained appetite for Ethereum exposure.

One standout example is SharpLink Gaming, which revealed this week it now holds 839,000 ETH with no debt on its balance sheet.

The company, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SBET, launched its ETH treasury strategy in June and has seen its unrealized profits soar past $900 million since then.

SharpLink said it has doubled its ETH concentration over the past four months.

“This is the power of a productive and yield-bearing asset like ETH,” the company wrote in a post on X.

Beyond holding ETH, SharpLink is also preparing to tokenize its common stock (SBET) on Ethereum and has plans to stake part of its holdings on Linea, Ethereum’s Layer 2 network developed by Consensys.

Joseph Lubin, chairman of SharpLink and founder of Consensys, said Linea could offer attractive risk-adjusted yields for institutions.

“SharpLink is going to continue to accumulate [ether],” Lubin said, adding that staking on Linea could make it “the best place to deploy your ether at Layer 2.”

XWIN Finance: $10K Ethereum Is a Liquidity-Driven Possibility

Crypto hedge fund XWIN Finance argues that Ethereum could realistically reach $10,000 this cycle, driven by macro liquidity trends.

As global M2 money supply hits record highs and ETH exchange reserves decline sharply, analysts say Ethereum is entering a “revaluation phase” similar to Bitcoin’s rally pattern during past liquidity surges.

While Bitcoin has already surged over 130% since 2022 in response to M2 expansion, Ethereum has lagged with only a 15% gain.

However, ETH exchange reserves have dropped by over 25% since 2022, and negative netflows signal that coins are being locked in staking or cold wallets, reducing sell pressure. Institutional demand is also picking up, with the Coinbase Premium Index turning positive.

Historically, ETH outperforms once Bitcoin dominance falls below 60%, often triggering capital rotation into altcoins.

With early indicators resembling the 2020–2021 cycle, XWIN believes that 2025 could be Ethereum’s breakout year, with $10K driven by structural liquidity.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, also believes that $10,000 Ethereum by the end of 2025 seems well within reach.

In a July blog post, Hayes laid out his thesis, tying the potential price surge to US President Donald Trump’s economic policies and what he describes as a shift to a wartime economy.

Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,748
1.66 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,502,088,139,549
10.22
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Can ETH Become the Next Value Haven? Siton Mining Launches ETH Contracts, Ushering in a New Era
2025-10-07 13:56:29
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: New All-Time High Hits as Telegram Billionaire Says $1M BTC Is Coming
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-07 13:19:33
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors