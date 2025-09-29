BTC $114,158.16 3.40%
Binance Rolls Out Crypto-as-a-Service – Internalized Trading, Custody, Compliance

Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Last updated: 
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), a white-label infrastructure solution designed to help regulated financial institutions and brokerages integrate crypto trading for their clients.

The pilot program will open on September 30, with early access offered to a select group of banks and financial firms. Broader availability is expected later in the year.

The CaaS platform provides institutions with back-end trading, custody, settlement, and compliance tools while allowing them to retain full control of their front-end systems, brand, and client relationships.

Binance says the offering reduces the cost and complexity of building crypto capabilities in-house while providing access to its global spot and futures markets.

Key Features of the Platform

Binance explains that one of the core features is internalised trading, which allows institutions to match client orders within their own network where best-price conditions are available.

If internal liquidity is insufficient, trades can be routed to Binance’s global order books for execution. This dual structure seeks to provide flexibility while maintaining access to deep market liquidity.

The platform will also offer a management dashboard designed for institutions. This tool provides real-time insights into client onboarding, asset flows, trading volumes, and commission structures, with API connectivity for integration into existing systems.

Custody and compliance functions are integrated into the platform. These include asset segregation, unique deposit addresses, and settlement tools, along with APIs for know-your-customer (KYC) and transaction monitoring. Binance states that these features are intended to support regulatory requirements across jurisdictions.

Context and Institutional Demand

The launch comes at a time of increasing institutional interest in digital assets, with banks and asset managers seeking ways to offer exposure to cryptocurrencies while managing regulatory and operational risks.

While some financial institutions have chosen to build proprietary systems, white-label solutions like CaaS present an alternative by outsourcing infrastructure to established service providers.

Catherine Chen, head of VIP and institutional at Binance, notes that demand for digital assets among traditional finance is accelerating, while acknowledging the challenges of in-house development. The service, she said, is intended to lower barriers to entry for institutions and expand access to crypto markets.

Next Steps

The CaaS pilot phase will initially be limited to licensed banks, brokerages, and exchanges that meet Binance’s scale requirements. The company has not yet disclosed the number or identity of institutions participating in early access.

If adopted widely, the platform could provide a path for more traditional financial players to offer crypto services under their own brands while relying on shared infrastructure.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
