Binance Finalizes Gopax Acquisition After Two-Year Regulatory Delay

The approval follows Binance’s $4.3 billion U.S. settlement, which eased South Korea’s AML concerns.

Binance has officially completed its acquisition of South Korean crypto exchange Gopax, marking its return to the country’s market after a two-year regulatory holdup.

Key Takeaways: Binance has received final regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of South Korean exchange Gopax after a two-year delay.

The acquisition allows Binance to re-enter South Korea’s market and resolve Gopax’s $47 million liquidity crisis.

The move comes after South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) approved changes in Gopax’s executive structure, according to a report by local outlet MK.

Gopax Filed Ownership Change Request After Binance’s Takeover in 2023

Gopax first submitted its request in February 2023, shortly after Binance secured a 67% majority stake in the platform.

However, the approval faced repeated delays as regulators cited concerns over anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, particularly following Binance’s legal battles in the United States.

In 2023, Binance faced lawsuits from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice for unregistered operations and AML violations.

The exchange later reached a settlement, paying $4.3 billion in penalties and implementing stricter compliance measures.

Observers believe that this resolution played a key role in easing South Korea’s regulatory hesitations.

The FIU’s approval now paves the way for Binance’s re-entry into the Korean market, which it exited in 2021 amid tightening crypto rules.

Gopax is one of only five domestic exchanges permitted to handle cash-to-crypto transactions, a regulatory status that requires robust KYC and AML systems.

Whereas Gopax is one of the central exchanges severely damaged by @FTX_Official's collapse, @Binance used IRI to invest in #Gopax.



With #Binance's investment, @GOPAX_kr will resume the customer withdrawal of deposited assets, including interests. pic.twitter.com/IVPx57Y20l — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) February 7, 2023

The acquisition also ties back to Gopax’s 2023 liquidity crisis. The exchange faced severe withdrawal issues when its DeFi partner, Genesis Global Capital, halted withdrawals and later filed for bankruptcy following the FTX collapse.

Roughly $47 million in customer funds tied to Gopax’s GoFi deposit product were frozen as a result.

Binance’s takeover was initially framed as a rescue effort, with the company pledging to inject funds and help affected users recover their losses.

With regulatory approval finally granted, Binance appears ready to restore operations and rebuild investor trust in South Korea’s tightly regulated crypto landscape.

As reported earlier this week, South Korean regulators reopened their review of Binance’s acquisition of Gopax, suggesting that the world’s largest crypto exchange could soon re-enter the country.

South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services

In August, South Korea’s financial regulator moved to rein in risky lending practices in the digital asset sector, ordering local exchanges to suspend all crypto lending services until a proper regulatory framework is established.

The crackdown came amid South Korea’s broader pivot toward regulated crypto adoption. Authorities are lifting restrictions on institutional trading and preparing to approve the country’s first spot crypto ETFs.

President Lee Jae Myung’s administration is also working on a stablecoin framework pegged to the Korean won, signaling a more open approach to digital finance despite the latest curbs.

More recently, Dunamu, the operator of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, unveiled a new custody service aimed at corporate and institutional clients, as regulatory green lights for virtual asset investments spark growing demand for secure storage solutions.

The service stores all deposited digital assets in cold wallets, entirely offline and insulated from internet-based threats, to shield holdings from cyberattacks and other external breaches.