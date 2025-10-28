Binance Coin Price Prediction: Is BNB About to Pump as Anonymous Fans Unveil Golden CZ Statue in Washington Today?

Trump pardons CZ and fans unveil golden statue in his honor - Binance Coin price prediction turns bullish as relationship with the U.S. improves.

A statue of the founder of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, will be exhibited in Washington this week, after this iconic individual received President Trump’s pardon. The move could favor a bullish Binance Coin price prediction , and here’s why.

“It wasn’t a crime, that he was persecuted by the Biden administration, and so, I gave him a pardon at the request of a lot of very good people,” President Trump commented on the matter.

A group of four people funded this initiative, which cost around $50,000. It took them around four weeks to print it by using dense foam.

CZ paid a $4.3 billion penalty after pleading guilty to facilitating money-laundering activities through the trading platform he founded.

The timing for the release of this statue is impeccable, as Binance Coin recently reached a new all-time high and is the top-performing token in the top 5 with year-to-date gains of 62%.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB’s 200D EMA is The Key Support to Watch

Binance Coin has retreated by 1.9% in the past 24 hours, but trading volumes have subsided lately, meaning that the selling pressure is relatively weak.

The token is nearing a key support at around $1,190, from which it dropped a couple of times in the past. Technical indicators favor a bullish mid-term outlook as the price has climbed above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

As long as this key support holds, the price action would favor a bullish Binance Coin price prediction with a target set at $1,300 again.

CZ’s pardon could open up the door for Binance to further expand its footprint in the U.S. market, as President Trump continues to solidify his image as a pro-crypto figure.

