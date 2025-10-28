BTC $115,599.34 0.49%
ETH $4,143.39 -0.55%
SOL $201.43 0.55%
PEPE $0.0000072 0.83%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.01%
DOGE $0.20 -0.94%
XRP $2.64 -0.59%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Binance Coin Price Prediction: Is BNB About to Pump as Anonymous Fans Unveil Golden CZ Statue in Washington Today?

Binance BNB Chain CZ
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Trump pardons CZ and fans unveil golden statue in his honor - Binance Coin price prediction turns bullish as relationship with the U.S. improves.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761655194-binance-coin-price-prediction

A statue of the founder of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, will be exhibited in Washington this week, after this iconic individual received President Trump’s pardon. The move could favor a bullish Binance Coin price prediction, and here’s why.

“It wasn’t a crime, that he was persecuted by the Biden administration, and so, I gave him a pardon at the request of a lot of very good people,” President Trump commented on the matter.

A group of four people funded this initiative, which cost around $50,000. It took them around four weeks to print it by using dense foam.

CZ paid a $4.3 billion penalty after pleading guilty to facilitating money-laundering activities through the trading platform he founded.

The timing for the release of this statue is impeccable, as Binance Coin recently reached a new all-time high and is the top-performing token in the top 5 with year-to-date gains of 62%.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB’s 200D EMA is The Key Support to Watch

Binance Coin has retreated by 1.9% in the past 24 hours, but trading volumes have subsided lately, meaning that the selling pressure is relatively weak.

bnb price chart

The token is nearing a key support at around $1,190, from which it dropped a couple of times in the past. Technical indicators favor a bullish mid-term outlook as the price has climbed above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

As long as this key support holds, the price action would favor a bullish Binance Coin price prediction with a target set at $1,300 again.

CZ’s pardon could open up the door for Binance to further expand its footprint in the U.S. market, as President Trump continues to solidify his image as a pro-crypto figure.

Meanwhile, early presales could offer the biggest upside as altcoin season resumes. A Bitcoin layer-two scaling solution called Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) stands out from the crowd, as this project aims to overcome the hurdles that have prevented Bitcoin’s DeFi ecosystem from growing further.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Raises $25M to Kickstart a New Era for BTCFi

BTC holders will soon have the chance to earn yield, stake, and lend their tokens safely with the launch of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

bitcoin hyper crypto presale

This protocol designates a Bitcoin wallet to receive BTC tokens, and mints the corresponding amount on the Hyper L2 with the help of the Hyper Bridge.

Once in there, BTC holders can access a suit of DeFi projects, payment platforms, and meme coins built on the Hyper ecosystem.

This will unlock trillions of dollars in untapped value within the Bitcoin ecosystem, and $HYPER will experience a spike in demand once top wallets and exchanges embrace the L2.

To buy $HYPER before its next price increase, head to the Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You could either swap USDT or SOL for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $HYPER here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Targets $124K as Trade Optimism and Institutional Demand Fuel Rally
2025-10-27 22:11:36
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
BNB
BNB
$1,143
0.13 %
BNB

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,074,612,091,537
5.48
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Targets $124K as Trade Optimism and Institutional Demand Fuel Rally
2025-10-27 22:11:36
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
US Crypto Bill Has Until February Before It’s “Dead,” Top Senator Warns
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-28 14:01:39
Altcoin News
Crypto PACs Build $263M War Chest Ahead of 2026 US Midterm Elections
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-28 13:19:26
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors