BTC $120,859.45 -3.84%
ETH $4,466.14 -5.24%
SOL $222.58 -5.63%
PEPE $0.0000095 -7.04%
SHIB $0.000012 -5.71%
DOGE $0.24 -7.27%
XRP $2.87 -5.47%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Price Smashes Past All-Time High – Can it Overtake Ethereum?

Binance Coin BNB Chain Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
BNB smashes past $1,295 ATH – Binance Coin price prediction now targets $2,000 as traders wonder if it can flip Ethereum.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1759836967-binance-price-prediction

BNB has just smashed through the $1,295 mark, setting a new all-time high and sparking fresh interest in a bullish BNB Coin price prediction.

Up 84% year-to-date, it’s now the top-performing crypto among the top five, outpacing both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

bnb coin flips xrp

In the past 24 hours, trading volume has surged by 55%, as FOMO begins to take hold.

The latest rally has pushed BNB past XRP and Tether, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $179 billion.

While still behind Ethereum’s $566 billion valuation, the 44% performance gap shows that BNB is gaining serious ground this cycle.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: $2,000 Target Possible After Breaking Out of Rising Wedge

BNB Coin has been going up for five days in a row and has closed the past 10 out of 12 sessions with gains.

binance coin price chart

On the daily chart, BNB’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surged to 84, entering extreme overbought territory and signaling that a short-term pullback could be on the horizon.

Buyers may have gotten ahead of themselves, but long-term momentum remains strong.

A move toward $2,000 is still on the table, especially given its psychological importance and potential as the next major milestone.

On the downside, $1,000 stands out as critical support, aligning with both a previous resistance level and BNB’s former trend line.

Even if BNB hits $2,000, it won’t overtake Ethereum just yet – but it would bring the two closer than ever, making that flippening feel less like fantasy and more like a matter of time.

While BNB grabs headlines, the real opportunities might lie elsewhere.

As altcoin season kicks into full gear, meme coins and early-stage presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are catching fire, offering higher upside potential as traders hunt for the next 10X breakout.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Embraces ‘Up Only’ Culture as Bull Market Rages On

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a rare chance to get in early on a meme coin before it lists on exchanges – while the price is still low and the hype is just kicking off.

This isn’t just another token with a dog on it.

$MAXI fuses meme culture with high-octane trading energy, creating a movement where everyday traders take on whales in a no-rules arena.

With a jacked Doge mascot fueled by caffeine and 1000x leverage, Maxi Doge is for those who chase pumps, embrace chaos, and never back down.

The presale is live, and the window to get in before the masses is closing fast.

maxi doge presale

Within just a few weeks of its launch, the presale raced past the $2 million mark, underscoring the market’s persistent interest in dog-themed tokens like Maxi.

Holding $MAXI gives users access to a thriving community of like-minded traders who regularly share ideas, market insights, and strategies to chase the biggest returns.

The project also allocates 25% of the presale’s proceeds to the Maxi Fund to execute high-risk, high-reward plays with up to 1000X leverage to fuel partnership campaigns.

To buy $MAXI, simply visit the Maxi Doge website and link up your favorite Ethereum-compatible wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Buy $MAXI Here.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
BNB
BNB
$1,276
4.36 %
BNB

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,375,938,933,485
7.13
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Historic Pattern Flashes Again – Is ADA About to Explode Like It Did Last Bull Run?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-07 18:53:44
Press Releases
Whales’ Massive Buying Spree Continues as Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to $22M
2025-10-07 17:59:02
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors