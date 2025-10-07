Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Price Smashes Past All-Time High – Can it Overtake Ethereum?

BNB smashes past $1,295 ATH – Binance Coin price prediction now targets $2,000 as traders wonder if it can flip Ethereum.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

BNB has just smashed through the $1,295 mark, setting a new all-time high and sparking fresh interest in a bullish BNB Coin price prediction.

Up 84% year-to-date, it’s now the top-performing crypto among the top five, outpacing both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In the past 24 hours, trading volume has surged by 55%, as FOMO begins to take hold.

The latest rally has pushed BNB past XRP and Tether, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $179 billion.

While still behind Ethereum’s $566 billion valuation, the 44% performance gap shows that BNB is gaining serious ground this cycle.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: $2,000 Target Possible After Breaking Out of Rising Wedge

BNB Coin has been going up for five days in a row and has closed the past 10 out of 12 sessions with gains.

On the daily chart, BNB’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surged to 84, entering extreme overbought territory and signaling that a short-term pullback could be on the horizon.

Buyers may have gotten ahead of themselves, but long-term momentum remains strong.

A move toward $2,000 is still on the table, especially given its psychological importance and potential as the next major milestone.

On the downside, $1,000 stands out as critical support, aligning with both a previous resistance level and BNB’s former trend line.

Even if BNB hits $2,000, it won’t overtake Ethereum just yet – but it would bring the two closer than ever, making that flippening feel less like fantasy and more like a matter of time.

