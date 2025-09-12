Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Explodes After Shocking Wall Street Partnership – The BlackRock of Crypto?

BNB smashes $906 ATH after Franklin Templeton deal – Binance Coin price prediction now targets $1,500 with Wall Street backing.

Binance and U.S. asset management giant Franklin Templeton have signed a landmark agreement to explore new blockchain and TradFi use cases. This development has lifted sentiment and supports a bullish Binance Coin price prediction, helping push BNB to a new all-time high.

In a press release issued Wednesday, executives from both firms emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership, though details on the specific projects remain under wraps.

Today, Franklin Templeton announced a wide-ranging partnership with @binance.



Learn more: https://t.co/2m0VrXSt9p pic.twitter.com/pc1p4rt57c — Franklin Templeton Digital Assets (@FTDA_US) September 10, 2025

Rather than disclosing project specifics, the companies outlined the broader scope of their partnership, stating:

“The goal is to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors by bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility to capital markets – with competitive yield generation and settlement efficiency.”

The market responded quickly. Shortly after the announcement, BNB surged to a new all-time high of $906.12, according to CoinMarketCap, while 24-hour trading volume jumped 64%.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Eyes $1,500 as Ecosystem Growth Programs Favor Bullish Outlook

The core focus of the Binance–Franklin Templeton partnership is tokenization.

Franklin Templeton may soon move to tokenize its wide range of ETFs and investment vehicles, giving Binance users direct access through the exchange.

This initiative would drive higher adoption of the Binance Smart Chain, with Binance Coin (BNB) positioned as the key beneficiary powering the underlying infrastructure.

On the technical side, the daily chart highlights two key support zones to monitor in the event of a pullback – $830 and $740.

While a drop isn’t guaranteed, bullish momentum is clearly building, and any dip toward these levels could offer a compelling opportunity to accumulate BNB at a relative discount.

