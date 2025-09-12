BTC $115,591.45 1.50%
ETH $4,513.51 3.14%
SOL $232.94 4.23%
PEPE $0.000010 1.37%
SHIB $0.000013 2.87%
DOGE $0.26 5.59%
XRP $3.04 1.79%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Explodes After Shocking Wall Street Partnership – The BlackRock of Crypto?

Binance Binance Coin Franklin Templeton
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
BNB smashes $906 ATH after Franklin Templeton deal – Binance Coin price prediction now targets $1,500 with Wall Street backing.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1757590919-binance-coin-price-prediction

Binance and U.S. asset management giant Franklin Templeton have signed a landmark agreement to explore new blockchain and TradFi use cases. This development has lifted sentiment and supports a bullish Binance Coin price prediction, helping push BNB to a new all-time high.

In a press release issued Wednesday, executives from both firms emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership, though details on the specific projects remain under wraps.

Rather than disclosing project specifics, the companies outlined the broader scope of their partnership, stating:

“The goal is to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors by bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility to capital markets – with competitive yield generation and settlement efficiency.”

The market responded quickly. Shortly after the announcement, BNB surged to a new all-time high of $906.12, according to CoinMarketCap, while 24-hour trading volume jumped 64%.

Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Eyes $1,500 as Ecosystem Growth Programs Favor Bullish Outlook

The core focus of the Binance–Franklin Templeton partnership is tokenization.

Franklin Templeton may soon move to tokenize its wide range of ETFs and investment vehicles, giving Binance users direct access through the exchange.

binance coin price prediction

This initiative would drive higher adoption of the Binance Smart Chain, with Binance Coin (BNB) positioned as the key beneficiary powering the underlying infrastructure.

On the technical side, the daily chart highlights two key support zones to monitor in the event of a pullback – $830 and $740.

While a drop isn’t guaranteed, bullish momentum is clearly building, and any dip toward these levels could offer a compelling opportunity to accumulate BNB at a relative discount.

At the same time, the best crypto presales of the year – like Best Wallet ($BEST) – are gaining traction among early investors, with the potential to outperform even top-tier tokens as altcoin season accelerates.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Rockets Past $15M as Hype Builds Around Its All-in-One App

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) isn’t just another coin – it’s the engine that powers one of the fastest-growing crypto apps out there.

Holders score perks like lower swap fees, first dibs on new features, and VIP access to the juiciest presales before the masses pile in.

best wallet crypto presale

The Best Wallet app itself is already winning big with users, boasting top ratings on iOS and Android while supporting 60+ blockchains.

With adoption climbing and more features coming, demand for $BEST could go parabolic.

Early presale buyers are grabbing tokens at a steep discount before the next wave of growth kicks in.

To get involved, simply head to the Best Wallet Token website and connect your wallet (such as Best Wallet),

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
2025-09-09 16:53:13
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Millionaire Crypto Trader Predicts Parabolic Meme Coin Boom – $1 Just the Start for SHIB?
2025-09-11 18:34:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Shiba Inu
SHIB
$0.0000
2.87 %
Shiba Inu

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.39
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
2025-09-09 16:53:13
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Millionaire Crypto Trader Predicts Parabolic Meme Coin Boom – $1 Just the Start for SHIB?
2025-09-11 18:34:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB Explodes After Shocking Wall Street Partnership – The BlackRock of Crypto?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-12 01:02:15
Blockchain News
Upbit Goes on Coin Listing Spree as Bithumb Claws Back Market Share
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-11 23:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors