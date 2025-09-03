Best New Crypto to Buy Today – 3 September

These are the best new crypto to buy as the market gets ready for a big end-of-year bull rally.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Here’s our roundup of the three best new crypto buys today, as a resurgent Bitcoin (BTC) helps push the market back towards a total cap of $4 trillion.

BTC has led the way with a 2% gain in the past 24 hours, while major alts such as XRP, SOL, and DOGE have posted similar—or bigger—percentages.

But as the market recovers from a poor end to August, there are several newer tokens that are showing the potential for big rallies towards the end of the year.

These are PEPENODE, Maxi Doge (MAXI) and Snorter (SNORT), which lay claim to being some of the best meme coins in the market right now.

Best New Crypto to Buy Today – 3 September

PEPENODE (PEPENODE)

One of the newest presale coins in the market, the Ethereum-based PEPENODE, also happens to be one of the most unique and interesting.

It describes itself as a ‘mine-to-earn’ meme token, offering a staking system that gamifies the usually passive process of locking up—and earning from—tokens.

There's a weather warning in the mines…



It's calling for a massive PEPENODE storm. 🔥 ⛏https://t.co/FaKIaBoHfa pic.twitter.com/jq5vBLbsSz — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 3, 2025

Rather than simply depositing tokens, users get the chance to develop and grow their own virtual mining rigs, receiving rewards in proportion to the number of nodes in their rigs.

They can buy nodes using PEPENODE, and the more nodes they have, the more PEPENODE they stake.

This concept will encourage more participation and engagement, helping PEPENODE to grow over time, while also stoking demand for the token.

It has also proven effective in attracting investment in its presale, which has now raised over $500,000, despite launching only last month.

Investors can get in early by going to the PEPENODE website, where they can join the coin’s presale.

PEPENODE is currently selling at $0.0010407, although this will rise every few days until the sale ends.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Another one of the best new cryptos around at the moment, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is a Dogecoin-themed token that has now raised just over $1.7 million in its ongoing sale.

It has styled itself as a mega-bullish version of DOGE, with its memes and community focused on pushing trading to the limits.

Declaring that it ‘trades on 1000x leverage,’ it’s currently in the process of building an online community of investors and supporters.

It has set up its own Discord and Telegram channels, where community members will have the chance to participate in trading competitions.

They’ll earn rewards if they perform well enough, while the coin’s channels will also serve as a venue for sharing tips and strategies.

This arguably gives Maxi Doge an edge over other new meme coins that lack an accompanying community, since coins without an army of supporters can often fall quickly by the wayside.

At the same time, Maxi Doge will be committing 25% of its overall supply (of 150.24 billion MAXI) to a Maxi Fund, which it will use to finance new partnerships and campaigns.

The idea is to keep Maxi Doge in the public eye as much as possible, thereby growing its community and boosting its price.

To join its presale, investors can visit the Maxi Doge website, where MAXI currently costs $0.0002555.

Snorter (SNORT)

Having opened its presale a couple of months ago, Snorter (SNORT) is a trading bot that has now raised over $3.6 million.

This is a big sign of interest and confidence in the new project, which is developing an automated sniping bot that will help traders keep one step ahead of the market.

Snorter left Earth. Green candles only visible from orbit. pic.twitter.com/u8tNd7HxNL — Snorter (@SnorterToken) September 3, 2025

By scanning market data for signs of incoming surges, it can make buys on behalf of users before a token rallies, while also doing the opposite for tokens on the way down.

It also offers other useful features, including copy trading (of whales and smart money), atomic swaps, limit orders, and protection against potential scams.

Such functionality promises to make Snorter one of the most complete trading bots in the market, with its native token SNORT necessary to gain access to its tools.

As such, SNORT is likely to attract lots of demand, which is why it’s one of the best new crypto to buy right now.

Newcomers to the coin can join its sale by going to the Snorter website and connecting a compatible wallet, such as Best Wallet or MetaMask.

SNORT is available at $0.1033, but this price will rise again in just under two days.