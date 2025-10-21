Best Crypto to Buy Now, October 21 – XRP, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin

The crypto remains in a holding pattern, waiting for a new catalyst to trigger its next major move. Despite recent declines, many analysts suggest these pullbacks are setting the stage for the biggest bull run the sector has ever seen

At the start of October, Bitcoin surged to a record-breaking $126,080, igniting a rapid flow of capital into leading altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which had already been on record-setting runs throughout the past year.

However, that wave of optimism quickly faded. Markets slumped following Donald Trump’s declaration of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, sparking a sharp sell-off across digital assets. Investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming FOMC meeting.

Still, many experts see the downturn as a constructive correction, one that’s purging excessive leverage and weak hands before the next leg higher.

Below are several altcoins to watch as they stand to gain the most should the market enter its final major bull cycle before widespread adoption.

Ripple (XRP): Positioned to Dominate 2025’s Global Payments Market

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) token powers a fast and cost-efficient international payment network that continues to challenge legacy transfer systems such as SWIFT.

Backed by partnerships with top-tier U.S. financial firms and support from the UN Capital Development Fund, XRP has climbed to third place by market capitalization, exceeding $149.4 billion. The launch of Ripple’s new dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, further underscores the company’s push into the booming stablecoin segment.

Over the past twelve months, XRP has soared 359%, reaching a seven-year peak of $3.65 in mid-July, far outperforming Bitcoin’s 67% gain during the same period. With a Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 42 and a price slowly converging with its 30-day moving average, XRP could be poised for renewed upside momentum.

Chart patterns reveal two bullish flag formations dating back to the summer, suggesting more growth potential if ETF approvals materialize by mid-October. Should the U.S. Congress pass comprehensive crypto regulations, some analysts believe XRP could rally toward the $5–$10 range.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): The Meme Coin Evolving Into a Utility Powerhouse

Since its debut in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become the world’s second-largest meme coin, boasting a market capitalization of over $6 billion.

Within the past 24 hours, SHIB has gained 1.4%, outperforming much of the meme coin sector, mirroring its predecessor Dogecoin’s resilience. Thanks to its size and expanding ecosystem, SHIB now trades more like a blue-chip crypto asset than a speculative token, currently priced around $0.00001043.

Technically, SHIB has established two bullish patterns over the past year: a descending wedge from November to March and a flag pattern since May. A breakout above $0.000022 could open the door to $0.00003 by late October, with potential targets between $0.00006 and $0.00009 if a major rally develops.

Unlike many meme tokens, SHIB’s utility continues to grow. Its ecosystem includes Shibarium, an Ethereum-based Layer-2 network built to reduce gas fees and boost transaction speeds, along with upcoming privacy tools aimed at expanding real-world use.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Coin Still Aiming for $1

Dogecoin ($DOGE), the pioneer of the meme coin movement, launched in 2013, maintains its status as the largest in the category with a $30 billion market cap and a loyal “Doge Army” community.

After gaining celebrity attention in 2021 from figures like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons, DOGE saw renewed excitement earlier this year amid speculation about a potential U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF. The token climbed above $0.25 in May but has since retraced to roughly $0.2038, although it rose 2% overnight amid a simultaneous 2% rise in crypto’s now-$3.86 trillion market cap.

Performing even better, the meme coin sector as a whole rose 4% overnight to $64.8 billion, with DOGE accounting for about half of that, making it one of the market’s more stable assets. Its price now tends to move in tandem with blue-chip cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

DOGE’s real-world adoption continues to grow: Tesla now accepts it for merchandise purchases, while PayPal and Revolut have integrated DOGE payments. Should positive regulatory shifts reignite investor optimism, DOGE could retest its 2021 high of $0.7316, or even surpass it, before the year’s end.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): 2025’s Most Ambitious Meme Coin Presale Fusing Innovation with Bitcoin Utility

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has emerged as one of 2025’s most buzzworthy presale tokens, combining the humor and hype of meme culture with the technological backbone of Bitcoin. It enhances the Bitcoin ecosystem by introducing a proprietary Layer-2 solution that enables ultra-fast, low-cost transactions.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER integrates features such as decentralized governance through a DAO, smart contract functionality, and a native meme coin bridge for seamless Bitcoin transfers. The presale has already raised more than $24.4 million, and analysts suggest early investors could see 10x or greater returns post-launch.

A recent Coinsult audit reported zero vulnerabilities, boosting investor confidence. HYPER tokens power all network activities, including staking, governance, and fees, and early adopters can earn up to 48% APY through staking rewards.

Bitcoin is going HYPER. This may be the next major breakout project.

