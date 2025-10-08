Best Crypto to Buy Now 8 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Zcash

This month the only way is up, according to bulls. Find out why XRP, Binance Coin and Zcash are the best crypto to buy right now.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin may have reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,080 yesterday, pulling up the entire crypto market by its bootstraps, but capital is swiftly rotating into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have already achieved record valuations this year.

As US regulators begin drafting regulation ahead of what could be crypto’s last bull run before global adoption, traders are increasingly focusing on XRP, Binance Coin, and Zcash, viewing them as leading candidates for the next significant breakout.

Ripple (XRP): Top Cross-Border Payments Solution and Leading Altcoin of 2025

XRP ($XRP) is the token of a lightning-fast and cheap payments-focused blockchain, positioning itself as a direct rival to legacy systems like SWIFT. Attention from the UN Capital Development Fund and partnerships with several U.S. banking institutions have given it a higher profile, helping it to become the third largest coin with a market cap of over $172 billion.

The introduction of RLUSD, Ripple’s new USD-pegged stablecoin, underscores the company’s ambition to dominate the rapidly expanding stablecoin sector.

Over the last year, XRP has surged 443%, rocketing to its first new peak in seven years, hitting $3.65 on July 18 before easing roughly 21% to its current price, $2.88. Still, it has nearly quintupled Bitcoin’s 97% gain over the same period.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits around 46, with plenty of headroom to reverse XRP’s intraday loss of 3.4%, which is broadly in line with a wider 2% downturn across crypto’s $4.29 trillion market.

The chart shows a possible breakout soon, supported by the two bull flag formations spotted in XRP’s summer charts.

With additional ETF decisions expected in mid-October, forecasts place potential upside targets between $5 and $10, with room for greater expansion in a full-fledged bull market.

Once merely an exchange token for paying Binance fees, Binance Coin ($BNB) has evolved into one of the biggest cryptos in the world. Introduced in 2017, BNB’s utility now extends to decentralized applications, NFT marketplaces, and DeFi platforms.

Its deflationary tokenomics, driven by Binance’s scheduled token burns, continually reduce supply and support long-term price growth.

The token’s influence stretches beyond Binance’s ecosystem. Many merchants worldwide now accept BNB, including travel companies, and gaming platforms, strengthening its position among the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Earlier today, BNB reached a new all-time high of $1,330.51. It now trades just 0.9% short of that level as it breaks out from a bullish pennant pattern formed over the spring. An overscorched RSI of 79 means some short term losses are likely going into the weekend as the token’s price consolidates nort of $1,000.

If bullish momentum continues over the mid-to-long-term, a run toward $2,000 by year end is possible. Conversely, in a downside scenario, the $1,000 level could serve as a major psychological and technical support zone.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy-Focused Crypto Skyrockets 147% in One Week

Launched in 2016 as a Bitcoin fork, Zcash ($ZEC) has a single mission: financial privacy.

Zcash utilizes zk-SNARKs, short for “zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge,” a form of advanced cryptography that validates transactions without revealing sender, recipient, or transaction amounts.

Its dual-address system lets users toggle between transparent and shielded addresses, enabling privacy where desired while maintaining compliance flexibility when necessary.

During the past week, ZEC has climbed 58%, trading near $139 as renewed interest in privacy coins ripples through Uptober’s rally. Similar projects such as Dash and Verge also saw double-digit percentage gains of 23% and 33% respectively over the last seven days.

However, with its RSI at 69, Zcash is close to overbought, suggesting a short-term correction below $100 may be likely before the next leg up. Still, a good news cycle could push the price towards toward $300 by the end of the year.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Meme-Infused Bitcoin Layer-2 and 2025’s Hottest Presale

Among newer entrants, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has emerged as one of 2025’s most anticipated presale tokens. The project enhances Bitcoin’s proven security with Layer-2 scalability and the viral energy of meme culture.

HYPER’s mission is to expand Bitcoin’s utility, enabling faster payments, decentralized governance, and sophisticated smart contract capabilities through a dedicated Layer-2 network.

So far, its presale has attracted over $22.5 million, with analysts projecting tenfold or greater returns once the token officially launches.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine, the HYPER platform offers ultra-cheap smart contracts, a Canonical Bridge for near-instant Bitcoin transfers, dApp support, and seamless meme token integration.

A Coinsult audit recently confirmed zero vulnerabilities, further boosting investor confidence.

The HYPER token fuels all ecosystem functions, from staking and transaction fees to governance rights. Early investors can currently earn up to 51% APY by staking while gaining DAO voting privileges.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.