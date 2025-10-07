Best Crypto to Buy Now 7 October – XRP, Plasma, Bittensor

With Bitcoin setting new ATHs every month, it's time to look into XRP, XPL and TAO as probable moonshots.

Just yesterday, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,080 just hours after it previously hit a new high watermark of $125,506. These were its significant first movements since it clocked new high ATHs in August and July.

Despite BTC commanding the spotlight, an increasing flow of strategic capital is moving toward altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have already achieved fresh record levels this year.

Washington is also preparing an accommodating regulatory landscape for crypto. First, President Trump’s GENIUS Act, the nation’s inaugural legislative framework recognizing and regulating stablecoins, has provided long-awaited clarity for both issuers and users.

Soon after, the SEC introduced its Project Crypto initiative, representing a bold step toward modernizing securities laws for digital assets. Together, these developments signal a decisive leap forward for institutional participation in crypto markets.

With confidence building, coins such as XRP, Plasma, and Bittensor are quickly emerging as standout contenders for traders hunting the next explosive move.

Ripple ($XRP): Best Cross-Border Payment Crypto and Standout Altcoin of 2025

The core advantage of Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) lies in its fast, low-cost settlement system designed for international money transfers, posing a challenge to long-standing systems like SWIFT. It’s so good at what it does that the UN Capital Development Fund and the White House are watching.

Ripple’s growing influence was further highlighted when CEO Brad Garlinghouse participated in a closed-door White House crypto policy roundtable earlier this year. The company’s rollout of RLUSD, a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin, emphasizes Ripple’s ambition to secure a major foothold in the rapidly expanding and vital stablecoin sector.

Over the last year, XRP has surged 456%, rocketing to its first new peak in seven years, hitting $3.65 on July 18 before easing roughly 18% to around $2.99. Still, it has outperformed Bitcoin’s 96% gain over the same period by nearly fivefold.

Currently, XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 53, reflecting gradually strengthening buying pressure as investors wait for a definitive bullish breakout signal.

While catalysts like interest rate cuts and the approval of the first spot XRP ETF, both last month, did not spark an immediate rally (likely due to being priced in), traders remain optimistic. The formation of two bull flags over the summer hints at an upcoming breakout.

With additional spot ETF decisions expected by the US SEC by mid-October, analysts project potential price targets between $5 and $10, with upside beyond that if momentum holds.

Plasma ($XPL): Touting Itself as the Best Stablecoin Rails, This Crypto Could Blow Sky High

Plasma (XPL) is a high-speed Layer 1 blockchain designed for fast, cost-free stablecoin payments, particularly with USDT. Its unique Paymaster system eliminates fees for basic transactions, making global transfers instant and affordable.

The team essentially touts it as Money 2.0. If Bill Gates’s vision with Microsoft was simple: to put a computer in every home, then Plasma echoes that. They want everyone in the world, banked or otherwise, to have equal and permissionless access to the greenback in digital form.

In the last 24 hours, Plasma blew up 13%, so now its RSI is downtrending from 51 as traders do a sport of recent profittaking. Considering the rest of the market is entering a bull cycle, this is not likely to bottom out very far, but should the selloff pickup pace, Plasma will quickly find support at $0.83.

Ultimately, bull will be eyeing the $2 price target through Uptober. It’s possible, but substantial movements will likely be contingent on a positive news cycle for stablecoins. Additionally, they’re likely to find some resistance at $1.68, which is XPL’s ATH, set three days after launch.

Bittensor ($TAO) Best Performing AI Crypto in Line for Further Substantial Gains

Bittensor (TAO) is a crypto that merges blockchain with machine learning, enabling collaborative AI model training where participants earn rewards based on the value their contributions provide to the collective.

This open-source protocol creates a permissionless marketplace for artificial intelligence, fostering innovation in a trustless environment. Fully compatible with Ethereum tools, Bittensor supports staking for network security and uses a proof-of-intelligence consensus to validate contributions. It also offers privacy-focused mechanisms for data handling.

The TAO token has a circulating supply of about 10 million tokens and a market cap of over $3.3 billion, and currently trades at roughly $347 after rising 7% and posting the largest intraday gain among the top twenty AI coins.

Any adverse market movements are likely to bottom out at $300, where TAO has solid psychological support. However, the appearance of a bullish flag across its support and resistance lines through August and September hints at the possibility of a strong end-of-year surge.

Should that materialise, TAO could come close to challenging its ATH of $757.60 set in March last year. It would also result in the coin’s first substantial price peak in around a year. It last traded at $713 in December last year.

TAO’s RSI is climbing up from 39 at a sharp angle. This means there could be more room for further gains by the weekend, but the token is fast approaching overbought and may dip to consolidate recent gains before next week.

