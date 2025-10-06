Best Crypto to Buy Now 6 October – XRP, Binance Coin, Zcash

Forget Bitcoin. Although the market leader may clock new ATHs this Uptober, the smart plays are more likely to be XRP, Binance Coin and Zcash.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Digital assets rose through most of last week, pushing the entire crypto market past $4.33 trillion in value, and leaving traders scrambling to identify the best altcoins to ride Uptober’s surges with.

Just yesterday, Bitcoin set a new all-time high (ATH) of $125,506, its first since August. Yet, even as BTC dominates headlines, smart capital is pouring into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have already logged new record highs this year.

Two landmark policy moves from Washington have reshaped the crypto landscape.

First, President Trump’s GENIUS Act, the nation’s first legislative framework recognizing and regulating stablecoins, has provided needed clarity for stablecoin issuers and users alike.

Shortly after, the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative rolled out, marking an ambitious modernization of securities regulations for digital assets. The result? A powerful signal that institutional adoption is officially entering the next phase.

With market optimism accelerating, coins like XRP, Binance Coin, and Zcash are rapidly emerging as leading choices for traders seeking the next explosive breakout.

Ripple ($XRP): Best Cross-Border Payments Crypto and Biggest Altcoin of 2025

Shortly after winning a five-year-long legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) surged to its first new high in seven years. It hit $3.65 on July 18, though it has since cooled 18% to around $2.99. Most altcoiners believe it’s primed to blow sky high..

XRP’s strength lies in its ultra-fast, low-cost network for international settlements, making it a serious challenger to legacy systems like SWIFT. Strategic collaborations, including with the UN Capital Development Fund and a growing number of U.S. financial institutions, continue to bolster its real-world adoption.

Ripple’s rising prominence was further underscored when CEO Brad Garlinghouse participated in a White House crypto policy forum earlier this year. Meanwhile, the company’s launch of RLUSD, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, underscores its intention to capture a significant share of the multi-trillion-dollar stablecoin market.

In the past 12 months, XRP has soared 462%, nearly quintupling Bitcoin’s 100% gain. After a robust summer breakout, it has been consolidating near the $3 mark during its typical September correction phase.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 54, suggesting slowly growing buying momentum as traders await clear bull signals before piling in.

Recent catalysts such as interest rate cuts and approval of the first spot XRP ETF, didn’t trigger an instant surge (likely because they were priced in), however markets are anticipating a possible breakout thanks to the appearance of two bull flags in XRP’s price chart over the summer.

With more ETF rulings expected mid-October, analysts see potential targets between $5 and $10, or even higher.

Binance Coin Surges as Rest of Market Trades Sideways

Binance Coin ($BNB) has evolved from a simple exchange token into one of the most influential assets in the crypto ecosystem. Launched in 2017 by the Binance exchange, BNB initially offered traders discounted fees on the platform.

Today, it underpins a vast network of products and services across the BNB Chain, a blockchain ecosystem that powers decentralized applications (dApps), NFT marketplaces, and more.

BNB serves multiple purposes: it’s used to pay trading fees, participate in token sales, settle transaction costs on the BNB Smart Chain, and engage in staking and governance activities. Its deflationary model, driven by Binance’s regular token “burns,” reduces supply over time and aims to enhance long-term value.

Beyond Binance itself, BNB has gained traction across the broader crypto economy, accepted by merchants, travel platforms, and gaming applications worldwide. This growing utility, combined with Binance’s global dominance and the BNB Chain’s expanding developer ecosystem, has helped position BNB as a top-five cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Binance set a new ATH today. It hit $1,221 in the early hours of GMT and appears to still be trading near the ATH. It appears to be breaking out of a bullish pennant that formed across its support and resistance lines through spring this year. Should it continue, a run to $2,000 is conceivable.

However, in a bear scenario, BNB is likely to enjoy strong support at the psychologically significant $1,000 level.

Zcash ($ZEC): Privacy-Centric Crypto Rockets 147% in a Week

Zcash ($ZEC), launched in 2016 as a Bitcoin fork, is built around one principle: financial privacy.

Unlike Bitcoin’s transparent ledger, Zcash integrates advanced cryptography known as zk-SNARKs, short for zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge, enabling transaction validation without disclosing sensitive details such as sender, recipient, or transaction amount.

The platform’s dual-address system lets users choose between transparent, Bitcoin-style addresses and fully shielded ones. This flexible design allows optional transparency for compliance or auditing while preserving confidentiality elsewhere.

Over the past week, ZEC has surged 147%, now trading near $165, as renewed enthusiasm for privacy coins sweeps through the broader “Uptober” rally. Other privacy projects like Dash ($DASH) and Verge ($XVG) rallied over 50% gains over the same period.

That said, with an RSI reading of 89, Zcash appears heavily overbought and may correct below $100 in the short term. Still, bullish traders are eyeing a potential push toward $300 as Christmas approaches.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Meme-Driven Bitcoin Layer-2 and One of 2025’s Most Anticipated Presales

Beyond established coins, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is gaining buzz across the presale market as one of 2025’s most promising new projects. It fuses Bitcoin’s battle-tested security model with Layer-2 scalability while leveraging the viral power of meme culture and community-led governance.

The project’s goal is to extend Bitcoin’s utility, enabling faster payments, smart contracts, and decentralized governance through its Layer-2 ecosystem.

To date, the presale has raised over $21 million, with analysts predicting potential 10× or higher returns once the token officially launches.

Built atop the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER delivers ultra-low-cost smart contracts, a Canonical Bridge for near-instant Bitcoin transfers, dApp compatibility, and seamless integration for meme tokens and payment applications.

A Coinsult security audit recently found zero vulnerabilities, adding to investor confidence.

The HYPER token powers staking, transaction fees, and governance within the ecosystem. Early supporters can currently earn up to 55% APY through staking while securing voting rights for the upcoming DAO.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.