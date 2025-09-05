Best Crypto to Buy Now – 5 September

These are the best crypto to buy now, offering the potential for huge gains as the market regathers momentum.

Author Simon Chandler



Last updated: September 5, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Here’s our pick of the best crypto to buy now, on a day when the market’s total cap has risen by 1%.

Increasing optimism about potential rate cuts has pushed prices slightly higher today, with the market remaining on the cusp of a potential breakout.

It’s in this context that we examine Maxi Doge (MAXI), PEPENODE (PEPENODE) and Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), three new coins that have the potential to rally strongly later in the year.

We explain their features and tokenomics, unpacking just why they’re joining the ranks of the best meme coins in the market.

Best Crypto to Buy Now – 5 September

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

One of the best crypto to buy now, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is an ERC-20 token that opened its presale a few weeks ago.

It has already raised over $1.8 million, as investors race to buy the token while it remains cheap.

The premise of Maxi Doge is pretty simple: a Dogecoin-themed token, but with a strong focus on hyper-bullish trading.

Proudly announcing on its website that it ‘trades with 1000x’ leverage, it’s currently building an online community of traders.

It has opened Telegram and Discord channels, where its community members will be able to share tips and coordinate strategies.

Not only that, but they’ll be able to compete in regular trading competitions, with the best-performing traders receiving rewards in MAXI and appearing on global leaderboards.

This should help encourage greater involvement and engagement with Maxi Doge, which has also allocated 25% of its total supply (150.24 billion MAXI) to a Maxi Fund.

Why flex a whip when you can flex retiring entire bloodlines? pic.twitter.com/kncgh2JkYH — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) August 30, 2025

This fund will support new partnerships and ad campaigns, helping to increase awareness of Maxi Doge.

Taken with its growing community, this fund should help grow the token quickly, with investors able to join its presale by to its official website.

Visit the Official Website Here

PEPENODE (PEPENODE)

One of the newest presale coins in the market, PEPENODE (PEPENODE) is a self-described ‘mine-to-earn’ token that is gamifying staking.

It began its ICO last month, and has so far raised $600,000, a total which is rapidly increasing.

What’s exciting about PEPENODE is that it has a novel staking system, one which may attract more users and investors than the average proof-of-stake coin.

Its staking setup invites users to build their own virtual mining rigs, paying for virtual nodes using PEPENODE tokens.

The more nodes you have, the higher your staking yields will be.

As such, this system could incentivize greater demand for PEPENODE, pushing up its price over time.

This is ultimately why PEPENODE is one of the more exciting new coins in the market, with investors able to join its presale at the PEPENODE website.

It’s currently available at $0.0010449, although this price will rise every 3 days until the sale ends.

Visit the Official Website Here

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE)

Unlike the two coins above, Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has already closed its presale, which it ended in February after raising over $73 million.

This made it one of the biggest presales of recent years, and since launching WEPE has been listed on such exchanges as MEXC, KCEX, XT.com, Uniswap, and Bilaxy.

It’s currently up by more than 260% since the end of May, making it one of the best-performing coins over this timeframe.

Excitingly, it’s in the process of launching a Solana-based version of its WEPE token, which currently runs on Ethereum.

This will enable it to benefit from Solana’s greater speed and scalability, as well as from its growing base of users.

It will burn pre-existing Ethereum-based WEPE whenever someone buys the new Solana-based version, at a ratio of 1:1.

Launching on Solana



You can buy early



Every dollar buy on $SOL = burns $WEPE on ETH



Once ETH $WEPE hits $0.001 → $SOL Peg goes 1:1



Sol buy = Eth burn 🔥 🔥 🔥



New site, new plans, the Solana expansion begins



🐸⚔️🐸⚔️🐸⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c3GBYJZliX — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 19, 2025

This will keep its total supply at the same level, having burned 2,794,724,039 WEPE so far.

Investors can buy the new SLP WEPE by going to the Wall Street Pepe website and connecting a compatible wallet.